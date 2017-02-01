₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by Jajayi: 7:03pm
The photos below shows The National Chairman of PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff exchanging pleasantries with Senator Buruji Kashamu during the reopening of the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.....today
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:05pm
Ok
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by Young03: 7:06pm
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 7:07pm
Sheriff the undertaker
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by Jajayi: 7:11pm
when he's not a wrestler
TheFreeOne:
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:17pm
By now, The Father Of Ipob yoots, should be able to tell the difference, between cutting Kpomo and the actual politics...
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by Splinz(m): 7:18pm
Which kind yeye laugh be that one?
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 7:21pm
Jajayi:
The dude is a confirmed unrelenting wrestler.
PDP will be 'dead' with sheriff in the saddle unless stakeholders do something about this error asap.
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 7:26pm
Nice one
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by NDIOGAH: 7:26pm
what a powerful Ali mODU Sherif carry go we are solidly behind u.
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:32pm
Ohhhh Noooooo!!
I foresee alot of deaths in Uganda tonight.
Sheriff sitting right in the centre of Wadata Plaza while the Red Monkey still languish miserably in jail!
Patriotic Nigerian youths stand with Sheriff!
Waiting for flatoids to create an ocean of tears inside my mention. Would love to swim in it- heat dey somehow today..
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by nickxtra(m): 7:34pm
Is Buruju back from the U.S ?
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by Jajayi: 7:40pm
omenkaLives:
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by Billyonaire: 7:41pm
Is that where monies were shared ?
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by demolinka(m): 7:42pm
We, at APC, heartily rejoice with you, Sheriff, in your quest to guarantee a PMB victory in 2019. Stay Blessed.
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by olatade(m): 8:16pm
BH ti take over!
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by MutantMetahuman: 8:23pm
I stand with sherrif
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by Chuksonyeike: 8:48pm
The PDP is more than a physical structure. The main PDP (the people) are with makarfi.Besides this interloper can only stay for a while until the supreme court kicks him out in a few months
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by Chuksonyeike: 8:53pm
demolinka:I can't believe some people still believe buhari will come back to rule let alone contesting in 2 019
How can a vegetable contest for the 2019 election? Even if buhari survives till the end of this year, he will be an invalid. Apart from prostrate cancer, the vegetable is suffering from the hundreds of innocent bloods he has killed
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by niyifour(m): 9:19pm
Eeya
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by bedspread: 9:19pm
FINALLY CLAUDIO RANIERI HAS BEEN SACKED BY LEICESTER CITY....
EVEN RANIERI KNOWS HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SACKED SINCE...
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by SmartMugu: 9:20pm
NDIOGAH:Who and who makes 'we' in this statement of yours?
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by kabrud: 9:20pm
omenkaLives:
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by ULSHERLAN(m): 9:20pm
They couldnt even clean the table yet want to clean up Nigeria
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by dollarlander: 9:21pm
Jajayi:
So, you don't even know the meaning of undertaker?
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by matbas1(f): 9:21pm
This man relentlessly would king for the fall of Pdp
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by otokx(m): 9:22pm
WIKE and FAYOSE will not forget this guy in a very long while.
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by dollarlander: 9:23pm
matbas1:
Yes o. Bola Ahmed tinubu's plan to bury PDP finally hatched.
PDP is dead.
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by obembet(m): 9:24pm
We they there....
Na we get am
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:27pm
Wadata plaza......
|Re: Sheriff Takes Over PDP Secretariat In Abuja (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:28pm
This man is damn too powerful
