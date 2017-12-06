₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Dilijingsly(m): 9:54am
About 80 million Nigerians living in 8000 villages across the country lack access to electricity, the World Bank has said.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/80-million-nigerians-lack-access-to-electricity-world-bank/amp/
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by SalamRushdie: 9:55am
Tbe world bank has underestimated the numbers once again , its not 80 million but actually 160 million nigerians dont have access to electricity ..I define access to electricity as the "ability to have electricity supply upon demand whenever where ever " so in this light can any Nigerian be said to have electricity ? Hell No ..The Buhari govt gives me an average of 3 hours of electricity a day and also determines what time of the day i can have it ..That my good people is not access to electricity but an access to a bizzare game of" Electricity Roulette " which is nothing but a game of chance or at best a preview of Electricity services
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Dilijingsly(m): 9:56am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by DigitOnline(m): 10:03am
80 Million Nigerians?.. Hmm..
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 10:05am
World Bank too they craze, where them keep the other 100m ?
15 Likes
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by tomisinuno: 10:05am
80 million he says. it's more than plus some people that have not even had power for more than 5 months now. God help us. buy/sell/rent/advertise for free on www.bgmconnect.com
3 Likes
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Keneking: 10:19am
Useless APC
5 Likes
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by yeyerolling: 12:16pm
may God punish those wey give us independence. the current discos we have right now is a time bomb waiting to explode. cbn has been bailing dem out with loans, so much fukery
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by miqos02(m): 12:17pm
OK
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by DeutschJunge: 12:17pm
Countries like Germany produce too much and don’t know what to do with it. And it’s not like they are burning coal o! Renewable energy!!
What is so hard in going to Brazil study how they are able to do it, hire experts come and replicate it in Nigeria, labor is cheap.
I just don’t know o. It’s just hard to understand why we can’t get it!
2 Likes
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Abudu2000(m): 12:17pm
Like seriously? World bank need to fix their calculator
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Tanmusparties: 12:17pm
If they should include those who get power for a max of 2hours a day, the figure would be triple..
Power is messed up in Naija.
Meanwhile visit
www.facebook.com/Kiddiesparadise.ng
For all your kid's party needs, unbeatable offers amazing prices..
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by asdfjklhaha(f): 12:17pm
Dear world bank is more than 80million o! Its the whole Nigeria aso rock inclusive that's why they budget billions on generating sets each year.
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by madridguy(m): 12:17pm
80 abi 150 Million Nigerians.
4 Likes
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by flyca: 12:18pm
And you are still wondering why Nigerians are running away from Nigeria?
May God punish all our political leaders both past and present. Amen!
3 Likes
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Funkybabee(f): 12:18pm
Only God can change this country for good
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by 9jatatafo(m): 12:18pm
All nigerians in short
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by dustydee: 12:18pm
Has our population decreased?
5 Likes
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Freshbank: 12:18pm
D amount of money budgeted for electricity in nigeria from OBJ till date is enough 2 provide power for d whole of West Africa
6 Likes
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Amberon11: 12:19pm
What is even more annoying is that there is a very foolish girl on this forum who attacks anyone for exposing the many ills of Nigeria.
Can't remember her moniker now.
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Sirheny007(m): 12:19pm
80 million only??
There must be a miscalculation somewhere..
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by dontgiveuppo(m): 12:19pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4216192/xmas-xtra-gift-cards-offer
x-mas is around the corner, I also will buy itunes,amazon and other E-cards at a good price,not a father Xmas rate though, normal rate lol. .,visit my thread for more info, a trial will Convince you, may jah bless our hustle
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Antoeni(m): 12:19pm
Pls get your facts right, it's more than dat
6 Likes
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Jesse01(m): 12:19pm
should be more dan dat Nigeria is really hell
3 Likes
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by maxiuc(m): 12:19pm
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by LaEvilIMiss(f): 12:19pm
to those 80 Million Nigerians, Electricity is a Luxury they cannot afford or care about.. they already have challenges dealing with Candles and Kerosene Lanterns, How to convert Eba to Garri to drink and where tolay their head to sleep when the rain wets their card-board houses
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Shorsky1: 12:19pm
True.Lack of electricity hinders growth of any nation and the leaders of this nation are not doing much to turn the situation around for the good of the masses.Every man for himself,God for all.
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Macgreat(m): 12:20pm
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by davodyguy: 12:20pm
Bloody lie.
Probably they get say less than two hours a day, but whooping 80 million out out 170 million is a big exaggerated figure
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Modelqwen(f): 12:21pm
Like we ae not aware
3 Likes
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by Alajiki(m): 12:21pm
It's a lie. It's more than 150 million Nigerians.
|Re: 80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank by pointstores(m): 12:21pm
nawa jesus people way get self he be like say we no get
