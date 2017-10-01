₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by ChangeIsCostant: 8:17pm
The former President of Nigeria and one of the founders of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, has thrown his weight behind the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba (Engr.) Gbenga Daniel (OGD) in his bid to become the National Chairman of the party describing him as the 'breathe of fresh air'.
IBB made this declaration at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger state on Wednesday when OGD alongside his powerful delegation paid him a visit in furtherance to his nationwide consultation.
Speaking during the visit, Daniel said he had come to confer with the former President on his ambition, noting that no serious politician in the country would embark on such an important national task without seeking the wisdom and blessing of the former President.
Responding, President Babangida said he was quite elated when he learnt that Otunba Gbenga Daniel was interested in offering his service to the country.
He said: "I was elated when I first heard that you were interested in volunteering yourself for this great service to our country, you represent the breadth of fresh air that the Party deserves at this stage.
"I know OGD very well and I know his unparalleled capacity for work. I have a strong conviction that with OGD as chairman, the Party can be turned around again.
"I am supporting you because I know you very well. OGD, you're my Chairman in waiting"
Gen. Babangida thereafter hosted the delegation to a private meeting.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/ex-governor-gbenga-daniels-meets-ibb-minna-mansion-pdp-chairmanship-photo.html
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by Metrobaba(m): 8:28pm
2019 Loading....
More Meetings Coming
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by babyfaceafrica: 9:07pm
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by nairavsdollars: 9:16pm
Who takes IBB serious again? See how he look. A man who Abiola's ghosts is haunting every night. Bode George for PDP national Chairman
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by tobtap: 9:49pm
two corrupt bastards ...
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by Flashh: 9:49pm
E don tey wey I don hear about this man oó!
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by BrutalJab: 9:49pm
Must they meet all these useless ex military men that sucked this country dry?
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by Ugoeze2016: 9:50pm
Why is IBB sitting on a wheel chair?
Maybe it's my eyes fooling me again
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by cogbuagu: 9:50pm
If you don't seek IBB blessing, your going no where?
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by designer01(m): 9:51pm
Flashh:
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by HumanistMike: 9:51pm
Politics. We can do better
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by kagari: 9:51pm
Life is transient
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by youngvc1: 9:52pm
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by KingTom(m): 9:52pm
nairavsdollars:He lives large in a hilltop mansion and would probably die a natural death at old age Brruuuuuuhh isn't that the wish of every man? Ghost ko Ghost ni Mamman Vatsa ghost no haunt am Na Abiola?
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by grandpoh(m): 9:53pm
Of all the politicians in this country,OGD!
God forbid bad thing
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by OboOlora(f): 9:53pm
Do these Northerners wear agbada even while in their houses cos I don't understand. Or they wear it when expecting lobbyists like this one? Cos I don't know why u can't dress down in ur own house, u must wear agbada and sit on a wheel chair
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by masada: 9:54pm
Ugoeze2016:
coz he is sick nah
imagine healthy pple seeking opinion from a sick man
how sick can dat be
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by haywire1: 9:54pm
I can now confirm that PDP is totally a dead party chasing after a sick IBB to win election. I wish we youth can rise to take over our country from this old thieves recycling themselves to empty d small remaining national cake.
Make shekau just throw bomb for their middle ...
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by tohmhardy: 9:55pm
Metrobaba:
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by win2kwire: 9:57pm
Ugoeze2016:
Where have you been?
iBB is partly deformed due to foot injuries sustained in civil war, he has also been ill for sometime and travels regularly abroad for medicals.
He has become more remorseful lately during his final days!
Many of his houseboys and cooks regularly dupes him because his memory is not so good and he needs a lot of help to move around!
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by bossinblack: 9:59pm
tobtap:1
baba small ehen...
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by cristianisraeli: 10:01pm
ChangeIsCostant:
where the mansion
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by haywire1: 10:06pm
cristianisraeli:
He's yet to upload d mansion picture
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by obembet(m): 10:08pm
Ugoeze2016:
Your eyes dey OK.....
U see well
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by madjune: 10:10pm
His legs are swollen.
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by TheKingdom: 10:14pm
Gbenga Daniel? Seriously...The governor that cant point to one single world class project and instead of being sent to guillotine is contesting chairmanship...
That is the Nigger Area for you
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by lereinter(m): 10:17pm
life is vanity
he cant even wear slippers
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by Sunofgod(m): 10:17pm
His house needs some refurbishment.,,,,,,
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by royalamour(m): 10:18pm
Gbenga Daniel a bastard thief?
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by Abbeybailey: 10:18pm
haywire1:Gbam.
|Re: Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo by fyneguy: 10:18pm
his left foot is bigger...
