Rising from a meeting of the Zonal Executive Committee of the party held in Enugu, the South East PDP reiterated its commitment to national unity and also reaffirmed the party’s earlier agreement on the zoning of party positions allotted to the South East in respect of the forthcoming elective National Convention.



Presenting a communiqué after the meeting, which was well attended by Party leaders namely: the former Vice President and founding member of the PDP, Chief Alex Ekwueme; the State Governors of Enugu (Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi), Abia (Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu) and Ebonyi (Engr. David Umahi represented by his deputy); the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the National Assembly from the zone; the Party’s Caretaker Committee National Secretary, Senator Ben Obi, Speakers of the State House of Assemblies and other principal officers, former governors; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and a host of others, the PDP South East Vice Chairman, Chief Austin Umahi, said that the zonal leadership of the party will support its candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze and his running mate, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe (nee Ekwueme).



The party equally mandated PDP South East Governors, the Zonal Vice Chairman and the National Assembly leaders from the zone to liaise with other geo-political zones in the country to reach an understanding in respect of the party’s next National Chairman.



SouthEast people are not as ambitious and desperate as Hausa/Fulani people when it comes to political power.

When I hear people say that igbos are not marginalized I weep for their illiteracy.

Can there be peace in Nigeria,if the Hausa/Fulani don't Smell the position of the President and Vice for over say 20years?

IPOBs wont like this..

See dis wan



Buhari till 2023

We can consider an Igbo president afterwards



And its definitely not from PDP



Scheming for Vice Presidency loading

fork north

Despite the fact that potor are always the ones slaving 24-7 to defend PDP, they still end up with crumbs
I swear I don't know any PDP Northerner on this forum

Just give them money, there is nothing they won't support walahi

The current myth of calling the Yorubas northern slaves is even funny to say the least. We know who that name fit but definitely not the Yorubas.



1979; They voted Shehu Shagari against Awolowo a southerner.



Even in 1999, because the North presented Obasanjo as their candidate against Olu falae who other southerners wanted, they still adopted the Northern candidate.



Even 2007 they followed Yar'adua Igbos have aligned more with the North than the Yorubas. Although most times it is an attempt to spite the YorubasThe current myth of calling the Yorubas northern slaves is even funny to say the least. We know who that name fit but definitely not the Yorubas.1979; They voted Shehu Shagari against Awolowo a southerner.Even in 1999, because the North presented Obasanjo as their candidate against Olu falae who other southerners wanted, they still adopted the Northern candidate.Even 2007 they followed Yar'adua 15 Likes

Thot they said no elections, oh....now their leaders wants a Northern President....in d zoo they danced the python dance.....I dey laugh ooo

Na dis same people wey dey claim say dem wan divide

In as much as i suport PDP but then can all this old men kindly give chance for the younger ones to make decisions

Bastards, especially Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the land snatcher, They will all pay with their lives someday, Idiots.

The goal of politics should be: To improve the standard of living of every man, woman and child. However, it appears politics is an end to itself. You become a politician so you can remain a politician. When you are in power you claim ALL is well with the country. When you are out of power you claim the country is going to hell in a hand-basket. So you get back to power; and all of a sudden all is well again. Its akin to a silly game. The problem of the country is someone else's fault not yours. Unless you are in power then the country's problems no longer exists. Who are we fooling exactly? Ourselves? And how long will this game continue? There is a way of doing politics that works. UNTIL we do it that way, we are just dancing on our own graveyard.



The nature of the universe is that even if you do the right things for the wrong reasons it still works. But if you do the wrong things even for the right reasons it doesn’t work. People need to understand this.



You have 2 options in life:



Do it your way

Do it the way it works

Most people fail because they want to do things ‘their way’, the way they’ve always done them. But if you want to be successful you need to forget about doing things ‘your way’ or the way you’ve always done them. You need to do things the way they actually work.



You can’t just do whatever you like and be successful.



If you could everyone would be successful.



Unless you do the right things, the right things won’t happen.





One day a man fell into a septic tank. Right up to the neck. He tried to get out desperately but he couldn’t. Then after sometime he started screaming, “Fire, fire, fire!” Neighbors heard the fire screams, called the fire brigade. The firemen came and looked everywhere, no fire. Then they found him in the septic tank, pulled him out and then they asked why were you screaming fire?’ Then he said, “If I said ‘poo, poo,’ would you have come?!” So just working hard will not do. You must do the right thing otherwise it doesn’t work. Action should be whichever way the situation demands. 2 Likes 2 Shares

LOL. So, officially it is only the APC that currently has plans for Igbo Presidency...



We go dey watch

They will go against it on the virtual social media but their leaders already sold them in the real life...Fayose my feet

so they all agreed to be foolani slaves.

flat-headed slaves!

Buharimustgo:

SouthEast people are not as ambitious and desperate as Hausa/Fulani people when it comes to political power.

When I hear people say that igbos are not marginalized I weep for their illiteracy.

Can there be peace in Nigeria,if the Hausa/Fulani don't Smell the position of the President and Vice for over say 20years?

Your guess is as good as mine

What is this one saying is it not ur pipo dat just approved d zoning to d north? Did d fulanis force them? If u feel so marginalized y not pull all ur weight behind an ibo man or better still support fayose

Who get what, that is the politic of Nigeria. No one cares about meaningful development

They get choose?

Wot will now b d hope of dat talkative governor of ekiti state now