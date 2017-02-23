₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Uzy47(m): 9:58am
See his threads as the tallest male model in Nigeria http://www.nairaland.com/3236639/bakare-olalekan-mubarak-nigerias-tallest
http://www.nairaland.com/3526427/bakare-mubarak-tallest-male-model
Could The Tallest Nigerian Model Be The Tallest Corper In Nigeria? Definitely YES!
http://47vibez.com.ng/meet-the-tallest-male-corper-in-nigeria/
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by koolet: 10:45am
Yeeparipa
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:52am
Ho my goatness
This is what happens when you eat Amala and Ewedu twice in the morning, once in the afternoon and three times before you go to bed at night
It will give you running stomach, you will shiit your brains out and start growing like a giraffe
1 Like
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Deeypeey(m): 10:52am
hehe....awa Mubarak ma n special na
.
.
but wait ooo,almost 7ft tall?....haaaaaa!
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by zoneboy: 10:52am
Agali
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Kingxway: 10:52am
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Ezezima2012(m): 10:52am
The guy try sha
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Yorubaangel(m): 10:52am
ebariba
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by fergieboy(m): 10:53am
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by shegzan(m): 10:53am
hmmmn... fine, he's tall!!
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by BigSarah(f): 10:53am
see my boobii
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 10:53am
Good for him!
He should be very good at playing basketball!
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by jd1986(m): 10:53am
Okay
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by tillaman(m): 10:53am
Straw
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by benueguy(m): 10:53am
Not as tall as I'm.
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by prettythicksme(m): 10:53am
Too much of everything is bad,cant even stand beside this one i will just b like small rat.
1 Like
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by codeinecrazy(m): 10:53am
Mr. Long
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 10:54am
Alright
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:54am
This one na under 30 years oo... Corruption every where
1 Like
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by NegeduGrace(f): 10:54am
fp so soon? this recession wey hit nairaland na die
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by chemistry157(m): 10:54am
BigSarah:Abegi, where's the boobii??
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Ojetero: 10:54am
Very tall dude
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by Silkmoth33(m): 10:54am
prettythicksme:
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by lawalosky: 10:54am
He is tall but...
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:54am
Lol
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by PhilAmadeus: 10:55am
Eepa.....palm tree
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by ademidedavid(m): 10:55am
People like these usually have small blokos.......
1 Like
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by agborohq52(m): 10:55am
Oga make them leave height for you o
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by babasolo(m): 10:55am
he is the Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English..
1 Like
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 10:55am
Ehhhhhhh! O tall o!
|Re: The Tallest Male Corper In Nigeria: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak (Photos) by hucienda: 10:55am
Iroko tree.
