There is ongoimg massive protest in Sapele, Delta State by Sapele residents over constant power outrage and outrageous estimated bills. major federal roads have been blocked.According to the protesters,the leaders of their communities don't want to join the struggle because they enjoy 24hrs electricity.

jonhemma11:

More more more 1 Like

We can't be paying for what we are not using.



We have light here for 24 hours in a year. 11 Likes

Enough is enough. Fashola step up your game. I stand with Sapele people on this. 18 Likes 2 Shares

This is fantastic painful I am not around. How can we have power plant and yet no light. 5 Likes

Hmmmmm... OK den

The protest is indeed massive! The busy road leading to Warri was blocked. We were forced to take alternative route to Warri to bycut Amukpe roundabout.

Even within the town every is green leaves a sign is solidarity.

All road users should be careful around SAPELE because of the volatility of the environment! 6 Likes 1 Share

Fashola should make use of d Sapele water nd generate more light for them

Lalasticlala pls move to front page.



3hours of power in 24 hours isnt fair especially when this same town actually generates power.



If you receive 3hrs of powee in 24hrs for 31days and you get a bill of 9k to 35k per month what would you expect of the town's residents.



The most annoying thing is that the good for nothing leaders connected to the industrial line 33kv dont and never feel concerned. I think there should be a protest to remove the incompetent leaders too 5 Likes 2 Shares

I am there right now ohhhh



No light yet they bring massive bills . Erhienda. Witches 4 Likes

1 Like

gg

It should be a nation wide protest.... 2 Likes

What about protesting against bursting of pipelines. 1 Like 1 Share

Our bill for February was #52,978.82....

Can you beat that?... Just for a single compound, Just my family, no tenant, no business of sort. Less electricity, if there is any agency to be probe by EFCC it's certainly this electricity companies.



What marvel me most is my neighbour, he was disconnected for a month and they still brought him bill. Is he paying for his SINS?... 10 Likes 2 Shares

I stand with them 1 Like

i thought i was the only one receiving this outrageous bills without a flash of light from PHED 2 Likes 1 Share

ojun50:

Fashola should make use of d Sapele water nd generate more light for them Did you say water?

There are two major power station in sapele TWO hydro and Gas .there are more Gas source than water in that town

them go learn new ting

nawao

gonkin:

Lalasticlala pls move to front page.



3hours of power in 24 hours isnt fair especially when this same town actually generates power.



If you receive 3hrs of powee in 24hrs for 31days and you get a bill of 9k to 35k per month what would you expect of the town's residents.



The most annoying thing is that the good for nothing leaders connected to the industrial line 33kv dont and never feel concerned. I think there should be a protest to remove the incompetent leaders too

Mrs funke must go o... Jst imagine the insult.. God bless sapele tafia for dis protest.. Mrs funke must go o... Jst imagine the insult.. God bless sapele tafia for dis protest..

Sapele people leading the way.

Will others follow?

Or maybe others have 24/7 electricity already. 2 Likes

lordm:

I stand with them

For nairaland? For nairaland?

hemartins:

We can't be paying for what we are not using.



We have light here for 24 hours in a year. do tell, you are NT in Nigeria rite do tell, you are NT in Nigeria rite

Nepa wahala... I hope I will live to see the end of it. 1 Like

