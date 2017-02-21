₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by DONSMITH123(m): 6:21pm
Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta
http://punchng.com/husband-became-president-never-gave-aisha-buhari/
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by sarrki(m): 6:23pm
We are with baba all the way
God bless muhammadu Buhari
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by anibi9674: 6:24pm
and see what it has cost us. they said we should emulate buhari. Godforbid bad thing.
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by stephnie1(f): 6:24pm
I stand with PMB
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by stephnie1(f): 6:25pm
anibi9674:
WAILER
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by owobokiri(m): 6:25pm
The way he went about angling for power, you would have thought he had something inventive he wanted to do with power..
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by BleSSedMee(f): 6:26pm
Plsssss. Enough already.
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by OsusuMustFlow(f): 6:26pm
OK
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by ciscoxx(m): 6:26pm
Y she no come?.. I no fit copy ur husband oh.. For him to enjoy is wealth now na sickness.. U wat to b like him? I dy ask You..
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:26pm
PMB all the way
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by sarrki(m): 6:27pm
SweetLove0:
Patriot
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by OnankpaBa(m): 6:27pm
She said her husband became Nigeria’s president in 2015 due to his doggedness, persistence and compassion for the masses.
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by anibi9674: 6:27pm
stephnie1:oluku zombie aka walking dead
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:28pm
sarrki:
thanks dr
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by stephnie1(f): 6:29pm
anibi9674:
e pain am
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by haywire07(m): 6:29pm
Asides never giving up, there are still lots of things to learn from Buhari.
#wheidonsir
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by sarrki(m): 6:30pm
SweetLove0:
Let's stand firm
We won't allow miscreants to rule us again
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by DONSMITH123(m): 6:31pm
ciscoxx:
any homo-sapien who happened to have blood flowing in his/her system will deffinitely sick.
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by sarrki(m): 6:31pm
anibi9674:
The thing enter am well
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by anibi9674: 6:32pm
stephnie1:mtchewww u day advertise agaba teeth like say close up give u endorsement.
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:32pm
sarrki:
never will they be space for loothers again
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by anibi9674: 6:32pm
sarrki:hmm I don't talk to robots. if you are human enter this CAPTCHA " I refuse to be a zombie "
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:33pm
anibi9674:
e pain you
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:34pm
sarrki:
am telling you
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by Kdon2(m): 6:36pm
What use is his not giving up now? He is useless anyway!
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by anibi9674: 6:38pm
SweetLove0:liv me abeg I no go razzle you
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by DONSMITH123(m): 6:42pm
lalasticlala
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:42pm
anibi9674:
who get your time
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by Ceema1(f): 6:46pm
Long live Mr president
long live Nigeria
Get well soon Mr president
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by kings09(m): 6:52pm
Emulate buhari u say?
Emulate the encouragement of killing by the fulani herdsmen?
Emulate cluelessness n incompetence?
Emulate educational backwardness?
Emulate what exactly?
|Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by Karlman: 6:52pm
PRESIDENT OF LONDON YOU MEAN
