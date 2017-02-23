Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) (9766 Views)

.............Customs, bring back our rice





Kunle Olayeni





With chants of “bring back our rice,” scores of traders at the Sango-Ota Market Thursday appealed to the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to help retrieve their seized bags of rice from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).



Some of the aggrieved traders, who stripped Unclad, mounted a human blockade at the main entrance of the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, demanding his immediate intervention.



Customs operatives from the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, Lagos had in the early hours of Wednesday raided the Sango-Ota market, carting away thousands of bags of rice and jerry cans of vegetable oil.



Miffed by the seizure, which they described as “injustice,” hundreds of rice sellers and youths barricaded the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway in protest and paralysed traffic and commercial activities for about 14 hours.



Some of the traders, under the aegis of Sango Marketers Association, stormed Amosun’s office Thursday and called for his intervention over the alleged invasion by the Customs men.



They were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions such as “Customs bring back our rice;” and “Our rights are being trampled upon by Customs officers of FOU, Ikeja,” among others.



The rice sellers, who were led by their coordinator, Alhaja Wakilat Salako, said some of the affected traders have been hospitalised due to the huge losses suffered from the raid.



Salako said 4,200 bags of rice were taken away by the law enforcement agents contrary to earlier reports that 18,000 bags were carted away.



Like seriously.....am short of words here.









Amosun eyes don see saw today!!



Abeg, bring back their rice o!

abeg make dem give them back their rice

Why Was their rice seized?

The sheer wickedness is mindboggling. I am yet to find the justification for this commando style thievery.

sekundosekundo:

Why Was their rice seized?

next time, read before you comment. i'm just joking ni o. everywhere just dey boring





next time, read before you comment. i'm just joking ni o. everywhere just dey boring

My question is these so called customs allow these traders to pass idiroko- seme border easily by collecting the bribe from them. Last time i passed thru idiroko border, late last yr,I saw a lot of customs and military vehicles buying and loading rice at the other side of benin republic without sweating, (people that are familiar with that road can bear me witness) they will still come and sell it to stores and shops, and later come and re-carry it in the name of contraband.

Go to ota - idiroko road at mid night, you will see loads of cargo trucks, ready to dispatch their goods . Who passed them? Some with even Benin republic numbers, Where are they going to? what are they carrying?

If you happen to be at the winners chapel HQ around 1 am, same people everywhere. Those traders are just victim of circumstances and their own ignorance by allowing these officers to use them and dump them.

Useless people that cant stop indians from importing indian garri until it got to stores because of their so called greed. Nigerian forces need a long way to go. As someone said earlier, that some of their officer might need huge rice to replace the one they stole from IDP camps.



I wont be surprised if we soon see CHINA BOLI , SOUTH AFRICAN SUYA or LEBANESE KUNU in shoprite and spar supermarts.

Buhari has not learnt from his archaic economic measures of d military era.

Its all these banning and forceful seizure of legitimately bought goods that has led us to this sorry pass.

I always ask:if Nigeria is producing enough rice as claimed with no duty paid,how come imported rice with d hefty duties paid,cost of sea transport,losses at sea,etc,but it still costs almost same with rice planted,harvested and processed inside Nigeria!

I wud rather eat imported rice,that tastes better,has passed thru some safety standards,stays longer after cooking and comes out better when cooked at occasions, if i av to pay same price to purchase it,as with local rice.

Watch: Bring back our Rice protest in Sango, Ogun State





taking from d poor

eyesore

From bring back our girls to bring back our rice

It is well with our dear nation.

they do it in Lagos all the time

that's how my step dad became a stay at home dad because of these customs

I feel for the man day and night

thank God for farming 3 Likes

Them no dey nakked Na........ Ppl wen still wear bra..... Na unclothedness b that? But give them their rice sha

I already know its some corrupt people driving this mass. What happened to eating locally-produced rice? Customs only interfere with imported products, not locally produced ones. Our people, certain things only require common sense. We have all it takes to serve our local rice needs. These ones parading Unclad are paid to do so.

Thank God for democracy

I think dat custom....



They ar de highest Criminal I never see....

Dey corner my guy *car...

ship from Uk to Nig...



The car still missing till now via Nig Custom.... 2 Likes

Who are to be blamed, those Corp, the custom officers that permit the passages of those goods into the country..

Pls give them back their rice ohhhh

#Team bring back our rice 1 Like

too bad. naija custom are too greedy, they will meet their waterloo one day.

Where is d unclad? E remain small I for say God purnish fake news journalists but for noe god damage NL

sekundosekundo:

Why Was their rice seized? ...because rice is essential commodity in most Nigeria's dinnig table

brace up for sharp increase in the price of rice.