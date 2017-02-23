₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,102 members, 3,382,213 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 05:45 PM

Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun (2116 Views)

Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign / Give Us Ambassadorial,Board Positions-Dakuku Tells Oyegun / National Assembly Leadership: We Won’t Sacrifice Quality For Zoning – Tinubu (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by DONSMITH123(m): 3:48pm
A member of the seventh House of Representatives and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, has pleaded with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to discountenance the agitation for zoning of governorship slot to Ekiti south senatorial district.

Daamola, who was the Director General of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation during the 2014 poll, said the arrangement was a complete constitutional infraction, which has no recognition in the 1999 constitution and the APC’s constitution.

Aspirants of the South descent, like Bamidele Faparusi, Senator Gbenga Aluko , former Speaker Femi Bamisile, Hon Funminiyi Afuye and others, had consistently been canvassing for zoning of the ticket to their district, which has never produced the governor since 1999, to entrench equity, fairplay and justice in the state.

But speaking in Ado Ekiti on Thursday on the contentious zoning issue, Daramola , who is from Oye Ekiti in Ekiti North senatorial district , said APC had no reason to embrace zoning being a party that has enormous respect for the constitution of the land.

The former federal lawmaker added that what the populace needed was good governance not minding where the personality that is able to give the people a new lease of life hails from.
“The issue of zoning is arrant nonsense. In a civilized clime, what the people always clamour for is good standard of living as reflected in the economy and not where the person who governs comes from.

“Ekiti is an homogenous society that plays little or no recognition for zoning. We see ourselves as one and politicians should refrain from causing division just because they wanted power at all costs.

“In the last governorship election, Governor Ayodele Fayose, who came from the central that had produced himself and Otunba Niyi Adebayo defeated someone from the North. So, the idea of where you came from is inconsequential to our people provided they have implicit confidence in your personality and ability to deliver”, he said.

Daramola warned Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee against breaching the party’s constitution by overtly supporting zoning in the party, saying this could create unnecessary cleavage in the party and submerge the party into litigations.

“Nobody can abridge the rights of any citizen to contest political positions provided he met the constitutional requirements as stipulated in the 1999 constitution. APC must allow all interested aspirants to go into the primaries and whoever wins will be supported by the party.

“None of the elections ever conducted since 1999 was zoned to any zone. In 1999, Otunba Niyi Adebayo of the Alliance for Democracy defeated aspirants from Central and other zones , like Otunba Reuben Famuyibo, Obafemi Adewale and Chief Paul Alabi, who later became his deputy to emerge the candidate and he won.

”Prior to 2007 governorship poll, Dr Kayode Fayemi from the North defeated the likes of Chief Bode Olowoporoku, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, both from the south , Senator Ayo Arise and others to become the candidate of the defunct Action Congress without applying the zoning being bandied around.

“Going by these trajectories, no election had ever been zoned based on agitation for zoning and the forthcoming election must follow the same procedure to avert trampling on the constitution,” Daramola noted.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/23/ekiti-2018-no-room-zoning-apc-bimbo-daramola-tells-oyegun/

Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by Olamipapa(m): 3:49pm
Nigeria is practicing TURNOCRACY form of government and not democracy. What shld be my business with where you come from if you competent.

1 Like

Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:58pm
grin Another 16-0 loading cheesy cheesy cheesy

4 Likes

Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by auntysimbiat(f): 4:00pm
OK den
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by jieta: 4:28pm
i don't have time to read what APC and there cohort have to say. someone should pls summarize and tel me.
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by helinues: 4:49pm
This man must be a selfish leader
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by Agbaletu: 4:57pm
Adeniyi Adebayo - Central
Ayodele Fayose - Central

Segun Oni - North
Kayode Fayemi - North

South - ?

Are there no electable persons from the South?

As for us in PDP, we are going to field our candidate from the South.
The selfish Daramola is from the North and we have produced the governor twice.

1 Like

Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by brunofarad(m): 5:20pm
Ok
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by Michaelpresh(m): 5:20pm
we don hear
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by stonemind(m): 5:21pm
f
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by juman(m): 5:21pm
I like fayose to still controlling the state.
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by theway83: 5:22pm
cry cry undecided
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by frenchwine(m): 5:23pm
See drama oooooo, so APC been dey even get hope for ekiti?
Bia ekiti isn't ondo or edo, hungry ppl who sold their future for 500 naira.
APC would just be a passenger in that election , unless we record negative inflation rates and a dollar= 300naira before then
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by Abbeyme: 5:24pm
Zoning has never produced anyone the best candidates for any electoral office.
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by babyfaceafrica: 5:25pm
Does zoning really matter?.. Why not elect the best!.. Nigeria and zoning,how has it helped us
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by godwinnd: 5:27pm
What Hv Don In U L G A And Ur Talking
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by seunlayi(m): 5:31pm
frenchwine:
See drama oooooo, so APC been dey even get hope for ekiti?
Bia ekiti isn't ondo or edo, hungry ppl who sold their future for 500 naira.
APC would just be a passenger in that election , unless we record negative inflation rates and a dollar= 300naira before then

you are right. things are not just working again in this naija
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by baakus(m): 5:32pm
s
Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by castrokins(m): 5:32pm
Live Picture From Ekiti Govt House After This News Broke

Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by sakalisis(m): 5:35pm
Ok

(0) (Reply)

Governor Fashola Secret Mission Exposed ! / Program`s Modular Configuration Considerably Improves Reliability Because All Un / Ojukwu's Death: End Of An Era?

Viewing this topic: fisman19(m), Ryabcool(m), cowgirl9090, olayemi85, hoodboy(m), abason(m), ayokellany, frankduffngn, senny4ril2424(m), norriswood(m), Harwoyeez(m), sulicon(m), abeyaktech, luvinhubby(m), basty, steve1971, bulgaria, Hairyrapunzel, kolacool(m), Papertrail11(m), aalabi, josholayinkah(m), GogetterMD(m), prodiga, Hardeywerlay(m), Gomeromo1(m), mmsen, Pozzy(m), Jabia(m), ikaboy, bishopdesignate, peaceway(m), timmydavids(m), castrokins(m) and 54 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.