₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,587 members, 3,828,705 topics. Date: Monday, 02 October 2017 at 10:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North (7085 Views)
2019 : South West Buhari Campaign Inaugurated In Ogun / 2019: South-west Leaders, APC Chieftains Realign Forces - Newtelegraphonline / PDP Supports Buhari's Anti-Corruption Crusade - Oliseh Metuh (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by nghubs1: 7:37pm
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East geopolitical zone has endorsed the party’s zoning arrangement, which zoned the office of the President to the North and that of the National Chairman to the Southern part of Nigeria.
Rising from a meeting of the Zonal Executive Committee of the party held in Enugu, the South East PDP reiterated its commitment to national unity and also reaffirmed the party’s earlier agreement on the zoning of party positions allotted to the South East in respect of the forthcoming elective National Convention.
Presenting a communiqué after the meeting, which was well attended by Party leaders namely: the former Vice President and founding member of the PDP, Chief Alex Ekwueme; the State Governors of Enugu (Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi), Abia (Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu) and Ebonyi (Engr. David Umahi represented by his deputy); the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the National Assembly from the zone; the Party’s Caretaker Committee National Secretary, Senator Ben Obi, Speakers of the State House of Assemblies and other principal officers, former governors; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and a host of others, the PDP South East Vice Chairman, Chief Austin Umahi, said that the zonal leadership of the party will support its candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze and his running mate, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe (nee Ekwueme).
The party equally mandated PDP South East Governors, the Zonal Vice Chairman and the National Assembly leaders from the zone to liaise with other geo-political zones in the country to reach an understanding in respect of the party’s next National Chairman.
http://nghubs.info/%e2%80%8b2019-south-east-pdp-supports-zoning-of-president-to-the-north/
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by nghubs1: 7:37pm
Lalasticlala mynd44
1 Like
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by Buharimustgo: 7:43pm
SouthEast people are not as ambitious and desperate as Hausa/Fulani people when it comes to political power.
When I hear people say that igbos are not marginalized I weep for their illiteracy.
Can there be peace in Nigeria,if the Hausa/Fulani don't Smell the position of the President and Vice for over say 20years?
Your guess is as good as mine
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by Tamass: 7:46pm
IPOBs wont like this..
6 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by Tamass: 7:48pm
Buharimustgo:So what are you trynna say?
11 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by Flatties: 7:56pm
Buharimustgo:
See dis wan
Buhari till 2023
We can consider an Igbo president afterwards
And its definitely not from PDP
And thanks for clarifying that "Igbo marginalisation" = Igbo presidency
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by Tolexander: 7:57pm
ShyCypher:Madness in exhibition!
1 Like
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by sichri(m): 8:08pm
Scheming for Vice Presidency loading
1 Like
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by Karlman: 8:20pm
fork north
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by ProWalker: 8:33pm
PDP + Ibo VP candidate = epic fail
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by ableguy(m): 9:01pm
:DYou are not a brave man until you add all your
girlfriends in a Whatsapp group chat to save
time .
1 Like
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by Jetleeee: 9:01pm
Despite the fact that potor are always the ones slaving 24-7 to defend PDP, they still end up with crumbs
I swear I don't know any PDP Northerner on this forum
20 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by TheAngry1: 9:02pm
Just give them money, there is nothing they won't support walahi
7 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by Annie2059: 9:02pm
k
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by Alexis11: 9:02pm
Igbos have aligned more with the North than the Yorubas. Although most times it is an attempt to spite the Yorubas
The current myth of calling the Yorubas northern slaves is even funny to say the least. We know who that name fit but definitely not the Yorubas.
1979; They voted Shehu Shagari against Awolowo a southerner.
Even in 1999, because the North presented Obasanjo as their candidate against Olu falae who other southerners wanted, they still adopted the Northern candidate.
Even 2007 they followed Yar'adua
15 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by misterh(m): 9:02pm
Oh really?
1 Like
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by samyyoung1(m): 9:02pm
Thot they said no elections, oh....now their leaders wants a Northern President....in d zoo they danced the python dance.....I dey laugh ooo
12 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:02pm
Na dis same people wey dey claim say dem wan divide
11 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:03pm
In as much as i suport PDP but then can all this old men kindly give chance for the younger ones to make decisions
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by NCANTaskForce(m): 9:03pm
Bastards, especially Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the land snatcher, They will all pay with their lives someday, Idiots.
