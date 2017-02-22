₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by osahonmk(m): 2:49pm
Nigeria is second to India on the list of countries with the highest electricity access deficit with 75 million people compared to India’s 263 million persons.
According to a new World Bank report, other countries on the list of nations with highest electricity access deficit are Ethiopia with 67 million; Bangladesh 62 million; Congo Democratic Republic with 55 million; Tanzania with 40 million; Kenya with 33 million; Uganda with 30 million; Sudan with 25 million; and Myanmar with 25 million people.
According to the report, an energy scorecard released on Monday, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Sudan alone have 116 million people without adequate electricity.
The authors noted that energy access, efficiency and renewables are on the rise in many developing nations, but in places like sub-Saharan Africa, the energy situation is still grim and hundreds of millions remain unconnected.
The report found that 80 per cent of the 111 countries studied have policies for more sustainable energy — meaning energy efficiency, access to energy and use of renewables — with 45 countries at advanced stages of policy-making.According to the report, access is, in part, a financial issue in these countries. In many sub-Saharan Africa countries, people pay more than $500 to connect to the grid, while in another developing country, Bangladesh, the cost is as little as $22.
Senior Director and Head of Energy and Extractives at the World Bank, Riccardo Puliti, said: “Africa has long been the least electrified, and power there cannot keep up with population growth. Those disparities won’t disappear without policies encouraging both private and public investment.”
According to the report, for much of the world, however, renewables are growing fast: 93 per cent of countries have renewable energy targets, and more than three-quarters have supporting legislation.
This growth, however, needs more focus. Just 39 per cent of countries have studied how to integrate renewables such as solar and wind power into their current electrical grids, the authors found.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sustainable Energy for All, a sustainable energy initiative launched by the United Nations in 2011, Rachel Kyte, said: “The world is in a race to secure a clean energy transition. The underlying message is that we must go further and faster.”
Besides, Energy economics global lead for the World Bank Group, Vivien Foster, said: “African countries on the whole scored very poorly, with as many as 40 per cent barely beginning policy measures to accelerate access to energy. African countries on the whole scored very poorly.”
http://www.energywatchng.com/75-million-nigerians-lack-access-electricity-world-bank/
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by queencalipso(f): 3:52pm
A whole giant of Africa is number one in electricity access deficit..
Even Sudan is better than us in terms of electricity..
God help Nigeria
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by sunshyne20(m): 4:41pm
Sincerely if we supply to Cameron and Niger Republic and they don't lack, then it's an internal and management problem.
But I am coming, I promise to make it better
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by SpecialAdviser: 4:46pm
75 million? I think this record is last updated 2015 before Buhari came into power.
Latest update is 180 million Nigerians lack access to electricity.
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Keneking: 4:51pm
Buhari, Jonathan, Ya'Adua, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami, Abacha, Babangida, Buhari (again), Shagari sef
-Useless governments
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by adadike281(f): 5:00pm
our leaders are already used to big generators , so who are we not to live with power failure and darkness. electricity has suddenly become rocket science.
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Horus(m): 5:03pm
Africa need solar energy entrepreneurs. Africans should start their own solar panels businesses.
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by AngelicBeing: 5:03pm
Keneking:+ Shonekan, members of National & state assemblies, contractors employed to fix various projects (power & water across the country), former ministers in charge of various ministries who padded and embezzled money e.g Anenih of PDP aka MR FIX >>> former minister of works & housing during the presidency of OBJ , they are all useless
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Omudia: 5:14pm
All hail our able minister of darkness.
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Majoriki: 5:21pm
No b lie. Government does not care, that's the sad part
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by seunlayi(m): 5:21pm
hmmm
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by ShitHead: 5:21pm
Wrong... they are wrong again. 100% Nigerians lack access to electricity.
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by chyy5(m): 5:22pm
It can't get better. Quote me
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by greatgod2012(f): 5:22pm
Nigeria and Nigerians are so very unlucky when it comes to having good and passionate leaders!
We're cursed with visionless, selfish, greedy and inhuman set of people as leaders!
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by aspirebig: 5:23pm
I think the numbers is more than 75m.
For the past 1 decade, I have hearing and reading that Nigeria has a population of about 180million people.
I am very sure that more than 100million Nigerians do not have access to electricity. I mean NEPA, however most Nigerians use generators, lamps, torch lights from normal torch, rechargeable lamps, torchlight phones, until recently inverters, solar system though very expensive.
Is quite sad that in year 2017, we are still talking about light or no light.When even NEPA run their office on generator ...We have a long way to go.Lets not deceive ourselves.
After we will be shouting brain drain, why wouldn't there be brain drain, just Ghana here, there is constant light,every night Nigerians spend money on fuel, even the fuel is not cheap, couple with the fume from the generator which has killed many.
Government should genuinely privatise the power sector. The power sector is a multi billion dollars sector, much bigger than the telecommunications. Not this paddy paddy privatisation that they did, let power sector experts around the globe who have over a century experience in other countries, tested , trusted and proven , come in and save us this national embarrassment. I am quite tired of all the issues .
Nigerians are ready to pay for steady power supply if fixed, the humongous job opportunities, new innovations, inventions and revenues that will follow will be amazing.
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by oluxy(m): 5:24pm
I didnt bother to read it but it far morethan 75m.
Let say, 120m if not 140m.. .
This one hr light in 30days doesnt count me among those WB presumed they have access to EL
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by fineboynl: 5:24pm
..if you check the national budget from 2015 buhari has been budgeting billions of naira for diesel to power aso rock generators. go and check all his budgets.
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by three: 5:25pm
I don't think we need a confirmation from the World Bank
...anyways, there you have it!
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by shammah1(m): 5:25pm
Not true. 97% has uninterrupted power supply. It's only 5% that lacks access to electricity.
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by solarview(m): 5:28pm
Solar power is the way forward
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by sakalisis(m): 5:29pm
Lol
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Nbote(m): 5:29pm
Oga World Bank U guys need to update ur records ooo.. Dis govt has done it's part in increasing dat number ooo. We now have deficits in almost everything
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by prinej0(m): 5:30pm
osahonmk:
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by wordbank(m): 5:30pm
World bank should stop beating around the bush
Nigeria lack access to power supply
Blind man can attest
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Kiakia(m): 5:30pm
This is serious!
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by patchsk(f): 5:31pm
Buhari is a fooll
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by pokipoki: 5:34pm
sunshyne20:Check very well. I think we only supply to some villages around the borders.
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by WfBabakhay(m): 5:36pm
Oh Poor Nigeria buttu why?
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by prinej0(m): 5:39pm
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by frisky2good(m): 5:45pm
Dem no count us well
|Re: 75 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Cchuks27(m): 5:45pm
How about the ones that are underserved ?
