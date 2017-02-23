₦airaland Forum

The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Uzy47(m): 9:58am
See his threads as the tallest male model in Nigeria http://www.nairaland.com/3236639/bakare-olalekan-mubarak-nigerias-tallest


http://www.nairaland.com/3526427/bakare-mubarak-tallest-male-model

Could The Tallest Nigerian Model Be The Tallest Corper In Nigeria? Definitely YES!

Bakare Olalekan Mubarak who is the tallest Nigerian male model who stands at 6'8 turns 6'9, an incredible height, reportedly was also the tallest corp member.

More Photos below:

http://47vibez.com.ng/meet-the-tallest-male-corper-in-nigeria/

Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by koolet: 10:45am
Yeeparipa
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:52am

Ho my goatness

This is what happens when you eat Amala and Ewedu twice in the morning, once in the afternoon and three times before you go to bed at night

It will give you running stomach, you will shiit your brains out and start growing like a giraffe

1 Like

Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Deeypeey(m): 10:52am
hehe....awa Mubarak ma n special na grin grin grin
.
.
but wait ooo,almost 7ft tall?....haaaaaa!
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by zoneboy: 10:52am
Agali
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Kingxway: 10:52am
cheesy
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Ezezima2012(m): 10:52am
The guy try sha
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Yorubaangel(m): 10:52am
ebariba
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by fergieboy(m): 10:53am
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by shegzan(m): 10:53am
hmmmn... fine, he's tall!!
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by BigSarah(f): 10:53am
see my boobii
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 10:53am
Good for him!


He should be very good at playing basketball!
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by jd1986(m): 10:53am
Okay
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by tillaman(m): 10:53am
Straw
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by benueguy(m): 10:53am
Not as tall as I'm.
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by prettythicksme(m): 10:53am
Too much of everything is bad,cant even stand beside this one i will just b like small rat. grin

1 Like

Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by codeinecrazy(m): 10:53am
Mr. Long
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 10:54am
Alright

Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:54am
This one na under 30 years oo... Corruption every where

1 Like

Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by NegeduGrace(f): 10:54am
fp so soon? this recession wey hit nairaland na die
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by chemistry157(m): 10:54am
BigSarah:
see my boobii
Abegi, where's the boobii??
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Ojetero: 10:54am
Very tall dude
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Silkmoth33(m): 10:54am
prettythicksme:
Too much of everything is bad
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by lawalosky: 10:54am
He is tall but...
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:54am
Lol
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by PhilAmadeus: 10:55am
Eepa.....palm tree

Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by ademidedavid(m): 10:55am
People like these usually have small blokos.......

1 Like

Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by agborohq52(m): 10:55am
Oga make them leave height for you o
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by babasolo(m): 10:55am
he is the Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English.. grin grin cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 10:55am
Ehhhhhhh! O tall o! cool
Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by hucienda: 10:55am
Iroko tree.