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by FisifunKododada: 9:03pm
The goal of politics should be: To improve the standard of living of every man, woman and child. However, it appears politics is an end to itself. You become a politician so you can remain a politician. When you are in power you claim ALL is well with the country. When you are out of power you claim the country is going to hell in a hand-basket. So you get back to power; and all of a sudden all is well again. Its akin to a silly game. The problem of the country is someone else's fault not yours. Unless you are in power then the country's problems no longer exists. Who are we fooling exactly? Ourselves? And how long will this game continue? There is a way of doing politics that works. UNTIL we do it that way, we are just dancing on our own graveyard.
The nature of the universe is that even if you do the right things for the wrong reasons it still works. But if you do the wrong things even for the right reasons it doesn’t work. People need to understand this.
You have 2 options in life:
Do it your way
Do it the way it works
Most people fail because they want to do things ‘their way’, the way they’ve always done them. But if you want to be successful you need to forget about doing things ‘your way’ or the way you’ve always done them. You need to do things the way they actually work.
You can’t just do whatever you like and be successful.
If you could everyone would be successful.
Unless you do the right things, the right things won’t happen.
One day a man fell into a septic tank. Right up to the neck. He tried to get out desperately but he couldn’t. Then after sometime he started screaming, “Fire, fire, fire!” Neighbors heard the fire screams, called the fire brigade. The firemen came and looked everywhere, no fire. Then they found him in the septic tank, pulled him out and then they asked why were you screaming fire?’ Then he said, “If I said ‘poo, poo,’ would you have come?!” So just working hard will not do. You must do the right thing otherwise it doesn’t work. Action should be whichever way the situation demands.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by EbukaLive(m): 9:03pm
LOL. So, officially it is only the APC that currently has plans for Igbo Presidency...
We go dey watch
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by castrol180(m): 9:04pm
They will go against it on the virtual social media but their leaders already sold them in the real life...Fayose my feet
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by schoolboij(m): 9:04pm
so they all agreed to be foolani slaves.
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by QuietHammer(m): 9:04pm
flat-headed slaves!
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by Odani: 9:05pm
Buharimustgo:
What is this one saying is it not ur pipo dat just approved d zoning to d north? Did d fulanis force them? If u feel so marginalized y not pull all ur weight behind an ibo man or better still support fayose
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by IMASTEX: 9:05pm
Who get what, that is the politic of Nigeria. No one cares about meaningful development
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by S2kluv: 9:05pm
They get choose?
1 Like
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by Pat081: 9:05pm
Wot will now b d hope of dat talkative governor of ekiti state now
|Re: 2019: South-East PDP Supports Zoning Of President To The North by tballeyy(m): 9:06pm
What happen to daddy that make him rest on his stick, or maybe he is thinking that the zoning of should come to east not north
Yar’adua Accuses Obasanjo Of Wasting N1.2trn On Energy / No Evidence Of Corruption Against Obasanjo / The Northen Nigerian Life!
Viewing this topic: Futureme2, DRISKLEF(m), Pangea, Richcreed(m), erhabor11(m), Klins(m), onome442, sir09(m), Oluwabenj, Gavrelino123, MartinsOnyx, Benz4pimp(m), VIPERVENOM(m), Azeez532(m), damiolly(m), spymaster(m), bishopdave(m), Agenda20, bobosydney, themonk(m), vibzy, Primeinductor, rasojie, stanilo4love(m), Willie2015, jonnyboy4u, nothingmega122(m), Uncleodi(m), Ahmedhussain3463, tolam08(m), Ubyy, DOCTECH(m), samkay3g(m), Pita99(m), StrongandMighty, izospindle(m), ridwando, cosby02(m), slimhomiequan(m), TimeMod1, guardian09(m), TonyCizzy, Kaymercury(m), sasalite(m), nnewa, faorex(m), sir05za(m), zakson4real(m), Dejohnbull, longjohnsilver, DominusBen(m), mangala14(m), ukgreat(m), Manko(m), Mibellconsult, Excellergroup(m), Ammie2K17, Victory1989, Abuzay2r, RoyalUc(m), LordKO(m), xnsandrxns, jaymichael(m), ba7man(m), abnot and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20