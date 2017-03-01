Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) (8914 Views)

Photo Credits: Sunday Aghaeze



President Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting in State House on 22nd March 2017
Photo Credits: Sunday Aghaeze

Sai baba



Long live Mr president



Long live federal republic of Nigeria 26 Likes 7 Shares

That is my mentor,the slayer of bokoharam,the man that arrest and imprisoned the terrorist called Nnamdi Kali.

Buhari,your enemies shall continue to cry on the streets if abuja.

long live the president. 19 Likes 3 Shares

To share contracts 2 Likes

Baba giving wailers cause to cry 11 Likes 1 Share

are these recent pictures or the ones before he went to London

Buhari go back to UK and rest...At least wailers are no longer groaning. If you allow wailers kill you.. 2 Likes

the people that designed the Obituary and shared it on Facebook, and argued hotly how the President is dead and how it is being covered up by the cabals as were in the situation of Yar-Adua.

I wonder how they feel when the see pics like this.

God bless PMB

God bless PYO

God bless Nigeria. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Baba, how's your health?



I hope you are not shying away from your medication? It would help to do some walking, squatting and other simple exercises with the supervision of a fitness coordinator (so that e no go hapun).



You may also take some fresh nunu from the farm to relax. Some fruits and vegetables too are nutritious and good for the body



May you recover and get strong enough to lift a wailer and toss him across your office 2 Likes 1 Share

He is presiding over a country that has become a hub of mass suicide. I hope he resigns today. No matter what he is doing right, it makes no sense if people are suffering more now than the era of corruption.



This Change has become pyrrhic victory for millions of the masses. 1 Like

I pray may watever decision they make, reflect positively on Nigerians 1 Like

Useless president with his useless cabinet 1 Like

In PMB Voice..........Where is Lai Mohammed?

Confused people, hardship Everywere.

Under previous Govt,I can't remember them showing us pics of FEC meetings every week and the economy then was better,not in recession? 1 Like





What should we do with FEC photos?



Are we serious in this country at all? What were the main points discussed, what actions have been agreed, what are the implementation plans? Are those not things that should be up for debate rather than posting photos, who photo epp?



What should we do with FEC photos?

Are we serious in this country at all? What were the main points discussed, what actions have been agreed, what are the implementation plans? Are those not things that should be up for debate rather than posting photos, who photo epp?

In other countries, key policies are being analysed, here we are posting photos. Rubbish. Government of photography by photography.

Lawal looks like an 1mbecile.

sarrki:

Baba giving wailers cause to cry

Mr Sarrki, what was discussed in this FEC meeting? I bet you don't know, yet you are shouting "wailers" here.

The country is going down the drain and this is the best you can come up with? Mr Sarrki, what was discussed in this FEC meeting? I bet you don't know, yet you are shouting "wailers" here.The country is going down the drain and this is the best you can come up with? 1 Like

make una plan am well. and lead us right

Na Mikel Obi for preside before?