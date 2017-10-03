₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,894 members, 3,829,527 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 October 2017 at 10:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday (5412 Views)
Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking / Checkout These Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photoshoot / Beautiful Pictures Of Wedding / Engagement Rings! Come In: (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by TheLawTheLegal: 7:22am
These twins are celebrating their 25th birth day today and one of them, the guy, took to Facebook to share some adorable pictures with his twin sister. One may even mistake them as couples and these pictures as their pre-wedding pictures.
Let's wish them a happy birthday as they are also on nairaland.
the link to his Facebook https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1684235468315063&id=100001858786549&refid=17&ref=opera_speed_dial&_ft_=og_action_id.1684240504981226%3Atop_level_post_id.1684235468315063%3Atl_objid.1684235468315063%3Athid.100001858786549%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1509519599%3A301191200855054646&__tn__=%2AW-R
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by TheLawTheLegal: 7:26am
more
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by Pinkieblue(f): 7:26am
Dd
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by Ninethmare: 7:46am
As you guys are thanking God, you should also be thanking Mary Slessor.
Happy birthday
You guys look awesome
That babe take style fine (my diick is itching already)
4 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by TheLawTheLegal: 7:54am
More
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by akinade28(f): 7:59am
Hapi birthday to them.
Dear God, only you know how much I want beautiful fraternal twins, I already have name sef, d boy will b Christopher and d girl Christina. D girl should resemble me and the boy their father, but if their father is not handsome, they should both resemble me jare
8 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by TheLawTheLegal: 8:09am
akinade28:
Is like you are very beautiful
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by modelmike7(m): 10:13am
GOD PLEASE I WANT TWINS!!!
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by itsmeurLady(f): 10:14am
Looking like pre-wedding pics to me... HBD to them tho
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by sharpshap(m): 10:14am
Ok
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by MhizzAJ(f): 10:14am
Everyone wants twin or triplets now
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by Henitan24(f): 10:15am
They re cute...Happy birthday to them
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by Pidginwhisper: 10:15am
akinade28:and I tell you say make you marry me
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by YelloweWest: 10:15am
Awww so cute. Their parents must be proud.
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by Godweapon30(m): 10:15am
I want twins too
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by xreal: 10:15am
Make the guy free the lady, or na him wan marry her?
3 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by martineverest(m): 10:15am
too much bleaching
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by Gegz(m): 10:15am
akinade28:
LOL
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by viczeey(m): 10:17am
More beauty fall on them...
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by Jagz16(m): 10:20am
God please I want twins oo not this type sha,I need a big butt lady please
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by maxibrainz02(m): 10:20am
akinade28:Is as if you no my my mind
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by yoyouyou: 10:21am
Cersei and Jamie Lannister.
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by kaptaneSaka(m): 10:22am
Celebrating birthday or pre-wedding pictures.... because this one weak me ooo
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by Iseoluwani: 10:22am
Very cute, I hope dey wont have issues when it comes to them separating and getting g married because this things are extremely too close
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by Finstar: 10:22am
From this picture, I can bet my balls that they are not only twins.. They are more
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by zinizta: 10:23am
NICE
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by Thobiy(m): 10:23am
HBD
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by viviangist: 10:25am
That must be an NNEWI MAN
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday by ngoben(f): 10:28am
y uncompleted building nah
1 Like
A Must Read / Brand New Wedding Gown For Sale / Below Is The Price List For All Netwrk:: Mtn, Glo, Airtel, Etisalat::
Viewing this topic: inception101(m), lebanonboy(m), Onwiebuk, 9jakohai(m), daewoorazer(m), digitalheadline(m), 00Ademi(m), diamonderic, worlexzy(m), Mediapace, Saturdency(m), OluOlaLekan(m), IAMSASHY(f), HomeTutor1(f), Agozie48, Erngie(f), Kingxway, genteelo(m), obafemi04(m), Virusmayor, Princesteve7248, RestructureNig, Saeed348(m), kingogundana, fyield, tansho(m), joshmideng, abejide1000(m), jerry7, Lyka21, Reeoman(m), AYODEJI4LOVE(m), sheywayne(m), Johnthentic, emmyspark007(m), Django50, Neyoor(m), obagangan, Samoranopapa(m), Excelento(m), Dobxy(m), okura, Tenifayo23, ayodejijf(m), GreenBusiness, PRINCEVICKEY, purpose100(f), MADUBI, luminouz(m), Dicksonokeke(m), Charltex(m), ChScott(m), Kamelot77(m), onyemarcus, Chuxjuliet(f), TOLKEN, onyichick(f), germainediva(f), Emekayoung(m), kayo80(m), Mrphilia, abefeb1(m) and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13