|Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by dre11(m): 8:01pm
.............Customs, bring back our rice
Kunle Olayeni
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 8:02pm
Like seriously.....am short of words here.
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by greatgod2012(f): 8:05pm
Strip unclad kwa
Amosun eyes don see saw today!!
Abeg, bring back their rice o!
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by anibi9674: 8:06pm
abeg make dem give them back their rice
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by sekundosekundo: 8:08pm
Why Was their rice seized?
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by Ishilove: 8:10pm
The sheer wickedness is mindboggling. I am yet to find the justification for this commando style thievery.
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by Epositive(m): 8:21pm
sekundosekundo:
next time, read before you comment. i'm just joking ni o. everywhere just dey boring
#positivevibes
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by priceaction: 9:34pm
My question is these so called customs allow these traders to pass idiroko- seme border easily by collecting the bribe from them. Last time i passed thru idiroko border, late last yr,I saw a lot of customs and military vehicles buying and loading rice at the other side of benin republic without sweating, (people that are familiar with that road can bear me witness) they will still come and sell it to stores and shops, and later come and re-carry it in the name of contraband.
Go to ota - idiroko road at mid night, you will see loads of cargo trucks, ready to dispatch their goods . Who passed them? Some with even Benin republic numbers, Where are they going to? what are they carrying?
If you happen to be at the winners chapel HQ around 1 am, same people everywhere. Those traders are just victim of circumstances and their own ignorance by allowing these officers to use them and dump them.
Useless people that cant stop indians from importing indian garri until it got to stores because of their so called greed. Nigerian forces need a long way to go. As someone said earlier, that some of their officer might need huge rice to replace the one they stole from IDP camps.
I wont be surprised if we soon see CHINA BOLI , SOUTH AFRICAN SUYA or LEBANESE KUNU in shoprite and spar supermarts.
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by doctokwus: 9:50pm
Buhari has not learnt from his archaic economic measures of d military era.
Its all these banning and forceful seizure of legitimately bought goods that has led us to this sorry pass.
I always ask:if Nigeria is producing enough rice as claimed with no duty paid,how come imported rice with d hefty duties paid,cost of sea transport,losses at sea,etc,but it still costs almost same with rice planted,harvested and processed inside Nigeria!
I wud rather eat imported rice,that tastes better,has passed thru some safety standards,stays longer after cooking and comes out better when cooked at occasions, if i av to pay same price to purchase it,as with local rice.
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm
Watch: Bring back our Rice protest in Sango, Ogun State
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkhYRWIZiyo
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by ItzHoludex(m): 10:22pm
taking from d poor
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by EWAagoyin(m): 10:22pm
eyesore
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by adamx237: 10:22pm
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by matbas1(f): 10:22pm
From bring back our girls to bring back our rice
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by Benjom(m): 10:23pm
It is well with our dear nation.
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:23pm
they do it in Lagos all the time
that's how my step dad became a stay at home dad because of these customs
I feel for the man day and night
thank God for farming
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by Chidex2442(m): 10:24pm
Them no dey nakked Na........ Ppl wen still wear bra..... Na unclothedness b that? But give them their rice sha
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by Morhziez(m): 10:24pm
person mama
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by SmartMugu: 10:24pm
I already know its some corrupt people driving this mass. What happened to eating locally-produced rice? Customs only interfere with imported products, not locally produced ones. Our people, certain things only require common sense. We have all it takes to serve our local rice needs. These ones parading Unclad are paid to do so.
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:25pm
E don set
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by DonHummer(m): 10:26pm
Thank God for democracy
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by ifycent2: 10:26pm
I think dat custom....
They ar de highest Criminal I never see....
Dey corner my guy *car...
ship from Uk to Nig...
The car still missing till now via Nig Custom....
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by ifycent20: 10:27pm
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by Jabioro: 10:27pm
Who are to be blamed, those Corp, the custom officers that permit the passages of those goods into the country..
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by sandraanakebe(f): 10:27pm
Pls give them back their rice ohhhh
#Team bring back our rice
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by serverconnect: 10:28pm
too bad. naija custom are too greedy, they will meet their waterloo one day.
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by Nellybank(m): 10:28pm
Where is d unclad? E remain small I for say God purnish fake news journalists but for noe god damage NL
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by Segadem(m): 10:28pm
sekundosekundo:...because rice is essential commodity in most Nigeria's dinnig table
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by ekeroyal(m): 10:29pm
brace up for sharp increase in the price of rice.
|Re: Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) by lastpage: 10:30pm
greatgod2012:
Customs Service is a Federal Institution!
Amosun's Power does not extend beyond STATE Agencies, he cant do jack about Customs.
What they should do is send a strong Petition to the National Assembly (those ones will be happy to get their pound of flesh from anyone appointed by Buhari ) and ask the NASS to summon the Customs Controller General, to explain which law they have broken and how this seizures are legal and lawful.
But l just wonder how those women imported those foreign Rice into the country.... with the same Customs Officers manning the Idiroko Border?
#CORRUPTION loading.......
Lastpage!
