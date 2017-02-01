Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) (14880 Views)

Ali Modu Sheriff Commissions PDP Secretariat In Benue(photos) / Bomb Blast In Delta At Isoko Development Union Secretariat In Oleh / Sheriff Loyalists Take Over PDP Secretariat Wadata House (PICS) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/sheriff-takes-over-pdp-secretariat-in.html The photos below shows The National Chairman of PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff exchanging pleasantries with Senator Buruji Kashamu during the reopening of the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.....today 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

Sheriff the undertaker 8 Likes

TheFreeOne:

Sheriff the undertaker when he's not a wrestler

By now, The Father Of Ipob yoots, should be able to tell the difference, between cutting Kpomo and the actual politics... 22 Likes 3 Shares

Which kind yeye laugh be that one? 6 Likes

Jajayi:

when he's not a wrestler

The dude is a confirmed unrelenting wrestler.



PDP will be 'dead' with sheriff in the saddle unless stakeholders do something about this error asap. The dude is a confirmed unrelenting wrestler.PDP will be 'dead' with sheriff in the saddle unless stakeholders do something about this error asap. 2 Likes

Nice one

what a powerful Ali mODU Sherif carry go we are solidly behind u. 5 Likes





I foresee alot of deaths in Uganda tonight.



Sheriff sitting right in the centre of Wadata Plaza while the Red Monkey still languish miserably in jail!



Patriotic Nigerian youths stand with Sheriff!



Waiting for flatoids to create an ocean of tears inside my mention. Would love to swim in it- heat dey somehow today.. Ohhhh Noooooo!!I foresee alot of deaths in Uganda tonight.Sheriff sitting right in the centre of Wadata Plaza while the Red Monkey still languish miserably in jail!Patriotic Nigerian youths stand with Sheriff!Waiting for flatoids to create an ocean of tears inside my mention. Would love to swim in it- heat dey somehow today.. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Is Buruju back from the U.S ? 1 Like 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Ohhhh Noooooo!!



I foresee alot of deaths in Uganda tonight.



Sheriff sitting right in the centre of Wadata Plaza while the Red Monkey still languish miserably in jail!



Patriotic Nigerian youths stand with Sheriff!



Waiting for flatoids to create an ocean of tears inside my mention. Would love to swim in it- heat dey somehow today.. 1 Like

Is that where monies were shared ?

We, at APC, heartily rejoice with you, Sheriff, in your quest to guarantee a PMB victory in 2019. Stay Blessed. 3 Likes

BH ti take over! 2 Likes 1 Share

I stand with sherrif 4 Likes

The PDP is more than a physical structure. The main PDP (the people) are with makarfi.Besides this interloper can only stay for a while until the supreme court kicks him out in a few months 2 Likes

demolinka:

We, at APC, heartily rejoice with you, Sheriff, in your quest to guarantee a PMB victory in 2019. Stay Blessed. I can't believe some people still believe buhari will come back to rule let alone contesting in 2 019



How can a vegetable contest for the 2019 election? Even if buhari survives till the end of this year, he will be an invalid. Apart from prostrate cancer, the vegetable is suffering from the hundreds of innocent bloods he has killed I can't believe some people still believe buhari will come back to rule let alone contesting in 2 019How can a vegetable contest for the 2019 election? Even if buhari survives till the end of this year, he will be an invalid. Apart from prostrate cancer, the vegetable is suffering from the hundreds of innocent bloods he has killed 3 Likes 1 Share

Eeya 1 Like

FINALLY CLAUDIO RANIERI HAS BEEN SACKED BY LEICESTER CITY....



EVEN RANIERI KNOWS HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SACKED SINCE... 4 Likes 1 Share

NDIOGAH:

what a powerful Ali mODU Sherif carry go we are solidly behind u. Who and who makes 'we' in this statement of yours? Who and who makes 'we' in this statement of yours?

omenkaLives:

Ohhhh Noooooo!!



I foresee alot of deaths in Uganda tonight.



Sheriff sitting right in the centre of Wadata Plaza while the Red Monkey still languish miserably in jail!



Patriotic Nigerian youths stand with Sheriff!



Waiting for flatoids to create an ocean of tears inside my mention. Would love to swim in it- heat dey somehow today.. 1 Like

They couldnt even clean the table yet want to clean up Nigeria 1 Like 1 Share

Jajayi:

when he's not a wrestler

So, you don't even know the meaning of undertaker? So, you don't even know the meaning of undertaker? 2 Likes

This man relentlessly would king for the fall of Pdp 1 Like

WIKE and FAYOSE will not forget this guy in a very long while.

matbas1:

This man relentlessly would king for the fall of Pdp

Yes o. Bola Ahmed tinubu's plan to bury PDP finally hatched.



PDP is dead. Yes o. Bola Ahmed tinubu's plan to bury PDP finally hatched.PDP is dead.

We they there....



Na we get am 3 Likes

Wadata plaza...... 1 Like