|Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Handsome777: 4:29pm
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth wing has called on the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to release all political detainees and freedom fighters held behind bars for expressing their ideological beliefs.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/23/free-el-zakzaky-nnamdi-kanu-others-ohanaeze-youths-tell-osinbajo/
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by vanbonattel: 4:32pm
The Federal government is so confused it's annoying, how can you detain a suspect without following laid down procedure or convicting them of their alleged crimes and you want the country to move forward?
Person we hold someone to the ground will also be on the ground.
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Aufbauh(m): 4:37pm
The FG can free everybody but not that psychopath from the satanic kingdom who is positioning himself to steal people's oil, kill and destroy the mind of his gullible followers.
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:38pm
Aufbauh:WAY-RAY
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by vanbonattel: 4:39pm
Aufbauh:
E pain you Pele.
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by helinues: 4:43pm
That would be something else oo.
I wish he could do that to allow peace to reign
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Nebuchadnezar: 4:44pm
hmmm i don't think he can do such thing even if he wants to do it.
this will lead to an instant overthrow by Buhari's loyalist in collaboration with buruntashi
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Nebuchadnezar: 4:45pm
Aufbauh:
e pain am
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Pwayne2016(m): 5:10pm
Aufbauh:afonja
Nwa ofe mmanu
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Aufbauh(m): 5:20pm
Nnamdi Kanu is suffering from a chronic mental disorder with violent social behavior.
He shouldn't be allowed to live with normal people, rather he should be refer to shukuokiki Alabama for deliverance.
Kanu and his soldiers waiting for messiah Trump since 666BC .
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by babyfaceafrica: 5:38pm
Not going to happen...upu want to create problem for osibanjo abi?...it is only buhari that can do that...abeg leave Prof alone
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by eleojo23: 5:43pm
They want to use Osibanjo to do the deed before bubu comes back abi?
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by ipobbigot7: 5:43pm
.
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by ALAYORMII: 5:44pm
Is it beg dey are begging
Or
Dey are giving orders??
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by Millz404(m): 5:44pm
Na Osi put dem for prison?
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by thestevens: 5:44pm
If him free them wetin baba go talk?
|Re: Free El-zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, Others – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Osinbajo by tolexy007(m): 5:45pm
Aufbauh:
y are u so pained
