Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Handsome777: 4:29pm
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth wing has called on the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to release all political detainees and freedom fighters held behind bars for expressing their ideological beliefs.

The group made the call in a press statement issued in Abuja by its President-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Thursday.

Isiguzoro said it was morally wrong and adversarial for the federal government to remain adamant to calls made by well-meaning Nigerians and groups seeking the release of the detainees, especially for health reasons.

The youth leader further said that the federal government was indirectly brewing a Nigerian version of the ‘Arab spring’ by its refusal to listen to the people and to change the alleged cabal that is holding the country hostage.

He said: “We are calling on the Acting-President, Yemi Osinbajo, to release all the political detainees and freedom fighters such as El-Zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu and others; who are languishing in prison custody because of their quest for self-determination.

“We call on the federal government to look seriously into this matter before it gets out of hand.

“The country needs to be restructured. The government needs to listen to the citizenry, and the cabal that has been holding this government ransom must change.

“We are going to tumble down this country, if the government fails to listen to us. We will call out the organized labour, the student bodies, and all the nationality youth organizations of this country to come out en-masse for another ‘Arab Spring’ in Nigeria.

“As a partners and stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we are saying that the government should do its work and by so doing must also listen to the people to know where they are getting it wrong for them to correct their policies that are very adversary to the people.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/23/free-el-zakzaky-nnamdi-kanu-others-ohanaeze-youths-tell-osinbajo/

Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by vanbonattel: 4:32pm
The Federal government is so confused it's annoying, how can you detain a suspect without following laid down procedure or convicting them of their alleged crimes and you want the country to move forward?

Person we hold someone to the ground will also be on the ground.
Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Aufbauh(m): 4:37pm
The FG can free everybody but not that psychopath from the satanic kingdom who is positioning himself to steal people's oil, kill and destroy the mind of his gullible followers.

Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:38pm
Aufbauh:
The FG can free everybody but not that psychopath from the satanic kingdom who is positioning himself to steal people's oil, kill and destroy the mind of his gullible followers.
lipsrsealed WAY-RAY sad

Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by vanbonattel: 4:39pm
Aufbauh:
The FG can free everybody but not that psychopath from the satanic kingdom who is positioning himself to steal people's oil, kill and destroy the mind of his gullible followers.

E pain you wink Pele.

Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by helinues: 4:43pm
That would be something else oo.

I wish he could do that to allow peace to reign
Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Nebuchadnezar: 4:44pm
hmmm i don't think he can do such thing even if he wants to do it.

this will lead to an instant overthrow by Buhari's loyalist in collaboration with buruntashi

Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Nebuchadnezar: 4:45pm
Aufbauh:
The FG can free everybody but not that psychopath from the satanic kingdom who is positioning himself to steal people's oil, kill and destroy the mind of his gullible followers.


e pain am grin

Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Pwayne2016(m): 5:10pm
Aufbauh:
The FG can free everybody but not that psychopath from the satanic kingdom who is positioning himself to steal people's oil, kill and destroy the mind of his gullible followers.
afonja


Nwa ofe mmanu

Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Aufbauh(m): 5:20pm
Nnamdi Kanu is suffering from a chronic mental disorder with violent social behavior.cheesy

He shouldn't be allowed to live with normal people, rather he should be refer to shukuokiki Alabama for deliverance.

Kanu and his soldiers waiting for messiah Trump since 666BC .
Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by babyfaceafrica: 5:38pm
Not going to happen...upu want to create problem for osibanjo abi?...it is only buhari that can do that...abeg leave Prof alone
Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by eleojo23: 5:43pm
They want to use Osibanjo to do the deed before bubu comes back abi?
Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by ipobbigot7: 5:43pm
Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by ALAYORMII: 5:44pm
Is it beg dey are begging

Or



Dey are giving orders??
Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Millz404(m): 5:44pm
Na Osi put dem for prison?
Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by thestevens: 5:44pm
If him free them wetin baba go talk?
Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by tolexy007(m): 5:45pm
Aufbauh:
The FG can free everybody but not that psychopath from the satanic kingdom who is positioning himself to steal people's oil, kill and destroy the mind of his gullible followers.



y are u so pained

