|Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by jonhemma11: 3:25pm
Edo State Government recently contracted aircraft to conduct an aerial survey of Benin City.It was inspected by members of Edo State Committee on the Implementation of GIS at Benin Airport .
At the end of this first phase, Edo will for the first time possess digital cadastres of Benin leading to the issuance of electronic Certificates of Occupancy. The entire exercise will generate not less than a thousand new jobs and optimise values for landed property in the State.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/edo-government-contracts-aircraft-to.html
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by jonhemma11: 3:25pm
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 4:17pm
another Avenue to embezzl funds ... let him take care of the heavy Gully affecting major part of the state Auchi and Benin city to be preside. ..
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by kevindayo: 5:13pm
The essence of the this enterprise is to achieve what purpose?
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by dfrost: 5:24pm
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by Keneking: 5:25pm
Can't they use google earth
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by theophorus(m): 5:25pm
Well done...
This na Governor wen sabi.
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by marshborn(m): 5:25pm
What is the essence of this excercise? See as him siddon inside plane like pikin wey go excursion.
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by chuks34(m): 5:25pm
Of what use is it to the poor masses in Benin
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 5:25pm
This UGLY ani mal sef
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:26pm
Obaseki hit the ground running
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:26pm
Next on the agenda-------1)Import sand from Peru to add to the state sand
2) Create special road path for goats, chickens and other domestic animals
3) Operation no more cobwebs in Edo state
4) Study the atmospheric pressure in the state
5)......................
6)........................
7)............................ Continue irrelevant projects for the next 8 years!!! Obaseki is working!!!!
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by dwos11: 5:26pm
this government does not tknow what the people need
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 5:26pm
ok
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by logs69: 5:27pm
edo people wen don dey do aeriel survey by themelves since the days of adam and eve
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:27pm
Please what exactly are they surveying and how much is it costing the govt daily?
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by gebest: 5:27pm
am lost here, can somebody explain to me
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 5:28pm
kevindayo:
Probably as a means of 'settling' some people
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by MadCow1: 5:28pm
Waste of money.
Mr Obaseki, encourage local content. Why waste Benin people money on foreign aircraft When there are so many unemployed Winches and Wizards in the state that can be doing air patrol in the state?
Isn't it cheaper to employ like 5000 Edo Winches, give them one Tecno phone each and subscribe GLO Always MAX for them so they can be sending the picture by Whatsapp direct from the sky? Than paying that oyinbo in dollars at 550 Naira to 1 dollar exchange rate?
See this young Edo boys locally manufactured remote controlled drone. Why not patronize him?
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by officialJP: 5:28pm
hmmmm i can't believe good news is coming out of edo
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by ritababe(f): 5:28pm
this man is trying
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by Jolar101: 5:30pm
Are roads and markets affordable for Edo people and why wasting state funds for aircraft at the time like this
Government without positive plans for Edo people.
Edo people sold their projects for a ball of Akara.
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by unclezuma: 5:31pm
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by omenkaLives: 5:31pm
Baba comot from that plane oo. Remember Danbaba Suntai.
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by whiteagbada(m): 5:32pm
I see frauds everywhere
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by megamank(m): 5:32pm
this is good but its a misplaced priority.... there are so many other pressing issue that will directly affect the lives of edo citizens that are still left untouch.......my question is this? how much did he spend on this?
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by Success770: 5:34pm
Nice work my Governor
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by jide219(m): 5:35pm
emmy4lov:which part of Benin do u reside
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by id4sho(m): 5:36pm
Keneking:Thumps up bro!!!!!
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by adioolayi(m): 5:36pm
Running against time .. .seems he is about to lose his place.... Rerun loading
|Re: Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) by sapiosexual1(m): 5:37pm
Just a few weeks in and he has already been infected with the cluelessnes bug.
The rains are coming, what are they doing about the gully erosion sites in the states?
