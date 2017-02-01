



These listings can include guides, search engines like Google or Bing and directories. Typically, when you want to make money blogging, search engines are the best source of organic traffic.



Below are 5 smart ways to drive traffic to your blog or website.



Deliver Quality Content



One of the easiest ways in internet marketing to drive organic traffic is to deliver quality content to your readers.



This is not only more appealing to visitors but it also gives them a reason to explore your site further.



In addition to quality writing, it’s also important to choose your keywords. It’s best to use the keywords in the first and last 100 words of the article.



Take care not to stuff your page with keywords, however, as most search engines penalize that.



Search Engine Optimization



When it comes to SEO, there isn’t a definitive list of dos and don’ts because search engines are constantly evolving. Fortunately, there are a few key points to consider when you want to make money blogging.



A great headline that includes your keyword is important, as are alternate text for images, outbound and inbound links and a concise permalink with no stop words (or, to, the, etc.).



A keyword density of 1% to 2% is best and there are numerous SEO plugins you can use such as SEOPressor or WordPress SEO.



Build Natural Backlinks



Natural backlinks are another important way to drive organic traffic and make money blogging.



In the internet marketing world, natural backlinks are links your blog receives on its own without help from the site owner.



These links are generally from sites that enjoy the blog’s content. Obviously building natural links isn’t a simple task.



It takes dedication, great content and constant promotion via social media and other platforms. While it may be time consuming, the payoff is definitely worth the effort.



Internal Linking



Another great way to boost organic traffic to your blog is to link to internal posts on your site.



This helps search engine bots to find your site’s content faster and more efficiently, which in turn makes it easier to make money blogging.



Most importantly, it allows your visitors to find the information they are looking for which reduces the bounce rate and increases page views.



This task can be automated by using a variety of plugins that are available for internet marketing purposes. These plugins use an algorithm to figure out the best page on the site to link to, based on the subject of the post.



Exposure on Social Media



One of the many factors search engines use to decide page rank is social media authority.



The more exposure your blog has on sites like Facebook or Twitter the higher your rank in the SERPS will be.



In order to best utilize social media and make money blogging, it’s necessary to offer a variety of sharing options for your visitors. Social media plugins can help you choose the most appropriate sharing buttons for your page, which will be found alongside of your content. Since many social media sites have millions of users they are a gold mine when it comes to internet marketing so use them well.



It’s never been easier to make money blogging provided you follow the guidelines above and do your due diligence. If you are willing to put in the work, your blog will be making money in no time.



