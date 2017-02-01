₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by Cambells: 1:11pm
The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo today presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja. See Photos below
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by BUHARIISCURSED: 1:12pm
ADIEU BABA
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by madridguy(m): 1:14pm
WISH YOU QUICK RECOVERY SAI BABA.
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by madridguy(m): 1:22pm
ABU ZAHRA IS ALIVE ABLE AND AGILE. BABA JUST NEED SOME REST.
BUHARIISCURSED:
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by NetBizguy: 2:17pm
Just looking at the things my amiable VP does alone gives you a vibe of hope and liveliness to the economy.. I pray for Baba get well soon but I also pray he just resign and forget the leadership of Nigeria
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by Olumiland(m): 2:17pm
Lol
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by Otapipia: 2:18pm
Becoming increasingly popular.
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by GenBuhari(m): 2:18pm
Is that PMB's Chief of Staff Abba Kyari? He has be mainly missing from most meetings since Buhari's disappearance Doesn't look like him enough / his usual self.
May be they are showing old photos? what is Amina Mohammed the Minister of Environment still doing there , thought she had already resumed her UN job?
If you still think there has not been a secret bloody coup masterminded by imperialists to install Osinbajo, you will soon know.
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by Giftedanoit(f): 2:18pm
Acting president
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by teebaxy(m): 2:18pm
Man of the moment, God is your Muscle Sir...... May all ur adversaries continue to fall yak at a for ground
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by Blurryface(m): 2:18pm
IPOB 'yoots' looking at this thread like:
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by caesaraba(m): 2:19pm
Lol! I don't understand. Was Atiku supposed to?
We all know the president is not yet back.
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by AngelicBeing: 2:23pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by bart10: 2:23pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by thestevens: 2:24pm
Who do you expect to preside over the meeting?..abeg bring better news
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by wazobaaa: 2:24pm
Afonjas warming up
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by theophorus(m): 2:25pm
Hmmm!
Oya make all of them give progress report... anybody wen dey f-up we go sack am.
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by CIOSYLVA(m): 2:25pm
ONE MINUTE SILENT.
MAY THE SOULS OF TAFEWA BELEWA, AGUYI IRONSI, MURTALA MUHHAMMED, SANI ABACHA, YARADUA AND OTHER NIGERIA PRESIDENT THAT WILL STILL DIE ON SIT FIND PEACE IN THE BOSOM ALLAH/GOD.
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by Aburi001: 2:26pm
Osibaba for President 2019
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by chiefolododo(m): 2:27pm
We should not be saying the wrong prayers for buhari . instead of rip we should not be saying get well soon or vice versa
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by angeltolly(f): 2:27pm
I doubt if this man get time to rest since he started acting He is always involved in multiple engagement in a single day.
Prof. Softly Softly ooo..... The problem in Nigeria is much but do not overwork yourself. We need you to remain strong sir. This is why we need young people in government.
God bless Prof Yemi Osinbajo.
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by Giftedanoit(f): 2:27pm
Ok
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by helinues: 2:33pm
good
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by midastouch237: 2:33pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by inourcare: 2:33pm
Who Else Will.
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by gurunlocker: 2:34pm
Abba kyari looks sad....
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja by Abeyjide: 2:34pm
kyari won't be happy that baba is not around.
