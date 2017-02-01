₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,205 members, 3,382,497 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 08:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) (4388 Views)
Maureen Cyril And GoodGirl Company Take Love To Lagos Street On Valentine's Day / Davido Partying With His New Girlfriend On Valentine (Photos) / Celine Dion Late Husband Rene Angelil Laid To Rest - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by Obaofnaija(m): 12:09pm
On Valentine's day We reported about a very tragic incident which happened in Benue about the death of a very young Man "Mr Elvis Igbe Monday" who died in a ghastly accident along abuja - makurdi road and was finally laid to rest today, until his death he recently graduated from Benue state university this year, Rip to him,
http://www.naijabazeline.com/2017/02/young-guy-who-died-on-valentine-day-in.html
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by Benikuuse(m): 12:12pm
What A Worthless Life We Live
2 Likes
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 12:13pm
Too much flexing.Now he will go and pose with a glass of wine in the grave.
Don't quote me.. I already sold my soul for free
1 Like
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by ufuosman: 12:23pm
life, rip
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by Jeezbaby(f): 4:14pm
RIP
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 8:15pm
Rip
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by tollytexy(m): 8:15pm
Jeezbaby:
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by tollytexy(m): 8:16pm
Such is Life
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by 666Antichrist: 8:17pm
rest on Gee
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 8:17pm
Choi
Na tiv boy oh
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 8:18pm
The Mercedes Benz E-class just waste.
R.I.P
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by Sincere4u(m): 8:18pm
See headline, as if his death has a direct link to Valentine.
RIP
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by ogwucheveekee(f): 8:20pm
lord JESUS take control that's my dear friend may your soul REST IN PEACE I will try n not forget you in prayers
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by BE811APP: 8:20pm
Allah Tsarki...
RIP young man!
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by onyee25(f): 8:20pm
The rate of death these days is alarming.God have mercy.RIP
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by ucee64(m): 8:21pm
eezeribe:Ewu receive sense
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 8:21pm
RIP.
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by PearlStreet(m): 8:22pm
eezeribe:
Onye kilishi, you think you are alive cos you don't flex?
I would have said God should punish you, but I can see that he's already doing that and I wouldn't want to interfere in his work.
2 Likes
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by Gistedge(f): 8:22pm
what is life!
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by benuejosh(m): 8:23pm
he was a personal friend. Knew him since 2009.
The Only Son of the father.
gentle, humble, calm and jovial.
Sleep On M.I Elvis...
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by ichommy(m): 8:23pm
Rest On.....
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by Haphard(m): 8:23pm
RIP, plz let us all stop living a life of sin... Because we don't know d exact time we re leaving dz world
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by euchariadavid(f): 8:24pm
RIP
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by TosineGuy(m): 8:24pm
a day where lots of guys fuvvk and did many tins. Aww what a pity. To all d guys dat fuvvk any pucccy anywhere be careful oh. Cos if u die now, na hell. God have mercy. RIP
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by mekuso89(m): 8:25pm
Jesus Christ
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 8:25pm
RiP
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 8:26pm
ogwucheveekee:
Sorry for your loss. May God comfort you all!
|Re: Benue University Fresh Graduate Who Died On Valentine's Day Buried (Photos) by Johnsonibx(m): 8:27pm
Life of VANITY. May God console his family,,,, so painful Rest in peace
(0) (Reply)
Jos Bomb Explosions + Pics / Xmas Tour To Ghana (dec 23-28) / Be Careful. Unplug The Charger: When Somebody's Calling Your Cellphone!
Viewing this topic: miblolo(f), sexyglow(f), BJAYADEMOLA(m), benuejosh(m), BCISLTD, Faizee32, bulakos, obafemee80(m), bsop, Abbaj, monerozi5590(m), Chynwe(f), amujoology, makaveli299(m), joek, darmylolah(m), queencalipso(f), wumgold, pija(m), BenzEne1(m), 0b10010011, dukechilezie(m), tunde1200(m), kennysbst(m), casydigital(m), melodyirish(m), flowe247(m), MsFaith(f), dusmoh, Adegokenath(m), Ceejay330600, outstandingsyll(f), Kingxway, tikosdear(f), passionateyouth, Kazeemabayomi33(m), BabylonCruise(m), Cherokee(m), royallord1(m), Zizicardo(f), freebreeze, Titheman(m), bencarson007(m), yemiosinbajo, skullzflex(m), ogwucheveekee(f), Dexpro, busar(m), ucheclub(m), Dekadet(m), AutoReportNG, Luizville(m), BE811APP, dammykrane(m), pasqal09, taurus2604, spencekat(m), smilingazor, sirugos(m), anibi9674, stanjohn57, dljbd1(m), bethola, bishopdave(m), ekems2017(f), Bintexidris(f), omoplaycool(m), ajanma2(m), 12bolakale, MOORCHMOORE(m), Sanchase, ayila13(m), folly22(f), Lasmoney(m), enshi(m), Tosynolebo(m), Prettyenit18(f), Atoos(m), osegun24(m), funmibi29, Lukenitheooo6, Joeblack01, madjune, iamNotAlone(f), jendoakino(m), Chykeboss(m), bukunmi01, Rexology, ip2121918021(m), Abrakhan, money121(m), redgem(f), ABIODUNOLAOPA1(m), ABUTHAOBAN(m), Horlamaami(m), evilgenie, bunmixtra(f), PrinceFola(m) and 175 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22