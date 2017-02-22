Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) (10223 Views)

On Wednesday (night) 15th February, 2017. The Government of Anambra State bold and diligent act to ensure full compliance to the Governor's order;



Today, Tuesday, 21st February 2017, have commenced the sealing processes of Filling Station is some residential areas of Anambra State, in a commendable attempt to save guard the lives and properties of Ndi Anambra.





Anambra state fire service has been seriously active following public scrutiny 8 Likes

@lalalistic

I really always wonder who grant such license.



Gas stations, churches, industries, telecum mast all should stay away from residential area.



Anyway, our local govt no dey work, na to stay house wait for salary and complain. 11 Likes

just like that, Without a notice Where was Anambra govt when they were building the fuel stations 10 Likes





In a couple of years the space around this new petrol station will be filled with residential houses. When it happens will you blame the station owner?



Absolute nonsense. Most of those filling stations were there before people built houses around them hence they obtained genuine building permit. What government should do is to ensure they adhere to maximum safety standards and not this hypocritical showmanship.In a couple of years the space around this new petrol station will be filled with residential houses. When it happens will you blame the station owner? 51 Likes 3 Shares

Thats a good move..



I wonder who approved that license before. 1 Like

Hope you know the meaning of residential area?. Before you build your filling station, check if that place is reserved for such. Hope you know the meaning of residential area?. Before you build your filling station, check if that place is reserved for such. 31 Likes 2 Shares

They should seal churches and mosques too. 4 Likes





Leave us alone and focus on your pillaged, hopeless Imo state where nothing works except that your useless fat limping failed governor is playing politics with the lives of its people.





In a couple of years the space around this new petrol station will be filled with residential houses. When it happens will you blame the station owner? ] What is your business with what Anambra does? Why not go and face your useless and worthless Imo state? Why have you decided to be useless onto yourself and your poor old mother?Leave us alone and focus on your pillaged, hopeless Imo state where nothing works except that your useless fat limping failed governor is playing politics with the lives of its people. 17 Likes 2 Shares

[s][/s] you and Abagworo are disgrace to IBO's you and Abagworo are disgrace to IBO's 31 Likes 1 Share

i don't think you understand the concept of residential areas.



The station you pointed out is located on the highway. It's not a hazard of any kind.



Until we get the proper equipments and knowledge in fire fighting, this is our safest bet i don't think you understand the concept of residential areas.The station you pointed out is located on the highway. It's not a hazard of any kind.Until we get the proper equipments and knowledge in fire fighting, this is our safest bet 8 Likes

Nice move. 1 Like





Until we get the proper equipments and knowledge in fire fighting, this is our safest bet It's not about equipments because Anambra has got if not the best fire service men and equipments in the SE. But the issue is even America cannot afford to speedily quench a fire in a residential area that has a filling station near it. Fuel fire is very fast in spreading so the best option is to totally move it away from the residential hoods just like the governor just did. 5 Likes

It's not about equipments because Anambra has got if not best fire service men and equipments in the SE. But the issue is even America cannot afford to speedily quench a fire in a residential area that has a filling station near it. Fuel fire is very fast in spreading so the best option is to totally move it away from the residential hoods just like the governor just did.



agreed agreed 1 Like

I always talk like a small child with empty skull



I should have known. I should have known.

I understand absolutely the concept of residential areas. The photo I posted will serve as a marker so that by 2019/2020 when that area is built up it will now look like a petrol station was built there after the houses. Proper planning can help avoid the scenario but you and I know than in Nigeria we build indiscriminately. I understand absolutely the concept of residential areas. The photo I posted will serve as a marker so that by 2019/2020 when that area is built up it will now look like a petrol station was built there after the houses. Proper planning can help avoid the scenario but you and I know than in Nigeria we build indiscriminately. 3 Likes





I understand absolutely the concept of residential areas. The photo I posted will serve as a marker so that by 2019/2020 when that area is built up it will now look like a petrol station was built there after the houses. Proper planning can help avoid the scenario but you and I know than in Nigeria we build indiscriminately. Your input whether genuine or not is immaterial. Just focus on your useless and worthless Imo state. 1 Like 1 Share

But where is lalasticlala sef

But where is lalasticlala sef l am here, l was busy reading other thread, l will push it to front page very soon, call my attention anytime you see a good thread like this, l will soon make you a moderator

They should seal churches and mosques too.

U dey pepper for all dem religious scammers mehn!! U dey pepper for all dem religious scammers mehn!!

U dey pepper for all dem religious scammers mehn!! Abeg come this thread, liepob don resume from sabatical.



Their lies are legendary. Abeg come this thread, liepob don resume from sabatical. http://www.nairaland.com/3644322/man-cuts-off-thumb-used#53958166. Their lies are legendary.

Bros nor dey argue clear case biko!!! Anybody can do verification from town planning before sinking hard earned resources in projects...



No magic can turn industrial/biz district to residential... due diligence is key. Bros nor dey argue clear case biko!!! Anybody can do verification from town planning before sinking hard earned resources in projects...No magic can turn industrial/biz district to residential... due diligence is key. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Good move. But trust Nigerians, within a few months, everybody will forget about the fire incidence, the filling stations would be reopened and live continues. 2 Likes

I love my state....Anambra 1 Like

Great! Good head Great! Good head

The Governor is working