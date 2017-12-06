Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank (2217 Views)

About 80 million Nigerians living in 8000 villages across the country lack access to electricity, the World Bank has said.



World Bank Global Lead, Energy Access, Mr. Mac Cosgrove-Davies, said this during the opening ceremony of the “Fourth Mini Grid Action Learning Event: titled, ‘Up scaling Mini Grids for Low-Cost and Timely Access to Electricity’ in Abuja on Tuesday.



Cosgrove-Davies said six out of ten people without access to electricity in the world were resident in Africa.



He also disclosed that the Federal Government had requested the World Bank’s assistance for off-grip power projects that could extend access to Nigerians living without electricity.



The World Bank executive said, “We know what is at stake: globally, more than one billion people still lack access to electricity; Sub Saharan Africa is home to about 600 million of these.



“In Nigeria, 80 million people are without access, and millions more suffer from poor service. Rural Electrification Agency expects mini grids to fill a substantial portion of that gap covering up to 8000 villages nationwide.



“This is not a job for any one of us alone. The government of Nigeria is pushing hard toward universal electrification.”



He added, “The Nigerian government has asked the World Bank’s support for a National Electrification Project that focuses on off-grid opportunities including mini grids and the World Bank is delighted to respond to this request.



“We know that our development partners – many in this room – are also standing shoulder-to-shoulder with government on this effort.



“For the World Bank’s part, the National Electrification Project fits well into a broader energy portfolio in Nigeria which aims to holistically support sector development. Together with all of you, we are seeking to help our Nigerian colleagues make the most of international expertise and experience as it fits the Nigerian setting.”



Cosgrove-Davies urged all stakeholders to contribute their quotas towards the success of the projects.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/80-million-nigerians-lack-access-to-electricity-world-bank/amp/

Tbe world bank has underestimated the numbers once again , its not 80 million but actually 160 million nigerians dont have access to electricity ..I define access to electricity as the "ability to have electricity supply upon demand whenever where ever " so in this light can any Nigerian be said to have electricity ? Hell No ..The Buhari govt gives me an average of 3 hours of electricity a day and also determines what time of the day i can have it ..That my good people is not access to electricity but an access to a bizzare game of" Electricity Roulette " which is nothing but a game of chance or at best a preview of Electricity services 42 Likes 2 Shares

80 Million Nigerians?.. Hmm.. 80 Million Nigerians?.. Hmm..

? World Bank too they craze, where them keep the other 100m 15 Likes

80 million he says. it's more than plus some people that have not even had power for more than 5 months now. God help us. buy/sell/rent/advertise for free on www.bgmconnect.com 3 Likes

Useless APC 5 Likes

may God punish those wey give us independence. the current discos we have right now is a time bomb waiting to explode. cbn has been bailing dem out with loans, so much fukery 4 Likes 1 Share

OK

Countries like Germany produce too much and don’t know what to do with it. And it’s not like they are burning coal o! Renewable energy!!



What is so hard in going to Brazil study how they are able to do it, hire experts come and replicate it in Nigeria, labor is cheap.



I just don’t know o. It’s just hard to understand why we can’t get it! 2 Likes

Like seriously? World bank need to fix their calculator 3 Likes 1 Share



Power is messed up in Naija.











Dear world bank is more than 80million o! Its the whole Nigeria aso rock inclusive that's why they budget billions on generating sets each year.

80 abi 150 Million Nigerians. 4 Likes





May God punish all our political leaders both past and present. Amen! And you are still wondering why Nigerians are running away from Nigeria?May God punish all our political leaders both past and present. Amen! 3 Likes

Only God can change this country for good

All nigerians in short

Has our population decreased? 5 Likes

D amount of money budgeted for electricity in nigeria from OBJ till date is enough 2 provide power for d whole of West Africa 6 Likes

What is even more annoying is that there is a very foolish girl on this forum who attacks anyone for exposing the many ills of Nigeria.



Can't remember her moniker now.

80 million only??

There must be a miscalculation somewhere..

Pls get your facts right, it's more than dat 6 Likes

should be more dan dat Nigeria is really hell 3 Likes

to those 80 Million Nigerians, Electricity is a Luxury they cannot afford or care about.. they already have challenges dealing with Candles and Kerosene Lanterns, How to convert Eba to Garri to drink and where tolay their head to sleep when the rain wets their card-board houses

True.Lack of electricity hinders growth of any nation and the leaders of this nation are not doing much to turn the situation around for the good of the masses.Every man for himself,God for all.

Bloody lie.



Probably they get say less than two hours a day, but whooping 80 million out out 170 million is a big exaggerated figure











Like we ae not aware Like we ae not aware 3 Likes

It's a lie. It's more than 150 million Nigerians.