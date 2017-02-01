Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday (2036 Views)

The areas affected in the Etche State and Federal Constituency elections are: One (1) Local Government; Eighteen (18) Registration Areas, 147 Polling Units, 163 Voting Points, and 60, 874 Registered Voters.



A breakdown of the 753 personnel to be deployed shows that INEC will deploy: One (1) Returning Officer for the Federal Constituency Election; One (1) Returning Officer for the State Constituency Election; One (1) Local Government Area Collation Officer; 18 Registration Area Collation Officers; 18 Supervisory Presiding Officers; and 147 Presiding Officers.



Others are: 489 Assistant Presiding Officers (I, II and III); 30 Assistant Presiding Officers (VP); 26 Reserve Assistant Presiding Officers (5%); Constituency Supervisors (1 Federal and 1 State Constituency); 1 Local Government Area Supervisor; and 19 Registration Area Supervisors + 1Reserve.

I pray and hope some of them won't be RIP in advance.

The final lying in state for APC in our RIVERS STATE The final lying in state for APC in our RIVERS STATE 6 Likes

It is Visible to the blind that PDP is Rivers........................Rivers is PDP 7 Likes

We pray for a peaceful election this time around and all the key actors should have the wisdom to play by the rules.

It will be a peaceful one in my state except for APC...cos APC are connected to snatching of ballot boxes. 5 Likes

Kai! How many years dem wan use do election for rivers? I just pray this gets to be the last before 2019

this election is between the lion of ubima(amaechi) vs the wicked tout(wike)

The harder they come, the harder they fall. Rivers is PDP and PDP alone

APC no just wan gree. anyway, wicked wike is waiting for you all

election n rivers state.

Like un-identical twins.

No war?



This time around ALL should be conclusive ooooo The election for RIVERS no dey finishThis time around ALL should be conclusive ooooo 2 Likes

Rivers is a country already.... infinity election

loool

River state and elections 1 Like

revers election? i wont participate for 1000000

PDP will triumph again Hit like if you believe 5 Likes

Really Rivers Elections?

2019 Elections will run for a decade 2 Likes

4 years go reach before they conclude this River's election. 2 Likes

How many years will it take INEC to conduct/conclude Rivers election? 3 Likes

Really Rivers Elections?

2019 Elections will go on for a decade

Beware of clone2020. He's a serial scammer

753 Personnel... I hope Amaechi and Dakuku no follow this personnel for Peace to Reign

Hope No federal power....

[quote author=Kingsley1000 post=53926089]this election is between the lion of ubima(amaechi) vs the wicked tout(wike)[/quote... you mean lizard of ubima and the great khali of Rivers... wike





Another ritual time don reach.



They want sacrifice more life.



Blood thirsty politicians



Looks like blood of Rivers people is most appeasing to your coven









Its real PDP rivers n rivers is PDP. .