Reading Osinbajo’s letter on Onnoghen dated 7th February, 2017, Saraki noted that the senate was urged to confirm Onnoghen pursuant to Section 231 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



The letter read, “Following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council(NJC), I hereby notify you of the appointment of Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN). ” The Senate President is requested to kindly present the said appointment of the Honourable Justice Onnoghen for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pursuant to section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. ” Please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.”



ABUJA- THE Senate Tuesday formally confirmed the appointing Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.



I'd hope all the blackmail and histrionic by ethno-religious police will come to an end with the confirmation of Onnoghen as the CJN. 1 Like

The letter read, “Following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council(NJC), I hereby notify you of the appointment of Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN). ” The Senate President is requested to kindly present the said appointment of the Honourable Justice Onnoghen for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pursuant to section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. ” Please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Hmmm.. didnt know Justice Onoghen was a card carrying PDP member?

Wailers just desperately attaching themselves to anything positive... Chaii!

Finally. Buhari kept dragging this man's confirmation. Well, what will be will be.

I wonder why it took this govt this long to do what they knew they would eventually do. This is setting a wrong precedence.

can he fast track the hearing of commonwealth looters cases? by doing so i will take him serious and see him as a man that have the interest of the country in mind.

God pass man..Buhari's refused to to confirm this man but today he has been confirmed 1 Like

point of correction its sonfirmed

Nairaland why push this to frontpage. He is yet to be confirmed at all. Bukola just read the letter thats all.





So the "mere commissioner" can actually see to the confirmation of Onnoghen



Will Onnoghen waste time in swearing him in as substantive president in due course, God willing?



So the "mere commissioner" can actually see to the confirmation of Onnoghen

Will Onnoghen waste time in swearing him in as substantive president in due course, God willing?