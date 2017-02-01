₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,736 members, 3,384,046 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 03:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) (5996 Views)
Fayose Signs Ekiti Open Grazing Prohibition Bill (Photos) / Tony Nwulu Sponsored The Age Restriction Bill {photos} / Soldiers Invade IBEDC Office In Ibadan, Torture Worker Over Power Outage (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by jonhemma11: 11:51am
There is ongoimg massive protest in Sapele, Delta State by Sapele residents over constant power outrage and outrageous estimated bills. major federal roads have been blocked.According to the protesters,the leaders of their communities don't want to join the struggle because they enjoy 24hrs electricity.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/massive-protest-in-sapeledelta-over.html
1 Like
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by jonhemma11: 11:51am
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by jonhemma11: 11:51am
jonhemma11:more
1 Like
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by hemartins(m): 11:58am
We can't be paying for what we are not using.
We have light here for 24 hours in a year.
11 Likes
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:06pm
Enough is enough. Fashola step up your game. I stand with Sapele people on this.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by Jacob16: 12:15pm
This is fantastic painful I am not around. How can we have power plant and yet no light.
5 Likes
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 12:28pm
Hmmmmm... OK den
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by gr8ofnnetwork(m): 12:28pm
The protest is indeed massive! The busy road leading to Warri was blocked. We were forced to take alternative route to Warri to bycut Amukpe roundabout.
Even within the town every is green leaves a sign is solidarity.
All road users should be careful around SAPELE because of the volatility of the environment!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by ojun50(m): 12:32pm
Fashola should make use of d Sapele water nd generate more light for them
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by gonkin(m): 1:04pm
Lalasticlala pls move to front page.
3hours of power in 24 hours isnt fair especially when this same town actually generates power.
If you receive 3hrs of powee in 24hrs for 31days and you get a bill of 9k to 35k per month what would you expect of the town's residents.
The most annoying thing is that the good for nothing leaders connected to the industrial line 33kv dont and never feel concerned. I think there should be a protest to remove the incompetent leaders too
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by jennifer22(f): 2:07pm
I am there right now ohhhh
No light yet they bring massive bills . Erhienda. Witches
4 Likes
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by Juve4(m): 2:07pm
1 Like
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by msmith247(f): 2:07pm
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by Iamfrank(m): 2:07pm
gg
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by hotspice29(m): 2:07pm
It should be a nation wide protest....
2 Likes
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by msmith247(f): 2:07pm
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by rusher14: 2:08pm
What about protesting against bursting of pipelines.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by Samanza89(m): 2:08pm
Our bill for February was #52,978.82....
Can you beat that?... Just for a single compound, Just my family, no tenant, no business of sort. Less electricity, if there is any agency to be probe by EFCC it's certainly this electricity companies.
What marvel me most is my neighbour, he was disconnected for a month and they still brought him bill. Is he paying for his SINS?...
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by lordm: 2:08pm
I stand with them
1 Like
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by Juve4(m): 2:09pm
i thought i was the only one receiving this outrageous bills without a flash of light from PHED
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 2:09pm
ojun50:Did you say water?
There are two major power station in sapele TWO hydro and Gas .there are more Gas source than water in that town
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by tjango1: 2:10pm
them go learn new ting
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 2:10pm
nawao
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by barclayb(m): 2:11pm
Direct Tokunbo
Tincan Cleared
Original Custom Duty Papers
Factory ac
Cd player
Automatic gear
Power steering
Fabric seat
4plugs engine
Location: ABA
1,100,000
Pls call : 08037299469
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by Iamfrank(m): 2:11pm
gonkin:
Mrs funke must go o... Jst imagine the insult.. God bless sapele tafia for dis protest..
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by seguno2: 2:12pm
Sapele people leading the way.
Will others follow?
Or maybe others have 24/7 electricity already.
2 Likes
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by davodguy: 2:13pm
pathetic
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by seguno2: 2:14pm
lordm:
For nairaland?
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by do4luv14(m): 2:14pm
hemartins:do tell, you are NT in Nigeria rite
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by obailala(m): 2:16pm
Nepa wahala... I hope I will live to see the end of it.
1 Like
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by Benjom(m): 2:16pm
Electricity palava
|Re: Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) by frankwyte: 2:17pm
Never underestimate the power of the people! only if most Nigerians can act accordingly especially now that things are really in a bad shape.This gov't in power would've been pushed out for long. Trust me
2 Likes
Will Or Can The Yorubas Ever Reclaim The Ilorin Throne? / Can The SW Ascend The Presidency Without The SS/SE / 5 African Presidents With Serious Promiscuous Lifestyle [photos]
Viewing this topic: oviexcels, orumajunior(m), blackpanda, jovincyy10(m), omoere, Edijana2015(m), donjahsy, laudate, Olubukola16(f), ObaroFaisal(m), abuc, wilky9ice, umulobi, mercato, mcocolok(m), Blazed(m), iamblessedagain, maseratti, wink2015 and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10