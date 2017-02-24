Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / A Policeman Hanging On A Danfo Bus! What I Saw On A Lagos Expressway Today (18430 Views)

SirElaw:

My good people of Nairaland. What my eyes saw today on my way way to work, my mouth cannot say. My fingers can type though .

What happens when those who are meant to enforce the law are the exact ones who break it. What gives a policeman the audacity to pull a stunt such as this? Obviously the absence of a retribution policy. God help us in this land.



What a hell are you talking about, he is just like ordinary Nigerian, who can as well do ordinary thing like this, beside, have you seem them in their own vehicle, they do hang for quick response, stop that ill feeling about the police

What's the big deal?





Policeman hanging danfo?





Ehn ehn?







Na because he no wan pay...

If he wants to pay, he could've taken a cab or used UBER. 5 Likes

I call this style "Quick Response"





Where's lalasticlacla na! 1 Like 1 Share

Freewoman:







What a hell are you talking about, he is just like ordinary Nigerian, who can as well do ordinary thing like this, beside, have you seem them in their own vehicle, they do hang for quick response, stop that ill feeling about the police I'll assume you mean well and reply in like manner. Does this seem like quick response to you? Is this not just a policeman so desperate to get to his location for free that he'll abuse his power to achieve that. Let's call a spade what it is and stop sugar-coating wrongdoings.



I'll assume you mean well and reply in like manner. Does this seem like quick response to you? Is this not just a policeman so desperate to get to his location for free that he'll abuse his power to achieve that. Let's call a spade what it is and stop sugar-coating wrongdoings.

In other news, it's frontpage baby... Many thanks to this officer.





At least his legs are paying for the ride





decatalyst:

E bata pass make he siddon for front sit dey claim 'staff' nah.

At least his legs are paying for the ride

Dunno, I just don't like most of the dudes in black!

Did you just move to Nigeria recently? 2 Likes

Biko is this guy from Togo because here in naija dis one no be new tin 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Did you just move to Nigeria recently? zhanny16:

SalamRushdie:

Did you just move to Nigeria recently? zhanny16:

Biko is this guy from Togo because here in naija dis one no be new tin I refuse to make crazy my normal like you guys suggest. #wehdonesirs

decatalyst:

E bata pass make he siddon for front sit dey claim 'staff' nah.



At least his legs are paying for the ride





decatalyst:

E bata pass make he siddon for front sit dey claim 'staff' nah.

At least his legs are paying for the ride

Dunno, I just don't like most of the dudes in black! Me too o. We might be better off without them in this land. My bro says for the Nigerian Police to be kept under check, their guns should be taken from them and replaced with kondo, then they should all be on shorts.

SirElaw:





I refuse to make crazy my normal like you guys suggest. #wehdonesirs

You are right sha

SirElaw:



Police to be kept under check, their guns should be taken from them and replaced with kondo, then they should all be on shorts.





Picturing them in my head dey make me laugh Picturing them in my head dey make me laugh 2 Likes

Okay

@ op, u just saw buhari hanging on a bus ... Next time try to push him out of the moving bus 1 Like

Ambode should do fast jare

Officer on duty,.. Special assignment



JJC..... U jst dey enter lagos?..... Mtcheewwww

he is but a human

one of us

hustling for daily bread

God be with him today and bless his work Amen 2 Likes

..

Only in Nigeria

Na dis one you see when you no fit type again?

Op is not serious . 2 Likes

That's a Staff na... Staffs don't pay Tfare, hence dey don't occupy space... lol.

This is Lagos! Wa wa u got to be wise. Maybe seat don finish. And dey hurry

Wizzy Police

SirElaw:





I refuse to make crazy my normal like you guys suggest. #wehdonesirs

I stand with you.



SirElaw:

I refuse to make crazy my normal like you guys suggest. #wehdonesirs

I stand with you.

Average Nigerian is so entrenched in putrid squalor that they have indifference

the man is hurrying somewhere na. YOU know how bad the traffic is

THE MAN WITH BLACK CAP, BLACK TOP AND TROUSER WILL COLLECT ALL THE 100 100 100 100 NAIRA CAN STILL DONT WANT TO PAY FOR COMFORT TO TAKE HIM HOME.

recession eh,



Naija for life.

Why hyping that na? Though, hanging on a moving vehicle isn't good. He, has however, broken no law for that.

E no new jare e don tay naso them they do