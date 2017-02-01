Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC (21323 Views)

South African police have used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon to try and disperse anti-immigrant protesters in the capital, Pretoria.



A low-flying police helicopter has also been deployed amid a stand-off between local protesters and foreigners, with both groups reportedly armed with sticks, bricks and knives.



President Jacob Zuma had called for calm ahead of the anti-immigrant march.



Many unemployed South Africans accuse foreigners of taking their jobs.





Mr Zuma has condemned the acts of violence and intimidation directed at African immigrants living in South Africa.



Earlier this week, angry mobs attacked Nigerians and looted shops belonging to Somalis, Pakistani and other migrants in townships around Pretoria and parts of Johannesburg.



He said many foreign citizens living in South Africa were law-abiding and contributed to the economy.



"It is wrong to brandish all non-nationals as drug dealers or human traffickers. Let us isolate those who commit such crimes and work with government to have them arrested, without stereotyping and causing harm to innocent people," the president said in a statement.



He said he would be championing the fight against crime to promote safer and more stable communities.



The home affairs minister announced plans on Thursday to inspect workplaces to see if firms are employing undocumented foreigners.



Protesters marched to the Home Affairs Ministry to deliver a list of their complaints



The main group behind the protests, Mamelodi Concerned Residents, has blamed foreign nationals for taking jobs and accused them of being involved in prostitution rings and drug cartels, accusations denied by immigrant communities.



South Africa experienced its worst outbreak of violence against foreigners in 2008, when more than 60 people died.



Two years ago, similar xenophobic unrest in the cities of Johannesburg and Durban claimed seven lives as African immigrants were hunted down and attacked by gangs. http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-39076751 1 Like

It is high time the Nigerian government recalled her citizens living in South Africa as there seems to be more aggravation on the part of South Africans.



The best way to manage the situation now is to prevent loss of lives and properties. These people are crude and don't seem to care whose ox is gored.



Mynd44

Lalasticlala 25 Likes

Nigeria is such a funny country.



Nigeria polithiefcians are the reason we are where we are today. They keep looting endlessly and the masses continue to suffer untold hardship. When there's a major problem or crisis created by these thieves for political gains and superiority, the poor masses are always at the receiving end and the polithiefcians look the other way. This is one of the reasons I wonder why youths support them and make themselves available to be used for peanut.



When Nigerians decide to escape from Nigeria because of her numerous challenges and does legitimate business abroad and faces challenges in the foreign land, again, Nigeria polithiefcians looks as though there is no big deal.



Nigerians are killed and kidnapped daily, the government looks the other way but when 2 Germans were kidnapped in Kaduna, the law professor summoned the IG. That means some lives worth more than others.



When Americans say they think of what they can do for US and not what they can get in return, I think they're in order as the government has done so much for the populace. So what's it that the Nigeria government plus polithiefcians have done for the masses? Nothing.



Lastly, I have never seen a group of people so low on confidence and having inferiority issues like these South Africans. They don't deserve to live among sane people. 64 Likes 5 Shares

nerodenero:





When Americans say they think of what they can do for US and not what they can get in return, I think they're in order as the government has done so much for the populace. So what's it that the Nigeria government plus polithiefcians have done for the masses? .

We can't compare the two american mainly steal on others naija government ability is for stealing on citizens only We can't compare the two american mainly steal on others naija government ability is for stealing on citizens only 2 Likes 1 Share

SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW >>





http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/south-africa-clashes-at-anti-foreigner.html

.

When are we gonna learn to stand up for our rights?



Police cannot stop us



Soldiers cannot! How many dem wan kill?



We are not wanted outside the shores of this land yet our leaders carry our money and invest in same countries that throw hate at us....



Revolution is inevitable, if you don't die now, you must someday.



Better die and die with the polithievians so our posterity can be freed of this slavery.









#zanga 20 Likes 1 Share

am coming

this southies r not serious...u loot legitimate businesses, kill harmless foreigners ... I once had a female southy friend who explained how their average men reason and their sense of entitlement... since then, I always warn pipu heading down dia to thread with caution... their police and our own dey compete for most corrupt...

if there are people doing illegal businesses, mob attacking isn't the way to go unless there is anarchy. unfortunately, their leader always incite dem to attack..... 3 Likes

With South African's attitude of hostility and baseless accusations towards foreigners, I just feel 'no wonder' they were enslaved by foreigners in their own land for such a long time. #apartheid

You cannot have this kind of collective disposition towards sound logic and not be easily enslave by others!

What 'jobs' exactly are these hardworking, entrepreneurial immigrants taking from you lazy fools?!

Why not channel your frustration to those that enslaved you for ages? 3 Likes

Be peaceful, be courteous, obey the law, respect everyone; but

if someone puts his hand on you, send him to the cemetery.

Malcolm X 2 Likes 1 Share

see their faces like the nortanas...ndi-ugwu

An eye for an eye should be the solution!



There are also south africans living in nigeria!



They attend church in nigeria,go to TB johsua's church u will see many of dem....



Lets start fom there!

Too bad

Please when are we going to shoprite,dstb proteahotek and mtn to revenge 5 Likes

Lazy South Africans jealous of the achievements of the more enterprising foreigners.



Tchai how I wish our government will give us the go ahead to drive sounds Africa companies out of Nigeria, me na shoprite go be my only target.. 1 Like 1 Share

warris inside these guys heads??

What of the unemployed here in nigeria that the foreigners has taken their jobs, should there be protest also? 1 Like

Sanchez01:

It is high time the Nigerian government recalled her citizens living in South Africa as there seems to be more aggravation on the part of South Africans.



The best way to manage the situation now is to prevent loss of lives and properties. These people are crude and don't seem to care whose ox is gored.



Mynd44

Lalasticlala do we even have govt? do we even have govt? 1 Like

Its only in south Africa that an uneducated zulu will accuse a foreign medical doctor of taking his job 18 Likes 3 Shares

Guys chill SA can't do poo to us, we are ready for their war.. meanwhile, any Nairalander in JHB holla..i'm somewhere close to East Gate mall

President Jacob Zuma should his people to order..

if naija no revenge na fvck up 1 Like

Make Everybody Go Stay For Their Respective Country Jare

time for war

Apartheid has damaged their reasoning 3 Likes

danasjoe1:

Tchai how I wish our government will give us the go ahead to drive sounds Africa companies out of Nigeria, me na shoprite go be my only target.. ole no e. Lol, me na mtn, I just need like 5laptop ole no e. Lol, me na mtn, I just need like 5laptop 3 Likes