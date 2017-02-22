₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by raker300: 7:47am
Following the unfortunate Inferno at DMGS ROUND-ABOUT that destroyed houses, cars, properties, offices, shops, kekes and other valuables;
On Wednesday (night) 15th February, 2017. The Government of Anambra State bold and diligent act to ensure full compliance to the Governor's order;
Today, Tuesday, 21st February 2017, have commenced the sealing processes of Filling Station is some residential areas of Anambra State, in a commendable attempt to save guard the lives and properties of Ndi Anambra.
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by raker300: 7:49am
Anambra state fire service has been seriously active following public scrutiny
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 7:49am
booked
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by raker300: 8:04am
@lalalistic
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by Mrbigman1(m): 8:05am
I really always wonder who grant such license.
Gas stations, churches, industries, telecum mast all should stay away from residential area.
Anyway, our local govt no dey work, na to stay house wait for salary and complain.
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by ruggedised: 8:09am
just like that, Without a notice Where was Anambra govt when they were building the fuel stations
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 8:13am
Absolute nonsense. Most of those filling stations were there before people built houses around them hence they obtained genuine building permit. What government should do is to ensure they adhere to maximum safety standards and not this hypocritical showmanship.
In a couple of years the space around this new petrol station will be filled with residential houses. When it happens will you blame the station owner?
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by helinues: 8:21am
Thats a good move..
I wonder who approved that license before.
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by sekundosekundo: 8:26am
Abagworo:
Hope you know the meaning of residential area?. Before you build your filling station, check if that place is reserved for such.
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by omenkaLives: 8:26am
They should seal churches and mosques too.
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by Doug07034780891(m): 8:44am
What is your business with what Anambra does? Why not go and face your useless and worthless Imo state? Why have you decided to be useless onto yourself and your poor old mother?
Leave us alone and focus on your pillaged, hopeless Imo state where nothing works except that your useless fat limping failed governor is playing politics with the lives of its people.
Abagworo:
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by Danzakidakura(m): 8:50am
Doug07034780891:you and Abagworo are disgrace to IBO's
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by raker300: 9:16am
Abagworo:i don't think you understand the concept of residential areas.
The station you pointed out is located on the highway. It's not a hazard of any kind.
Until we get the proper equipments and knowledge in fire fighting, this is our safest bet
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by jcmaiah(m): 9:22am
Nice move.
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by Doug07034780891(m): 9:31am
It's not about equipments because Anambra has got if not the best fire service men and equipments in the SE. But the issue is even America cannot afford to speedily quench a fire in a residential area that has a filling station near it. Fuel fire is very fast in spreading so the best option is to totally move it away from the residential hoods just like the governor just did.
raker300:
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by raker300: 3:36pm
Doug07034780891:agreed
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by Doug07034780891(m): 4:08pm
arinze2015:
I should have known.
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 4:13pm
raker300:
I understand absolutely the concept of residential areas. The photo I posted will serve as a marker so that by 2019/2020 when that area is built up it will now look like a petrol station was built there after the houses. Proper planning can help avoid the scenario but you and I know than in Nigeria we build indiscriminately.
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by Doug07034780891(m): 4:15pm
Your input whether genuine or not is immaterial. Just focus on your useless and worthless Imo state.
Abagworo:
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by Keneking: 4:40pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:47pm
Keneking:l am here, l was busy reading other thread, l will push it to front page very soon, call my attention anytime you see a good thread like this, l will soon make you a moderator
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by modath(f): 4:54pm
omenkaLives:
U dey pepper for all dem religious scammers mehn!!
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by omenkaLives: 4:58pm
modath:Abeg come this thread, liepob don resume from sabatical. http://www.nairaland.com/3644322/man-cuts-off-thumb-used#53958166.
Their lies are legendary.
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by modath(f): 5:00pm
Abagworo:
Bros nor dey argue clear case biko!!! Anybody can do verification from town planning before sinking hard earned resources in projects...
No magic can turn industrial/biz district to residential... due diligence is key.
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 5:14pm
Good move. But trust Nigerians, within a few months, everybody will forget about the fire incidence, the filling stations would be reopened and live continues.
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by unclezuma: 5:21pm
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by ariesbull: 5:22pm
I love my state....Anambra
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 5:22pm
great
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by Olukat(m): 5:25pm
Abagworo:
Great! Good head
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by Jokerada: 5:27pm
The Governor is working
|Re: Anambra Begins Sealing Of Filling Station In Residential Areas (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 5:28pm
Good
