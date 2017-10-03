Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Beautiful Pictures Of Twins Celebrating Their Birthday (5412 Views)

Let's wish them a happy birthday as they are also on nairaland.



These twins are celebrating their 25th birth day today and one of them, the guy, took to Facebook to share some adorable pictures with his twin sister. One may even mistake them as couples and these pictures as their pre-wedding pictures.

As you guys are thanking God, you should also be thanking Mary Slessor.

Happy birthday

You guys look awesome



That babe take style fine (my diick is itching already) 4 Likes

Hapi birthday to them.

Dear God, only you know how much I want beautiful fraternal twins, I already have name sef, d boy will b Christopher and d girl Christina. D girl should resemble me and the boy their father, but if their father is not handsome, they should both resemble me jare 8 Likes

GOD PLEASE I WANT TWINS!!!

Looking like pre-wedding pics to me... HBD to them tho 5 Likes

Everyone wants twin or triplets now

They re cute...Happy birthday to them

Awww so cute. Their parents must be proud.

I want twins too 1 Like

Make the guy free the lady, or na him wan marry her? 3 Likes

too much bleaching

More beauty fall on them...

God please I want twins oo not this type sha,I need a big butt lady please

Cersei and Jamie Lannister. 2 Likes

Celebrating birthday or pre-wedding pictures.... because this one weak me ooo 1 Like

Very cute, I hope dey wont have issues when it comes to them separating and getting g married because this things are extremely too close 1 Like

From this picture, I can bet my balls that they are not only twins.. They are more 2 Likes 1 Share

That must be an NNEWI MAN