13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:47pm
According to a twitter user, this 13-year-old girl identified as Mariam Maisaje has been missing since last week in ilorin, Kwara state capital. Any information that would lead to her whereabouts should be forwarded to the appropriate authorities....
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/13-year-old-girl-declared-missing-in.html
1 Share
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by Young03: 9:50pm
from the black n white pix
even if I jam her for road I still no go know her
1 Like
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by madridguy(m): 9:58pm
Inna Ala Rojihi laqodiru.
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by adadike281(f): 9:58pm
Which area? if na oja oba, gegele, agaka, baboko, surulere side, pls check 4 emir's backyard but if na unity,bishop smith, govt house, ola olu side, pls check saraki's house. may God secure her.
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by okanlawon94(m): 10:13pm
adadike281:what if na eiye nkórin or General
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by JBoss25(m): 10:20pm
adadike281:weytin saraki got to do with dis
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 10:35pm
Missing again!
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:35pm
Sad
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by Standardcosting(f): 10:36pm
adadike281:Not too funny. I pray we find her
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by Nicepoker(m): 10:37pm
Go emir Compound and check first
1 Like
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by slurryeye: 10:37pm
adadike281:
We know you know Ilorin, but your comment is not funny and at the same time not helpful
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by Jeffrey12(m): 10:38pm
How we wan take know if she dark or fair na??
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by Timiblanko(m): 10:38pm
the way small girls get missing this days is so alarming... May you find her save and sound... TIMILEYIN BLESSING
1 Like
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by Arnoldo(m): 10:39pm
adadike281:u sabi ilorin no be small
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by Milonis(m): 10:40pm
Tempted to say "2019 loading"
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by matbas1(f): 10:47pm
I pray they find her
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by sujex94(m): 10:51pm
adadike281:u stay in Ilorin?
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by cosmatika(m): 10:51pm
Check all d emirs in & around kwara state. U ppl shud be fast b4 d marriage rites re completed
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by Wishaky(f): 10:52pm
I pray they will find her.
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by tim1256(m): 10:55pm
Go beg Ilorin bigwigs in Politics, starting with Saraki, you'll be able to get the girl
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by coolsegun2002: 10:58pm
This time, its neither the afonjas nor the flatinos........we all know our brothers who specialize in this jurisdiction of offence... They like to catch/kidnap them young ...
what am not actually sure of is this ........ is it usually against those children's will 100%. Cos i find it very hard to believe that they will just walk up into one street and grab one random 13-15 year old.
I'm starting to think some form of enticement e.g promise of clothes ,shoes, cars and even big houses would have been going on in the course of the month maybe when the girl takes a stroll in the evening or on her way to or from school. She might have even received one or two free gift from these child-marriage hungry religious extremist before they finally swoop in and whisk the teenager away for a very sharp sharp Nikai
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos by seunlly(m): 11:02pm
she don eloped with his bf.
next year u go hear say she don conceive.
That afonjas for you
