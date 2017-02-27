₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,159 members, 3,388,172 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 01:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar (676 Views)
CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng / Dumb And Dumber - New Comedy Short Film By Dyoungstar / UNEXPECTED - SHORT FILM - By Dyoungstar and Umanu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by Dyoungstar: 9:43am On Feb 22
Please, join us every Tuesday on CHRONICLES OF EZE (COE) as we bring to you unending series of hilarious, educating and thrilling excapades of Eze.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfAUqMbUxLE&spfreload=10
As food is to the body so are your likes, follows and subscription to our handles and channel. Please, do support us by liking and subscribing to our channels for updates on this and more contents, thanks.
Obinoscopy, Lalasticlala, Larrysun, Repogirl, Frank317, Royver, Ishilove etc.
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by Dyoungstar: 1:42am On Feb 26
One way or the other we are all hit by the recession.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZATjC-pJ2SA
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by jamex93(m): 12:29am
igbo kwenu
I chop ftc
E be like ppl done sleep
OK nah
una good nyt...
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by DIVINEEVIDENCE(m): 12:30am
Donne moi quelque MB then its a deal.
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by SammieLowkey(m): 12:31am
Nice
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by Hitech001: 12:34am
AVAILABLE FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE.
Have you got a busy schedule or you are not in Lagos and need someone smart, reliable and hardworking to help you get some things done?
Buy my time for a day and i can do any of the following for you:
1. Internet research
2. Write proposals / type
3. Send and receive mails/packages/goods within lagos
4. Send waybills
5. Attend meetings on your behalf
6. Any other duties
Call/whatsapp: 09054885555.
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by brushesz: 12:34am
a
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by SunFlow(m): 12:35am
Lemme come and start watching Eze misbehave. nice one Nwanne
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by pyyxxaro: 12:35am
Naaa Chronicles of Buhari I won watch
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by michresa(m): 12:38am
keep up the good job. meanwhile, garri na still #300
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by youngberry001(m): 12:42am
peeplx don sleep ooh
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by falconey: 12:43am
lol
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by gbosaa(m): 12:49am
This is silly and I wonder how people find this funny.
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by LMohd(m): 12:52am
ok
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by Kingcesar: 12:52am
Correct eze ..if say the guy match the poo ehh i for vex for am o...
|Re: CHRONICLES OF EZE - Episode 1 - Eze Goes To School Comedy Skit By Dyoungstar by ikombe: 1:01am
(0) (Reply)
Everyone Else Movie / DIRECT Watch The Raven Movie Online Free Full Video HD / Blackberry HD Movies
Viewing this topic: ikombe, malmo, IamDejman(m), PMWSpirit(m), Pingmeetoo(m), Okuda(m), elliotogbebor(m) and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13