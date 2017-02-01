₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,661 members, 3,378,066 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 05:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday (2036 Views)
INEC, Police, Army Culpable In Rivers Elections Violence — Report / INEC Releases 10 Results, Suspends Rivers Elections / International Observers Call For Outright Cancelation Of Rivers Elections (1) (2) (3) (4)
|INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by itsdumebi(m): 3:26pm
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is to deploy 753 Election Day personnel to conclude the Saturday, 25th February Etche II State Constituency and Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency elections in Rivers State.
The areas affected in the Etche State and Federal Constituency elections are: One (1) Local Government; Eighteen (18) Registration Areas, 147 Polling Units, 163 Voting Points, and 60, 874 Registered Voters.
A breakdown of the 753 personnel to be deployed shows that INEC will deploy: One (1) Returning Officer for the Federal Constituency Election; One (1) Returning Officer for the State Constituency Election; One (1) Local Government Area Collation Officer; 18 Registration Area Collation Officers; 18 Supervisory Presiding Officers; and 147 Presiding Officers.
Others are: 489 Assistant Presiding Officers (I, II and III); 30 Assistant Presiding Officers (VP); 26 Reserve Assistant Presiding Officers (5%); Constituency Supervisors (1 Federal and 1 State Constituency); 1 Local Government Area Supervisor; and 19 Registration Area Supervisors + 1Reserve.
http://politicsngr.com/inec-deploy-753-personnel-rivers-elections-saturday/
cc : lalasticlala
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by tunderay(m): 3:38pm
I pray and hope some of them won't be RIP in advance.
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:40pm
The final lying in state for APC in our RIVERS STATE
6 Likes
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by SageTravels: 4:40pm
It is Visible to the blind that PDP is Rivers........................Rivers is PDP
7 Likes
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by fosolami036: 4:48pm
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Danialuone: 4:49pm
We pray for a peaceful election this time around and all the key actors should have the wisdom to play by the rules.
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by jeromzy(m): 4:50pm
It will be a peaceful one in my state except for APC...cos APC are connected to snatching of ballot boxes.
5 Likes
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by UnknownT: 4:51pm
Kai! How many years dem wan use do election for rivers? I just pray this gets to be the last before 2019
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Kingsley1000(m): 4:51pm
this election is between the lion of ubima(amaechi) vs the wicked tout(wike)
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by gtin(m): 4:51pm
The harder they come, the harder they fall. Rivers is PDP and PDP alone
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by careytommy7(m): 4:52pm
APC no just wan gree. anyway, wicked wike is waiting for you all
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Johnpaul2k2(m): 4:52pm
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by iykofias(m): 4:54pm
election n rivers state.
Like un-identical twins.
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by shammah1(m): 4:55pm
No war?
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:55pm
The election for RIVERS no dey finish
This time around ALL should be conclusive ooooo
2 Likes
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Philinho(m): 4:56pm
Rivers is a country already.... infinity election
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Lemiday(m): 4:56pm
loool
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by MKO4ever(m): 4:56pm
River state and elections
1 Like
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Drazeen(m): 4:56pm
revers election? i wont participate for 1000000
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Horlaleck(m): 4:57pm
PDP will triumph again Hit like if you believe
5 Likes
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Olukat(m): 4:58pm
Really Rivers Elections?
2019 Elections will run for a decade
2 Likes
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by mckazzy: 4:58pm
4 years go reach before they conclude this River's election.
2 Likes
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Sijo01(f): 4:58pm
How many years will it take INEC to conduct/conclude Rivers election?
3 Likes
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Olukat(m): 4:59pm
Really Rivers Elections?
2019 Elections will go on for a decade
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by oblak00(m): 4:59pm
Beware of clone2020. He's a serial scammer
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by djeasy(m): 4:59pm
753 Personnel... I hope Amaechi and Dakuku no follow this personnel for Peace to Reign
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by paulo220(m): 5:02pm
Hope No federal power....
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Hardaysheenar(m): 5:06pm
[quote author=Kingsley1000 post=53926089]this election is between the lion of ubima(amaechi) vs the wicked tout(wike)[/quote... you mean lizard of ubima and the great khali of Rivers... wike
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by Icecomrade: 5:11pm
Another ritual time don reach.
They want sacrifice more life.
Blood thirsty politicians
Looks like blood of Rivers people is most appeasing to your coven
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by VIGI201(m): 5:12pm
Its real PDP rivers n rivers is PDP. .
|Re: INEC To Deploy 753 Personnel For Rivers Elections On Saturday by olajay86(m): 5:13pm
All this election election of a thing
http://www.titopeblog.com/2017/02/inec-to-deploy-753-personnel-for-rivers.html
(0) (Reply)
Abbreviation Of All Current 63 Political Parties In Nigeria / Jonathan's Train Revolution Transforming Nigerian Landscape / Soldiers And Military Officers Deserting Borno
Viewing this topic: mckazzy, AkumahTalk(m), kenp20(m), Praizvictor(m), ItxAyce(m), olajay86(m), Thintalltony(m), enigma3000, JOMAX, Dunkofia20, valemtech(m), lion042(m), gonagona(m), Hardaysheenar(m), adigun4mee(m), ozoono(m), joliyp(f), Babzilla, Icecomrade, yeman05(m), Clone2020(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11