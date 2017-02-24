₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,736 members, 3,384,046 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 03:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today (18430 Views)
Car Falls Inside Asejire Dam Along Ikire-ibadan Expressway Today / Hawker Crushed To Death By Truck On Ibadan-Lagos Expressway (Graphic Pics) / Driver And 2 Passengers Burnt On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by SirElaw(m): 10:03am
My good people of Nairaland. What my eyes saw today on my way way to work, my mouth cannot say. My fingers can type though .
What happens when those who are meant to enforce the law are the exact ones who break it. What gives a policeman the audacity to pull a stunt such as this? Obviously the absence of a retribution policy. God help us in this land.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by Freewoman(f): 10:12am
SirElaw:
What a hell are you talking about, he is just like ordinary Nigerian, who can as well do ordinary thing like this, beside, have you seem them in their own vehicle, they do hang for quick response, stop that ill feeling about the police
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by LAFO(f): 10:17am
What's the big deal?
Policeman hanging danfo?
Ehn ehn?
Na because he no wan pay...
If he wants to pay, he could've taken a cab or used UBER.
5 Likes
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by grayht(m): 10:21am
I call this style "Quick Response"
Where's lalasticlacla na!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by SirElaw(m): 10:22am
Freewoman:I'll assume you mean well and reply in like manner. Does this seem like quick response to you? Is this not just a policeman so desperate to get to his location for free that he'll abuse his power to achieve that. Let's call a spade what it is and stop sugar-coating wrongdoings.
In other news, it's frontpage baby... Many thanks to this officer.
5 Likes
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by decatalyst(m): 10:29am
E bata pass make he siddon for front sit dey claim 'staff' nah.
At least his legs are paying for the ride
Dunno, I just don't like most of the dudes in black!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by SalamRushdie: 11:39am
Did you just move to Nigeria recently?
2 Likes
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by zhanny16: 12:06pm
Biko is this guy from Togo because here in naija dis one no be new tin
1 Like
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by SirElaw(m): 12:24pm
SalamRushdie:
zhanny16:I refuse to make crazy my normal like you guys suggest. #wehdonesirs
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by SirElaw(m): 12:31pm
decatalyst:Me too o. We might be better off without them in this land. My bro says for the Nigerian Police to be kept under check, their guns should be taken from them and replaced with kondo, then they should all be on shorts.
1 Like
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by SalamRushdie: 12:39pm
SirElaw:
You are right sha
2 Likes
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by decatalyst(m): 1:28pm
SirElaw:
Picturing them in my head dey make me laugh
2 Likes
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by jennifer22(f): 2:28pm
Okay
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by wayne4loan: 2:28pm
@ op, u just saw buhari hanging on a bus ... Next time try to push him out of the moving bus
1 Like
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by Keneking: 2:28pm
Ambode should do fast jare
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by AdonaiRoofing(m): 2:29pm
Officer on duty,.. Special assignment
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by dietsono: 2:29pm
JJC..... U jst dey enter lagos?..... Mtcheewwww
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by reflx(m): 2:30pm
he is but a human
one of us
hustling for daily bread
God be with him today and bless his work Amen
2 Likes
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by osemoses1234(m): 2:30pm
..
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by tjango1: 2:30pm
Only in Nigeria
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by emeijeh(m): 2:31pm
Na dis one you see when you no fit type again?
Op is not serious.
2 Likes
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by adioolayi(m): 2:31pm
That's a Staff na... Staffs don't pay Tfare, hence dey don't occupy space... lol.
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by datopaper(m): 2:31pm
This is Lagos! Wa wa u got to be wise. Maybe seat don finish. And dey hurry
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by refzman: 2:31pm
Wizzy Police
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by EgunMogaji(m): 2:31pm
SirElaw:
I stand with you.
Average Nigerian is so entrenched in putrid squalor that they have indifference
3 Likes
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by Iamdmentor1(m): 2:32pm
the man is hurrying somewhere na. YOU know how bad the traffic is
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by Jokkarm2: 2:33pm
THE MAN WITH BLACK CAP, BLACK TOP AND TROUSER WILL COLLECT ALL THE 100 100 100 100 NAIRA CAN STILL DONT WANT TO PAY FOR COMFORT TO TAKE HIM HOME.
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by Michaelpresh(m): 2:33pm
recession eh,
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by Vickiweezy(m): 2:33pm
Naija for life.
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by Bimpe29: 2:34pm
Why hyping that na? Though, hanging on a moving vehicle isn't good. He, has however, broken no law for that.
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by abelokanlawon: 2:34pm
E no new jare e don tay naso them they do
|Re: A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today by bobolizim(m): 2:34pm
An an , see op ooo ... You too dey exxagerate jawe ...what's the big deal ? We're in all Niger I beg , no dey sound as if you never see this before ...Choi,waiting your eye see you no fit say ? Like seriously?
1 Like
Aero Flights Grounded Nationwide / Do I Need A Visa To Travel From Nigeria To Barbados / Disadvantages Of Living Abroad As To Living In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: remainhidden, KlausBlitzer, kunlap02(m), Immarshall, mmsen, basking4me, Junki04(m), heo88(m), LOC1(m), emilyone(f), KelsAltair(m), afrikanmodels, pecoprince, TonySpike, ahmg001(m), arithcom(m), Dozieson(m), semyman, Djshyne007(m), Afrocandies(m), sokia, Princelegacylemoha(m), Etosonc(m), arinze3131(m), holygreal, DEEKAH7(m), rocksimon, themmyo, Dubembiafra, fait10(m), Sabay02(m), mokoshalb(m), Ayoakinkahunsi(m), JimmyBishop, dynamo007(m), keandre, bigerboy200, deekseen(m), chemystery, wizflame, chans(m), digoster(m), OscarChris(m), yinxfun(m), Afenson(m), mekani(m), doingood, favouredestiny, maxman01, chinedu234, amzaq(m), plainol(m), Moffyman(m), OmerianConsult, Elnino4ladies, carluva(m), onkachi(m), cookiesho(f), mrpotter(m), aitcoded, eagleeye2, mitchmang(m), teemanbastos(m), Cmeo(m), williams20(m), ezenna191(m), woodmood, ifegold, anytexy, bigbabyboy, okalo(m), waledeji(m), Freeman50(m), luvinhubby(m), Graciousnaija, HapiNna, xtratagem(m), segunade20, Bullhari, alexiej(m), freeman105, shotuns, Jozket(m) and 136 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6