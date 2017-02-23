₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by DONSMITH123(m): 3:48pm
A member of the seventh House of Representatives and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, has pleaded with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to discountenance the agitation for zoning of governorship slot to Ekiti south senatorial district.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by Olamipapa(m): 3:49pm
Nigeria is practicing TURNOCRACY form of government and not democracy. What shld be my business with where you come from if you competent.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:58pm
Another 16-0 loading
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by auntysimbiat(f): 4:00pm
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by jieta: 4:28pm
i don't have time to read what APC and there cohort have to say. someone should pls summarize and tel me.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by helinues: 4:49pm
This man must be a selfish leader
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by Agbaletu: 4:57pm
Adeniyi Adebayo - Central
Ayodele Fayose - Central
Segun Oni - North
Kayode Fayemi - North
South - ?
Are there no electable persons from the South?
As for us in PDP, we are going to field our candidate from the South.
The selfish Daramola is from the North and we have produced the governor twice.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by brunofarad(m): 5:20pm
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by Michaelpresh(m): 5:20pm
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by stonemind(m): 5:21pm
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by juman(m): 5:21pm
I like fayose to still controlling the state.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by theway83: 5:22pm
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by frenchwine(m): 5:23pm
See drama oooooo, so APC been dey even get hope for ekiti?
Bia ekiti isn't ondo or edo, hungry ppl who sold their future for 500 naira.
APC would just be a passenger in that election , unless we record negative inflation rates and a dollar= 300naira before then
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by Abbeyme: 5:24pm
Zoning has never produced anyone the best candidates for any electoral office.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by babyfaceafrica: 5:25pm
Does zoning really matter?.. Why not elect the best!.. Nigeria and zoning,how has it helped us
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by godwinnd: 5:27pm
What Hv Don In U L G A And Ur Talking
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by seunlayi(m): 5:31pm
frenchwine:
you are right. things are not just working again in this naija
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by baakus(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by castrokins(m): 5:32pm
Live Picture From Ekiti Govt House After This News Broke
|Re: Ekiti 2018: No Room For Zoning In APC – Bimbo Daramola Tells Oyegun by sakalisis(m): 5:35pm
