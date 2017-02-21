₦airaland Forum

My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari

9 Popular Vocabularies In Nigerian Politics Since Buhari Became President / List Of People EFCC Have Invited For Questioning Since Buhari Became President / Buhari Can't Be President Because He's Not Computer Literate – Mimiko

My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by DONSMITH123(m): 6:21pm
Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has advised Nigerians to emulate her husband by never giving up on their dreams and aspirations.

She said her husband became Nigeria’s president in 2015 due to his doggedness, persistence and compassion for the masses.

She said this in Abeokuta on Tuesday in Abeokuta during the launch of a book titled, “Buhari vs Yar’Adua: Facing the future,” written by a Special Assistant on Media to the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Opeyemi Soyombo.

The First Lady was represented by the wife of the Ogun State governor, Dr Olufunso Amosun.

She commended the efforts of the author, who documented the legal struggles of her husband in the 2007 election petition challenging the victory of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

Despite Buhari’s legal struggles which saw him moving to Court of Appeal and to the Supreme Court trying to prove that he won the 2007 presidential election, he lost the case. But he never gave up his presidential ambition.

Mrs Buhari noted that the importance of record keeping or documentation could not be over-emphasised because without it history would be distorted.

She said there were lots of lessons to learn from the life of President Buhari who contested the presidential election consecutively four times before he eventually won in 2015.

She said, “There are lots of lessons to learn from the life of President Muhammadu Buhari, most especially his doggedness and compassion for the masses. President Buhari contested presidential election consecutively four times before he eventually won in 2015.
“His victory has paid off considering his passion for helping the masses and most importantly the successes recorded in the anti-corruption war of his government.

“I commend the efforts of the writer for documenting the Presidential Election suit between the candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari and President Umaru Yar’Adua of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2007.

“This shows that the author has been following with keen interest elections held in the country and the petitions arising from them. In most recent shared views and writings on human and societal development, the investment made on other people gives tremendous yields; thus the facts and authenticity of the book are invaluable.”

The chairman of the occasion, who’s a retired judge of the Ogun State High Court, Justice Ademola Bakre, said Nigerians must all work for a better future of Nigeria.

While he lamented the rot in the country’s judiciary, he warned against interference and undue pressure in the affairs of judges.

He said, “I want to appeal that Nigerians should allow the judges to do their job, people should stop putting unnecessary pressure on them.”
Speaking with journalists after the launch, the author said he was motivated to write the 179-page book, which was divided into seven chapters, to forestall election rigging in the future in Nigeria.

Soyombo noted that Buhari was short-changed in the 2007 presidential election, adding that the book would “ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections and to ensure that the judiciary on no account, either by design or default, would endorse electoral robbery.”

The book was reviewed by Mr Kayode Oyede of the Department of Public Private Law, Faculty of Law, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos.


http://punchng.com/husband-became-president-never-gave-aisha-buhari/

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by sarrki(m): 6:23pm
We are with baba all the way

God bless muhammadu Buhari

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by anibi9674: 6:24pm
and see what it has cost us. they said we should emulate buhari. Godforbid bad thing.

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by stephnie1(f): 6:24pm
I stand with PMB

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by stephnie1(f): 6:25pm
anibi9674:
and see what it has cost us.

WAILER

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by owobokiri(m): 6:25pm
The way he went about angling for power, you would have thought he had something inventive he wanted to do with power..

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by BleSSedMee(f): 6:26pm
Plsssss. Enough already.

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by OsusuMustFlow(f): 6:26pm
OK
Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by ciscoxx(m): 6:26pm
Y she no come?.. I no fit copy ur husband oh.. For him to enjoy is wealth now na sickness.. U wat to b like him? I dy ask You..

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:26pm
PMB all the way

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by sarrki(m): 6:27pm
SweetLove0:
PMB all the way


Patriot

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by OnankpaBa(m): 6:27pm
She said her husband became Nigeria’s president in 2015 due to his doggedness, persistence and compassion for the masses.
Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by anibi9674: 6:27pm
stephnie1:


WAILER
oluku zombie aka walking dead

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:28pm
sarrki:



Patriot

thanks dr

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by stephnie1(f): 6:29pm
anibi9674:
oluku zombie

e pain am grin grin grin grin

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by haywire07(m): 6:29pm
Asides never giving up, there are still lots of things to learn from Buhari.

#wheidonsir
Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by sarrki(m): 6:30pm
SweetLove0:


thanks dr

Let's stand firm

We won't allow miscreants to rule us again

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by DONSMITH123(m): 6:31pm
ciscoxx:
Y she no come?.. I no fit copy ur husband oh.. For him to enjoy is wealth now na sickness.. U wat to b like him? I dy ask You..

any homo-sapien who happened to have blood flowing in his/her system will deffinitely sick.
Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by sarrki(m): 6:31pm
anibi9674:
oluku zombie aka walking dead

The thing enter am well

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by anibi9674: 6:32pm
stephnie1:


e pain am grin grin grin grin
mtchewww u day advertise agaba teeth like say close up give u endorsement.

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:32pm
sarrki:


Let's stand firm

We won't allow miscreants to rule us again

never will they be space for loothers again
Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by anibi9674: 6:32pm
sarrki:


The thing enter am well
hmm I don't talk to robots. if you are human enter this CAPTCHA " I refuse to be a zombie "

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:33pm
anibi9674:
mtchewww u day advertise agaba teeth like say close up give u endorsement.

e pain you cheesy

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:34pm
sarrki:


The thing enter am well

am telling you cheesy

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by Kdon2(m): 6:36pm
What use is his not giving up now? He is useless anyway!

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by anibi9674: 6:38pm
SweetLove0:

e pain you cheesy
liv me abeg I no go razzle you

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by DONSMITH123(m): 6:42pm
lalasticlala
Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by SweetLove0(f): 6:42pm
anibi9674:
liv me abeg I no go razzle you

who get your time
Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by Ceema1(f): 6:46pm
Long live Mr president
long live Nigeria

Get well soon Mr president

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by kings09(m): 6:52pm
Emulate buhari u say?

Emulate the encouragement of killing by the fulani herdsmen?
Emulate cluelessness n incompetence?
Emulate educational backwardness?
Emulate what exactly?

Re: My Husband Became President Because He Never Gave Up – Aisha Buhari by Karlman: 6:52pm
PRESIDENT OF LONDON YOU MEAN

