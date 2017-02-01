₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
ABUJA- THE Senate Tuesday formally confirmed the appointing Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.
Reading Osinbajo’s letter on Onnoghen dated 7th February, 2017, Saraki noted that the senate was urged to confirm Onnoghen pursuant to Section 231 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The letter read, “Following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council(NJC), I hereby notify you of the appointment of Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN). ” The Senate President is requested to kindly present the said appointment of the Honourable Justice Onnoghen for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pursuant to section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. ” Please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.”
Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/senate-confirms-buhari-osinbajos-letters-extension-vacation-appointment-onnoghen-cjn/
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Kyase(m): 4:33pm
See headline and see the main news.
Chai
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by BUHARIISCURSED: 4:34pm
PDP has won
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Keneking: 4:34pm
Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Someone wake me when Alhaji Magu is confirmed
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Aufbauh(m): 4:34pm
I'd hope all the blackmail and histrionic by ethno-religious police will come to an end with the confirmation of Onnoghen as the CJN.
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Kyase(m): 4:36pm
BUHARIISCURSED:Win wetin
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by BUHARIISCURSED: 4:37pm
Kyase:keep calm and watch
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by three: 4:41pm
It's about time!
*modified*
Kyase:
comos:
This only CONFIRMS receipt of the letter!
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by kinibigdeal(m): 4:45pm
Good for our democracy
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by AngelicBeing: 4:52pm
Keneking:By the powers invested in me as the President and commander in chief of the armed forces of Nigeria, with the support of the National assembly, l hereby confirm Magu, Magu, you have my backing, go after all the thieves and corrupt men in both APC / PDP
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by ItzHoludex(m): 4:57pm
confused set of people
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by obailala(m): 4:59pm
BUHARIISCURSED:Hmmm.. didnt know Justice Onoghen was a card carrying PDP member?
Wailers just desperately attaching themselves to anything positive... Chaii!
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by ephi123(f): 5:00pm
Finally. Buhari kept dragging this man's confirmation. Well, what will be will be.
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by sylva1: 5:00pm
I wonder why it took this govt this long to do what they knew they would eventually do. This is setting a wrong precedence.
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by MagicEmpire: 5:00pm
Finally
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by mckazzy: 5:00pm
can he fast track the hearing of commonwealth looters cases? by doing so i will take him serious and see him as a man that have the interest of the country in mind.
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Phatbutty: 5:01pm
Be unbias with judgements. God help u
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Realdeals(m): 5:01pm
That's good for the sake of Federal character.
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Rolings: 5:01pm
MAGU IS NEXT
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Flochinny: 5:01pm
Finally.... Good for our democracy..the rule of law stands Firm!
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by tribalistseun: 5:01pm
Buhari is a coward
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Onabanj(m): 5:01pm
Hmmm, at last!
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by SalamRushdie: 5:05pm
God pass man..Buhari's refused to to confirm this man but today he has been confirmed
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Oba22: 5:05pm
Waiting for Magu's confirmation
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by clems88(m): 5:06pm
Keneking:point of correction its sonfirmed
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Tazmode(m): 5:06pm
So he is an alumnus from the school of Acting?
Beaurrifuul
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by jarkbauer: 5:07pm
Nairaland why push this to frontpage. He is yet to be confirmed at all. Bukola just read the letter thats all.
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Icecomrade: 5:08pm
Another dividend of Buhari's absence
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by demolinka(m): 5:10pm
Wailers will still come n hate on Buhari!!!
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Viergeachar: 5:11pm
O my!
So the "mere commissioner" can actually see to the confirmation of Onnoghen
Will Onnoghen waste time in swearing him in as substantive president in due course, God willing?
What sayest thous, thou loooonatics from the yEast aka yEasterners?
|Re: Breaking: Senate Sonfirm Onoghen As CJN by Lemiday(m): 5:13pm
lol
