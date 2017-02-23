Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo (256 Views)

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth wing has called on the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to release all political detainees and freedom fighters held behind bars for expressing their ideological beliefs.



The group made the call in a press statement issued in Abuja by its President-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Thursday.



Isiguzoro said it was morally wrong and adversarial for the federal government to remain adamant to calls made by well-meaning Nigerians and groups seeking the release of the detainees, especially for health reasons.



The youth leader further said that the federal government was indirectly brewing a Nigerian version of the ‘Arab spring’ by its refusal to listen to the people and to change the alleged cabal that is holding the country hostage.



He said: “We are calling on the Acting-President, Yemi Osinbajo, to release all the political detainees and freedom fighters such as El-Zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu and others; who are languishing in prison custody because of their quest for self-determination.



“We call on the federal government to look seriously into this matter before it gets out of hand.



“The country needs to be restructured. The government needs to listen to the citizenry, and the cabal that has been holding this government ransom must change.



“We are going to tumble down this country, if the government fails to listen to us. We will call out the organized labour, the student bodies, and all the nationality youth organizations of this country to come out en-masse for another ‘Arab Spring’ in Nigeria.



“As a partners and stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we are saying that the government should do its work and by so doing must also listen to the people to know where they are getting it wrong for them to correct their policies that are very adversary to the people.”



The Federal government is so confused it's annoying, how can you detain a suspect without following laid down procedure or convicting them of their alleged crimes and you want the country to move forward?



Person we hold someone to the ground will also be on the ground.

The FG can free everybody but not that psychopath from the satanic kingdom who is positioning himself to steal people's oil, kill and destroy the mind of his gullible followers. 2 Likes

WAY-RAY WAY-RAY

The FG can free everybody but not that psychopath from the satanic kingdom who is positioning himself to steal people's oil, kill and destroy the mind of his gullible followers.

E pain you Pele. E pain youPele. 1 Like

That would be something else oo.



I wish he could do that to allow peace to reign

hmmm i don't think he can do such thing even if he wants to do it.



this will lead to an instant overthrow by Buhari's loyalist in collaboration with buruntashi 2 Likes

The FG can free everybody but not that psychopath from the satanic kingdom who is positioning himself to steal people's oil, kill and destroy the mind of his gullible followers.



e pain am e pain am 1 Like

The FG can free everybody but not that psychopath from the satanic kingdom who is positioning himself to steal people's oil, kill and destroy the mind of his gullible followers.





Nwa ofe mmanu afonjaNwa ofe mmanu 1 Like





He shouldn't be allowed to live with normal people, rather he should be refer to shukuokiki Alabama for deliverance.



He shouldn't be allowed to live with normal people, rather he should be refer to shukuokiki Alabama for deliverance. Kanu and his soldiers waiting for messiah Trump since 666BC . Nnamdi Kanu is suffering from a chronic mental disorder with violent social behavior.

Not going to happen...upu want to create problem for osibanjo abi?...it is only buhari that can do that...abeg leave Prof alone

They want to use Osibanjo to do the deed before bubu comes back abi?

Is it beg dey are begging



Or







Dey are giving orders??

Na Osi put dem for prison?

If him free them wetin baba go talk?