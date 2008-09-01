₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by INTERMAN: 2:34pm
This PRECAUTION goes to all other people who have one thing or the other to do with chemical which are fatal when contacted.
It was a tragic accident at the yellow house building of Obafemi Awolowo University when one of the lab assistant dies shortly after a chemical known as AMINOBENZENE also known as ANILINE poured on him at the yellow house where part one chemistry practicals often hold.
Another story said, the man was at White house which also house another laboratory for part 1 students. So the man put the chemical in his pocket on his way back to Yellow house when there was no longer space to hold them. He was said to have done this to prevent himself from going twice. On the way, the chemical leaked through the opening as he was moving and poured on him. It was after he got yellow house he realized what had just happened. The chemical entered his blood stream and was taken to the hospital after suffering serious medical issues. He died few days later. May his sold rip.
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by Topestbilly(m): 2:35pm
R.I.P
Safety first in whatever we do.
3 Likes
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by INTERMAN: 2:36pm
Seun I wanna congratulate that great nairalander Fynestboi for emerging as the winner of the secretary general election of the GREAT IFE STUDENTS' UNION. COngrat oo fynest
1 Like
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by INTERMAN: 3:54pm
Acute aniline exposure can cause confusion, ringing in the ears, weakness, disorientation, dizziness, impaired gait, lethargy drowsiness, convulsions, loss of consciousness, and coma. These effects are usually transitory and probably secondary to lack of oxygen.
2 Likes
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by INTERMAN: 3:59pm
Exposure to aniline may occur from breathing contaminated outdoor air, smoking tobacco, or working or being near industries where it is produced or used. The acute (short-term) and chronic (long-term) effects of aniline in humans consist mainly of effects on the lung, such as upper respiratory tract irritation and congestion. Chronic exposure may also result in effects on the blood. Human cancer data are insufficient to conclude that aniline is a cause of bladder tumors while animal studies indicate that aniline causes tumors of the spleen. EPA has classified aniline as a Group B2, probable human carcinogen.
2 Likes
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by crackhouse(m): 5:41pm
Rip dude
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by INTERMAN: 6:03pm
crackhouse:He is an elderly man oh not a dude.
2 Likes
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by INTERMAN: 6:10pm
One need to be careful when handling these chemicals that is the purpose of this post @ lalasticlala. Some of those chemicals in the lab may look harmless, attractive or even with a nice smell. But some are dangerous esp Benzene derivatives like Phenol, aniline, benzoic acid etc. Many part 1 students got scared after this sudden death of this man. And were scared to touch the chemicals.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by INTERMAN: 6:11pm
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by Solowande(m): 6:43pm
Safety first. May his soul rest in peace
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by Mrsugarki: 7:33pm
Do what u can
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by kilokeys(m): 7:34pm
safety first
the skin is the largest organ, its permeable too. it should be treated with as much care as the heart, kidney etc.
1 Like
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by Opistorincos(m): 7:34pm
rip to him
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by SmartMugu: 7:34pm
This one wey everybody just die, how many of us remain? I think we need a fresh and transparent censors, don't we?
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by priscaoge(f): 7:35pm
May God rest Ur Soul and comfort Ur loved ones
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by ipobbigot7: 7:35pm
RIP.
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by Mememan: 7:35pm
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by sureheaven(m): 7:36pm
What manner of death is that.....
. R.I.P to the dead
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by Donald7610: 7:36pm
May God bless his seeds
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by chemystery: 7:37pm
Rip sir
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by lade007(m): 7:37pm
I knew him back in the days...May your soul rest in peace Sir......What a loss!
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by simplemach(m): 7:37pm
Lack of safety measures
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by crispyvick(f): 7:37pm
jst lyk dat.dman serious RIP.am sure students will be scared to touch tinz.i wish universities provides more better ways to handle such chemicals to avoid further re-occurrence nd meanwhile we humans nids to be cautious nd dnt take tinz for granted .
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by Kennyodinye: 7:38pm
too bad...RIP
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by Kaxmytex(m): 7:39pm
R I P
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by miredia(m): 7:41pm
ipobbigot7:Good you modified it.
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by ItsMeAboki(m): 7:41pm
Let them check for another cause of death; I am not sure this level of exposure was sufficient to kill him; unless of course he ingested it or injected into his blood but otherwise mere skin contact isn't sufficient - the death is most likely coincidental.
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by bqlekan(m): 7:42pm
God rest him.. As a lab attendant, he should know better..
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by Admin401(f): 7:42pm
damn
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by OluDare01(m): 7:43pm
From my experience so far, safety in Nigerian institutions is zero. No safety training, no safety data sheets, no standard operating procedures for chemical handling, no waste management; they wash everything down the drain.
All they do is wear lab coats,lol.
RIP to the man
1 Like
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by Navalguy: 7:43pm
who his death EPP ?
|Re: OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] by sbashir10: 7:44pm
Rip
