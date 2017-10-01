Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo (11502 Views)

IBB made this declaration at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger state on Wednesday when OGD alongside his powerful delegation paid him a visit in furtherance to his nationwide consultation.



Speaking during the visit, Daniel said he had come to confer with the former President on his ambition, noting that no serious politician in the country would embark on such an important national task without seeking the wisdom and blessing of the former President.



Responding, President Babangida said he was quite elated when he learnt that Otunba Gbenga Daniel was interested in offering his service to the country.



He said: "I was elated when I first heard that you were interested in volunteering yourself for this great service to our country, you represent the breadth of fresh air that the Party deserves at this stage.



"I know OGD very well and I know his unparalleled capacity for work. I have a strong conviction that with OGD as chairman, the Party can be turned around again.



"I am supporting you because I know you very well. OGD, you're my Chairman in waiting"



Gen. Babangida thereafter hosted the delegation to a private meeting.



2019 Loading....



More Meetings Coming

Lolx

Who takes IBB serious again? See how he look. A man who Abiola's ghosts is haunting every night. Bode George for PDP national Chairman 10 Likes 4 Shares

two corrupt bastards ... 7 Likes 1 Share

E don tey wey I don hear about this man oó! 7 Likes 1 Share

Must they meet all these useless ex military men that sucked this country dry? 1 Like

Why is IBB sitting on a wheel chair?



Maybe it's my eyes fooling me again 1 Like

If you don't seek IBB blessing, your going no where? 1 Like

Flashh:

E don tey wey I don hear about this man oó! 1 Like

Politics. We can do better

Life is transient 1 Like

.

nairavsdollars:

Who takes IBB serious again? See how he look. A man who Abiola's ghosts is haunting every night. Bode George for PDP national Chairman He lives large in a hilltop mansion and would probably die a natural death at old age Brruuuuuuhh isn't that the wish of every man? Ghost ko Ghost ni Mamman Vatsa ghost no haunt am Na Abiola? He lives large in a hilltop mansion and would probably die a natural death at old age Brruuuuuuhh isn't that the wish of every man? Ghost ko Ghost ni Mamman Vatsa ghost no haunt am Na Abiola? 6 Likes

Of all the politicians in this country,OGD!

God forbid bad thing

Do these Northerners wear agbada even while in their houses cos I don't understand. Or they wear it when expecting lobbyists like this one? Cos I don't know why u can't dress down in ur own house, u must wear agbada and sit on a wheel chair 4 Likes 2 Shares

Ugoeze2016:

Why is IBB sitting on a wheel chair?



Maybe it's my eyes fooling me again

coz he is sick nah



imagine healthy pple seeking opinion from a sick man



how sick can dat be coz he is sick nahimagine healthy pple seeking opinion from a sick manhow sick can dat be 5 Likes 1 Share





Make shekau just throw bomb for their middle ...





. I can now confirm that PDP is totally a dead party chasing after a sick IBB to win election. I wish we youth can rise to take over our country from this old thieves recycling themselves to empty d small remaining national cake.Make shekau just throw bomb for their middle... 3 Likes 1 Share

Metrobaba:

2019 Loading....



More Meetings Coming

Ugoeze2016:

Why is IBB sitting on a wheel chair?

Maybe it's my eyes fooling me again

Where have you been?

iBB is partly deformed due to foot injuries sustained in civil war, he has also been ill for sometime and travels regularly abroad for medicals.



He has become more remorseful lately during his final days!



Many of his houseboys and cooks regularly dupes him because his memory is not so good and he needs a lot of help to move around! Where have you been?iBB is partly deformed due to foot injuries sustained in civil war, he has also been ill for sometime and travels regularly abroad for medicals.He has become more remorseful lately during his final days!Many of his houseboys and cooks regularly dupes him because his memory is not so good and he needs a lot of help to move around! 1 Like 1 Share

tobtap:

two corrupt bastards ... 1







baba small ehen... baba small ehen...

ChangeIsCostant:

where the mansion where the mansion 1 Like

cristianisraeli:







where the mansion



He's yet to upload d mansion picture







. He's yet to upload d mansion picture 2 Likes 1 Share

Ugoeze2016:

Why is IBB sitting on a wheel chair?



Maybe it's my eyes fooling me again

Your eyes dey OK.....



U see well Your eyes dey OK.....U see well 1 Like

His legs are swollen. 2 Likes 1 Share

Gbenga Daniel? Seriously...The governor that cant point to one single world class project and instead of being sent to guillotine is contesting chairmanship...





That is the Nigger Area for you 2 Likes 1 Share

life is vanity

he cant even wear slippers

His house needs some refurbishment.,,,,,, 1 Like

Gbenga Daniel a bastard thief? 1 Like 1 Share

haywire1:

I can now confirm that PDP is totally a dead party chasing after a sick IBB to win election. I wish we youth can rise to take over our country from this old thieves recycling themselves to empty d small remaining national cake.



Make shekau just throw bomb for their middle ...





. Gbam. Gbam. 1 Like