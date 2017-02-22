Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Tayo Faniran Respected Fiancee While On BBA, Why Can't Thin Tall Tony Do Same? (7497 Views)

Bisola asked TTT yesterday if he is a single man and he said: "By the grace of God he is single"

You see how a married man denied his wife and 3 kids on a live TV.

If you think TTT is playing a game, Tayo Faniran was a Big Brother Africa housemate in 2013. Before he went for the show, his fiancée gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.



Tayo respected the fiancée all through the game and told all who cared to hear that he has a woman at home that just gave birth to his baby.

It did not stop Tayo from playing his game. He came second and nearly missed the star prize by whisker.



Compare him to TTT that has not mentioned his wife and kids to anybody.

Back then in the law school, I met shameless married men that denied their partners because of Law school hot babes.



One approached my friend Ifeoma with the rooster and bull story that he is looking for a wife, meanwhile he has a wife at home with 2 beautiful kids at home.

No doubt about this, TTT is playing fans and the wife may approve what he is doing but his behavior mirrors what many married men do in this country, they deny that they are married because of a hot Instagram babe.

Well!



Because Tayo is not Tony although na T start both names 19 Likes

Ok 1 Like 1 Share

Lol na WA o

Maybe his wife does not

care.She wants her fam to get

25milla richer.



But me?I can't oo

Imagine watching someone kiss

my bobo intimately on TV mbanu I'll just

faint.This may be 'permitted infidelity'

who knows? 4 Likes

Konji level of pple not same



1 Like

Thats why we are different beings. 1 Like





We should learn to stop being judge, jury and executioner in this country. I know those who criticise TTT probably do much worse.



We all know our hypocrisy here in Nigeria is probitas doctrima, when compared to other countries... People do so many things just because of money, or pussy. That's a standard fact of life. If TTT's wife is okay with her husband receiving bj's, why is it any concern of anybody?We should learn to stop being judge, jury and executioner in this country. I know those who criticise TTT probably do much worse.We all know our hypocrisy here in Nigeria is probitas doctrima, when compared to other countries... 1 Like 1 Share

Their life

I haven't known the significance of BB. If anybody does, they should please lemme know 1 Like

OP...

Nawa ooo.. if He doesn't win now & his wife cheats on him, he will now come back online and scream infidelity. wat u do is wat u get. 1 Like

LAFO:

Because Tayo is not Tony although na T start both names

Funny!



On a serious note, i think TTT and his wife may have talked this through. They probably need the money so bad that they brought up this strategy. BBN house is a house of temptation and everybody knows this including TTT's wife. If she approved his contest in the first place, she might also have approved every temptation that comes with it.



That said, i do not support TTT's action in the house. This single act of denial may get him kicked out of the house. If Nigerians can turn their back on Gifty for saying she didn't know Banky and Falz, they can melt the same judgement to a man that publicly denied his wife and kids. 1 Like





BJ of life! I have always had this question in mind after that video. Was that Bisola's nyash that was protruding from the sheets?BJ of life!

Hit like if you don't give a fvck bouh 'em Share if you do 1 Like

dorry62:

Maybe his wife does not care.She wants her fam to get 25milla richer.

But me?I can't oo Imagine watching someone kiss my bobo intimately on TV mbanu I'll just faint.This may be 'permitted infidelity' who knows? Why Now, shebi it's for the money Why Now, shebi it's for the money

dorry62:

Maybe his wife does not

care.She wants her fam to get

25milla richer.



But me?I can't oo

Imagine watching someone kiss

my bobo intimately on TV mbanu I'll just

faint.This may be 'permitted infidelity'

who knows?



Typical Nigerian woman. Privatization at its peak Typical Nigerian woman. Privatization at its peak

slurryeye:

I haven't known the significance of BB. If anybody does, they should please lemme know Sucking of lipz and boobsie And we love it Sucking of lipz and boobsieAnd we love it

Its possible he was married and now divorced before the show. Why is his so called wife not owing up to still being married to him

I pray he comes back homes with nothing then he will see the other side of his wife that he thinks he knows, the woman go Dam for am die for many yrs to come for that denial. She only accepted it now because of the money at stake if eventually he didn't win story go change sharply..... Na Sorry Sorry o

joseph1832ng:

People do so many things just because of money, or pussy. That's a standard fact of life. If TTT's wife is okay with her husband receiving bj's, why is it any concern of anybody?



We should learn to stop being judge, jury and executioner in this country. I know those who criticise TTT probably do much worse.



We all know our hypocrisy here in Nigeria is probitas doctrima, when compared to other countries...

Would you have said same if reverse was the case?



Men are the worst hypocritical beings on earth! Especially Nigerian men Would you have said same if reverse was the case?Men are the worst hypocritical beings on earth! Especially Nigerian men

Let the guy hustle

because u guys saw a bunch of pictures doesn't mean TTT is Married.... Nigerians especially our women and conclusion re like 5&6.... fine we saw pictures but does it mean he is still married? have you people thought maybe he is a divorcee or maybe... just maybe, he is a baby daddy and is probably not thinking of settling down with the woman.. 1 Like

my man dy BBN dy jagaban...after evry thing em go beg the fiancee still tidy DAT one..chia men are bad....but HIV self no send u ohh TTT...weda u smart wen the thing grab u...u must shout Lord Why art thou forsaken me

mr faniran was awesome....he was one of the few guys that respected demselv and he never went nude while bathing