Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obaseki Contracts New Aircraft For Aerial Survey Of Benin City (Photos) (14524 Views)

Nigeria Buys New Aircraft From Russia / U.S. To Approve Attack Aircraft For Nigeria In Boko Haram Fight / Oil Theft: NSCDC To Deploy Drones, Aircraft For Surveillance.. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





At the end of this first phase, Edo will for the first time possess digital cadastres of Benin leading to the issuance of electronic Certificates of Occupancy. The entire exercise will generate not less than a thousand new jobs and optimise values for landed property in the State.





Source: Edo State Government recently contracted aircraft to conduct an aerial survey of Benin City.It was inspected by members of Edo State Committee on the Implementation of GIS at Benin Airport .At the end of this first phase, Edo will for the first time possess digital cadastres of Benin leading to the issuance of electronic Certificates of Occupancy. The entire exercise will generate not less than a thousand new jobs and optimise values for landed property in the State.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/edo-government-contracts-aircraft-to.html

another Avenue to embezzl funds ... let him take care of the heavy Gully affecting major part of the state Auchi and Benin city to be preside. .. 35 Likes 2 Shares

? The essence of the this enterprise is to achieve what purpose 19 Likes

Can't they use google earth 19 Likes 1 Share

Well done...



This na Governor wen sabi. 3 Likes

What is the essence of this excercise? See as him siddon inside plane like pikin wey go excursion. What is the essence of this excercise? See as him siddon inside plane like pikin wey go excursion. 16 Likes

Of what use is it to the poor masses in Benin 4 Likes

This UGLY ani mal sef 5 Likes

Obaseki hit the ground running 2 Likes







2) Create special road path for goats, chickens and other domestic animals



3) Operation no more cobwebs in Edo state



4) Study the atmospheric pressure in the state



5)......................



6)........................



7)............................ Continue irrelevant projects for the next 8 years!!! Obaseki is working!!!! Next on the agenda-------1)Import sand from Peru to add to the state sand2) Create special road path for goats, chickens and other domestic animals3) Operation no more cobwebs in Edo state4) Study the atmospheric pressure in the state5)......................6)........................7)............................ Continue irrelevant projects for the next 8 years!!! Obaseki is working!!!! 29 Likes 2 Shares

this government does not tknow what the people need 5 Likes

ok 1 Like

edo people wen don dey do aeriel survey by themelves since the days of adam and eve 23 Likes 1 Share

Please what exactly are they surveying and how much is it costing the govt daily? 1 Like 1 Share

am lost here, can somebody explain to me 1 Like

kevindayo:

The essence of the this enterprise is to achieve what purpose ?

Probably as a means of 'settling' some people Probably as a means of 'settling' some people 4 Likes

Waste of money.









Mr Obaseki, encourage local content. Why waste Benin people money on foreign aircraft When there are so many unemployed Winches and Wizards in the state that can be doing air patrol in the state?



Isn't it cheaper to employ like 5000 Edo Winches, give them one Tecno phone each and subscribe GLO Always MAX for them so they can be sending the picture by Whatsapp direct from the sky? Than paying that oyinbo in dollars at 550 Naira to 1 dollar exchange rate?



See this young Edo boys locally manufactured remote controlled drone. Why not patronize him? Mr Obaseki, encourage local content. Why waste Benin people money on foreign aircraft When there are so many unemployed Winches and Wizards in the state that can be doing air patrol in the state?Isn't it cheaper to employ like 5000 Edo Winches, give them one Tecno phone each and subscribe GLO Always MAX for them so they can be sending the picture by Whatsapp direct from the sky? Than paying that oyinbo in dollars at 550 Naira to 1 dollar exchange rate?See this young Edo boys locally manufactured remote controlled drone. Why not patronize him? 15 Likes 2 Shares

hmmmm i can't believe good news is coming out of edo 2 Likes

this man is trying 1 Like



Government without positive plans for Edo people.



Edo people sold their projects for a ball of Akara. Are roads and markets affordable for Edo people and why wasting state funds for aircraft at the time like thisGovernment without positive plans for Edo people.Edo people sold their projects for a ball of Akara. 3 Likes

Baba comot from that plane oo. Remember Danbaba Suntai.

I see frauds everywhere 1 Like

this is good but its a misplaced priority.... there are so many other pressing issue that will directly affect the lives of edo citizens that are still left untouch.......my question is this? how much did he spend on this? 1 Like

Nice work my Governor

emmy4lov:

another Avenue to embezzl funds ... let him take care of the heavy Gully affecting major part of the state Auchi and Benin city to be preside. ..



which part of Benin do u reside which part of Benin do u reside 1 Like

Keneking:

Can't they use google earth Thumps up bro!!!!! Thumps up bro!!!!! 1 Like

Running against time .. .seems he is about to lose his place.... Rerun loading 1 Like