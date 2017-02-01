₦airaland Forum

South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC

South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by Sanchez01: 2:36pm

South African police have used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon to try and disperse anti-immigrant protesters in the capital, Pretoria.

A low-flying police helicopter has also been deployed amid a stand-off between local protesters and foreigners, with both groups reportedly armed with sticks, bricks and knives.

President Jacob Zuma had called for calm ahead of the anti-immigrant march.

Many unemployed South Africans accuse foreigners of taking their jobs.


Mr Zuma has condemned the acts of violence and intimidation directed at African immigrants living in South Africa.

Earlier this week, angry mobs attacked Nigerians and looted shops belonging to Somalis, Pakistani and other migrants in townships around Pretoria and parts of Johannesburg.

He said many foreign citizens living in South Africa were law-abiding and contributed to the economy.

"It is wrong to brandish all non-nationals as drug dealers or human traffickers. Let us isolate those who commit such crimes and work with government to have them arrested, without stereotyping and causing harm to innocent people," the president said in a statement.

He said he would be championing the fight against crime to promote safer and more stable communities.

The home affairs minister announced plans on Thursday to inspect workplaces to see if firms are employing undocumented foreigners.

Protesters marched to the Home Affairs Ministry to deliver a list of their complaints

The main group behind the protests, Mamelodi Concerned Residents, has blamed foreign nationals for taking jobs and accused them of being involved in prostitution rings and drug cartels, accusations denied by immigrant communities.

South Africa experienced its worst outbreak of violence against foreigners in 2008, when more than 60 people died.

Two years ago, similar xenophobic unrest in the cities of Johannesburg and Durban claimed seven lives as African immigrants were hunted down and attacked by gangs.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-39076751

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by Sanchez01: 2:39pm
It is high time the Nigerian government recalled her citizens living in South Africa as there seems to be more aggravation on the part of South Africans.

The best way to manage the situation now is to prevent loss of lives and properties. These people are crude and don't seem to care whose ox is gored.

Mynd44
Lalasticlala

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by nerodenero: 3:10pm
Nigeria is such a funny country.

Nigeria polithiefcians are the reason we are where we are today. They keep looting endlessly and the masses continue to suffer untold hardship. When there's a major problem or crisis created by these thieves for political gains and superiority, the poor masses are always at the receiving end and the polithiefcians look the other way. This is one of the reasons I wonder why youths support them and make themselves available to be used for peanut.

When Nigerians decide to escape from Nigeria because of her numerous challenges and does legitimate business abroad and faces challenges in the foreign land, again, Nigeria polithiefcians looks as though there is no big deal.

Nigerians are killed and kidnapped daily, the government looks the other way but when 2 Germans were kidnapped in Kaduna, the law professor summoned the IG. That means some lives worth more than others.

When Americans say they think of what they can do for US and not what they can get in return, I think they're in order as the government has done so much for the populace. So what's it that the Nigeria government plus polithiefcians have done for the masses? Nothing.

Lastly, I have never seen a group of people so low on confidence and having inferiority issues like these South Africans. They don't deserve to live among sane people.

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by 419forlife: 4:47pm
nerodenero:


When Americans say they think of what they can do for US and not what they can get in return, I think they're in order as the government has done so much for the populace. So what's it that the Nigeria government plus polithiefcians have done for the masses? .

We can't compare the two american mainly steal on others naija government ability is for stealing on citizens only grin

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by Ifexxy(m): 4:59pm
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by Blurryface(m): 4:59pm
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by daewoorazer(m): 4:59pm
When are we gonna learn to stand up for our rights?

Police cannot stop us

Soldiers cannot! How many dem wan kill?

We are not wanted outside the shores of this land yet our leaders carry our money and invest in same countries that throw hate at us....

Revolution is inevitable, if you don't die now, you must someday.

Better die and die with the polithievians so our posterity can be freed of this slavery.

#zanga




#zanga

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by anomsodi(m): 4:59pm
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by teamsynergy: 5:00pm
this southies r not serious...u loot legitimate businesses, kill harmless foreigners ... I once had a female southy friend who explained how their average men reason and their sense of entitlement... since then, I always warn pipu heading down dia to thread with caution... their police and our own dey compete for most corrupt...
if there are people doing illegal businesses, mob attacking isn't the way to go unless there is anarchy. unfortunately, their leader always incite dem to attack.....

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by TeeSeven(m): 5:00pm
With South African's attitude of hostility and baseless accusations towards foreigners, I just feel 'no wonder' they were enslaved by foreigners in their own land for such a long time. #apartheid
You cannot have this kind of collective disposition towards sound logic and not be easily enslave by others!
What 'jobs' exactly are these hardworking, entrepreneurial immigrants taking from you lazy fools?!
Why not channel your frustration to those that enslaved you for ages?

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by sbashir10: 5:00pm
Be peaceful, be courteous, obey the law, respect everyone; but
if someone puts his hand on you, send him to the cemetery.
Malcolm X

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by NotNairalandi(m): 5:00pm
see their faces like the nortanas...ndi-ugwu grin
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by softMarket(m): 5:00pm
An eye for an eye should be the solution!

There are also south africans living in nigeria!

They attend church in nigeria,go to TB johsua's church u will see many of dem....

Lets start fom there!
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by emmyid(m): 5:01pm
Too bad
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by babyfaceafrica: 5:01pm
Please when are we going to shoprite,dstb proteahotek and mtn to revenge

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by AdonaiRoofing(m): 5:02pm
Lazy South Africans jealous of the achievements of the more enterprising foreigners.

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by danasjoe1: 5:02pm
Tchai how I wish our government will give us the go ahead to drive sounds Africa companies out of Nigeria, me na shoprite go be my only target..

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by SWORD419: 5:02pm
warris inside these guys heads??
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by Olaiya26: 5:02pm
What of the unemployed here in nigeria that the foreigners has taken their jobs, should there be protest also?

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by Onyochejohn(f): 5:02pm
Sanchez01:
It is high time the Nigerian government recalled her citizens living in South Africa as there seems to be more aggravation on the part of South Africans.

The best way to manage the situation now is to prevent loss of lives and properties. These people are crude and don't seem to care whose ox is gored.

Mynd44
Lalasticlala
do we even have govt?

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by EddyNumerouno(m): 5:02pm
Its only in south Africa that an uneducated zulu will accuse a foreign medical doctor of taking his job angry angry angry angry angry

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by Ekeeyhandsome(m): 5:02pm
Guys chill SA can't do poo to us, we are ready for their war.. meanwhile, any Nairalander in JHB holla..i'm somewhere close to East Gate mall
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by apesinola001(m): 5:02pm
President Jacob Zuma should his people to order..
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by kingvectorv(m): 5:02pm
if naija no revenge na fvck up

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by 0b10010011: 5:02pm
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by Kennyodinye: 5:02pm
Make Everybody Go Stay For Their Respective Country Jare
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by seunlayi(m): 5:03pm
time for war
Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by HiddenShadow: 5:03pm
Apartheid has damaged their reasoning

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by Onyochejohn(f): 5:04pm
danasjoe1:
Tchai how I wish our government will give us the go ahead to drive sounds Africa companies out of Nigeria, me na shoprite go be my only target..
ole no e. Lol, me na mtn, I just need like 5laptop

Re: South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC by Nateben(m): 5:04pm
Lazy set of people....

Someone should please give me a heads-up, if ever there is plan to attack shoprite, I'm game....


For the time being........ No bleeps to give...

