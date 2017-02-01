₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,654 members, 3,380,871 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 07:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog (383 Views)
Easiest Ways On How To Drive Traffic To Your Blog / 7 Ways To Drive Traffic From Forums To Your Blog / 6 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Website. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by royalads: 9:17pm On Feb 22
In Internet marketing, organic traffic is web traffic that comes from listings that aren’t paid for.
These listings can include guides, search engines like Google or Bing and directories. Typically, when you want to make money blogging, search engines are the best source of organic traffic.
Below are 5 smart ways to drive traffic to your blog or website.
Deliver Quality Content
One of the easiest ways in internet marketing to drive organic traffic is to deliver quality content to your readers.
This is not only more appealing to visitors but it also gives them a reason to explore your site further.
In addition to quality writing, it’s also important to choose your keywords. It’s best to use the keywords in the first and last 100 words of the article.
Take care not to stuff your page with keywords, however, as most search engines penalize that.
Search Engine Optimization
When it comes to SEO, there isn’t a definitive list of dos and don’ts because search engines are constantly evolving. Fortunately, there are a few key points to consider when you want to make money blogging.
A great headline that includes your keyword is important, as are alternate text for images, outbound and inbound links and a concise permalink with no stop words (or, to, the, etc.).
A keyword density of 1% to 2% is best and there are numerous SEO plugins you can use such as SEOPressor or WordPress SEO.
Build Natural Backlinks
Natural backlinks are another important way to drive organic traffic and make money blogging.
In the internet marketing world, natural backlinks are links your blog receives on its own without help from the site owner.
These links are generally from sites that enjoy the blog’s content. Obviously building natural links isn’t a simple task.
It takes dedication, great content and constant promotion via social media and other platforms. While it may be time consuming, the payoff is definitely worth the effort.
Internal Linking
Another great way to boost organic traffic to your blog is to link to internal posts on your site.
This helps search engine bots to find your site’s content faster and more efficiently, which in turn makes it easier to make money blogging.
Most importantly, it allows your visitors to find the information they are looking for which reduces the bounce rate and increases page views.
This task can be automated by using a variety of plugins that are available for internet marketing purposes. These plugins use an algorithm to figure out the best page on the site to link to, based on the subject of the post.
Exposure on Social Media
One of the many factors search engines use to decide page rank is social media authority.
The more exposure your blog has on sites like Facebook or Twitter the higher your rank in the SERPS will be.
In order to best utilize social media and make money blogging, it’s necessary to offer a variety of sharing options for your visitors. Social media plugins can help you choose the most appropriate sharing buttons for your page, which will be found alongside of your content. Since many social media sites have millions of users they are a gold mine when it comes to internet marketing so use them well.
It’s never been easier to make money blogging provided you follow the guidelines above and do your due diligence. If you are willing to put in the work, your blog will be making money in no time.
culled: http://nairapreneurs.com/5-smart-ways-to-drive-traffic-to-your-blog/
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by lonelydora(m): 6:47am
How can I be first to comment on a thread I know nothing about?
Abeg, who wan buy this space?
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by brunofarad(m): 6:47am
Ok
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by food4otukotu(m): 6:48am
ok...good points
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by asumo12: 6:51am
I just discovered that as Military Head of state Maj.Gen Muhammadu Buhari ruled 4 only 20months(31st Dec, 1983-28th Aug, 1985) b4 he was overthrown. And now as a democratical President, He has been in power 4 exactly 20months(29th May, 2015-19th Jan, 2017) b4 his indefinite holidays. This old man needs deliverance from d spirit of 20months!!
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by belovedkonsult: 6:53am
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SCHOLARSHIP AWARD (2016/2017) (Ongoing)
https://belovedkonsult.com/federal-government-scholarship-award-20162017/
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by Iruobean(m): 6:53am
Kk
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by unclezuma: 6:53am
According to Seun you can still "bribe" them...
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by Iruobean(m): 6:54am
Pls I need job. Am a graduate.
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by Samanza89(m): 6:54am
Y
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by daamazing(m): 6:54am
Guys help o, I bought domain from whogohost, how do I link it to my blogger blog?
Thanks
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by GreenMavro: 6:56am
A man was walking Unclad in a jungle, when all the animals saw him they ran away. The zebra then ask the lion; even u king of the jungle?..the lion replied: my friend let's put joke aside, this is a strange animal with the tail infront...
|Re: 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog by Afritechs: 6:59am
The Facebook-owned app debuts a feature that lets you post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. Read more? http://www.afriteche.com/2017/02/whatsapp-adds-touch-of-snapchat-with.html
(0) (Reply)
Payza Vcc / How To Hack Atm Machine / PPC Vs Natural Search – A Cost Comparison Case Study
Viewing this topic: Adiahaakwaibom1(f), baysol, tribalistseun, hotest9ja(f), Bk08, GreenMavro, thanks4idias, yomalex(m), Xflint(m), Raphaelmary(m), ModupeOla11(f), Afam4eva(m), RaggedyAnn(f), Demzlent(m), Wackyrichy(m), Adebanjids1(m), hitan, Fessy09(m), Mitope(f) and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14