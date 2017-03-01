₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 11:49am
President Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting in State House on 22nd March 2017
Photo Credits: Sunday Aghaeze
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-presides-over-federal.html
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:50am
Sai baba
Long live Mr president
Long live federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by AntiIPOB: 11:53am
That is my mentor,the slayer of bokoharam,the man that arrest and imprisoned the terrorist called Nnamdi Kali.
Buhari,your enemies shall continue to cry on the streets if abuja.
long live the president.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by ITbomb(m): 11:56am
To share contracts
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 11:59am
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 12:18pm
More
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by sarrki(m): 12:22pm
Baba giving wailers cause to cry
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:20pm
are these recent pictures or the ones before he went to London
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by yourexcellency: 1:20pm
Buhari go back to UK and rest...At least wailers are no longer groaning. If you allow wailers kill you..
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Lordsocrates: 1:21pm
the people that designed the Obituary and shared it on Facebook, and argued hotly how the President is dead and how it is being covered up by the cabals as were in the situation of Yar-Adua.
I wonder how they feel when the see pics like this.
God bless PMB
God bless PYO
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by blazekicks: 1:21pm
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by friendly101: 1:21pm
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by filnoth: 1:22pm
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:22pm
Baba, how's your health?
I hope you are not shying away from your medication? It would help to do some walking, squatting and other simple exercises with the supervision of a fitness coordinator (so that e no go hapun).
You may also take some fresh nunu from the farm to relax. Some fruits and vegetables too are nutritious and good for the body
May you recover and get strong enough to lift a wailer and toss him across your office
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Billyonaire: 1:22pm
He is presiding over a country that has become a hub of mass suicide. I hope he resigns today. No matter what he is doing right, it makes no sense if people are suffering more now than the era of corruption.
This Change has become pyrrhic victory for millions of the masses.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 1:22pm
I pray may watever decision they make, reflect positively on Nigerians
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by ProfEinstein: 1:22pm
Useless president with his useless cabinet
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by drightguy(m): 1:22pm
In PMB Voice..........Where is Lai Mohammed?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by miteolu(m): 1:23pm
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 1:23pm
Confused people, hardship Everywere.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 1:23pm
Under previous Govt,I can't remember them showing us pics of FEC meetings every week and the economy then was better,not in recession?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by eph123: 1:24pm
Government of photography by photography.
What should we do with FEC photos?
Are we serious in this country at all? What were the main points discussed, what actions have been agreed, what are the implementation plans? Are those not things that should be up for debate rather than posting photos, who photo epp?
In other countries, key policies are being analysed, here we are posting photos. Rubbish.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by ionsman: 1:25pm
Lawal looks like an 1mbecile.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by seniorgozman(m): 1:25pm
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by eph123: 1:26pm
sarrki:
Mr Sarrki, what was discussed in this FEC meeting? I bet you don't know, yet you are shouting "wailers" here.
The country is going down the drain and this is the best you can come up with?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by abeniagbon(m): 1:27pm
make una plan am well. and lead us right
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by burkingx(f): 1:28pm
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by joeinhouse(m): 1:30pm
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by alldbest: 1:32pm
Na Mikel Obi for preside before?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by kabawa: 1:33pm
Emeskhalifa:
you dey doubt because you see the President is fresher than your m...
SAI BABA
