|Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by informant001: 2:41pm
Here are photos from the protest ongoing in Pretoria, South Africa by migrants against the Xenophobic attack against foreigners. The protesters armed themselves in case they were attacked by South Africans protesting against them .
The group faced off against a group of South Africans but they were prevented from clashing by police, who dispersed them using a low-flying helicopter and rubber bullets.
Dozens of foreign-owned shops and properties have been looted in Pretoria West, Mamelodi and Atteridgeville over the last two weeks.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/xenophobia-south-african-police.html
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by informant001: 2:42pm
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Nwogeh(m): 2:55pm
Na wao
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Sunnymatey(m): 2:56pm
Man for jeje go mtn office go collect one phone and laptop all in the name of repraisal. But God dey watch.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 2:58pm
This is getting serious. Na to storm MTN office, loot the whole place sure pass lie this now.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by informant001: 3:10pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by ninovandross(m): 6:06pm
Na wa oh
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Papiikush: 6:06pm
If you are a Nigerian in SA and you are protesting with these people, you should be used for rituals to cleanse our land.
2 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by dyabman(m): 6:06pm
Nigerians .. smh
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by InsanePsycho(m): 6:06pm
Vickiweezy:
Before you do that, use this
7 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 6:06pm
Yeye SA
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by darfay: 6:06pm
Mehn I weep my country if only awa leaders,citizenry and all those who damaged this great nation knew there was no place like home no matter how comfortable it is then they would have all worked towards making it great and thus awa rightful place amongst the league of nations
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Datazone(m): 6:07pm
Nigeria is now a joke. Nigerians are one of the most disorganised set of persons in the world - the president is away and the citizens are being driven around like flies. Africans showcasing their animalistic behaviour to the world. Let's just imagine the Whites tuning the TV and "Newsflash", Xenophobia bla bla.
2 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 6:07pm
It's getting worst
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by cyberdurable(m): 6:07pm
Let me start by breaking my MTN sim card
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Dandsome: 6:07pm
This is what Nigerian army and police should use on protesters and not live bullets.
Anyway, thank God I don't use MTN Sim card.
8 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Dmes(m): 6:08pm
:::::::::::::::::................
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 6:08pm
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by haywire1: 6:09pm
Vickiweezy:
I dey ur back bro, when r we storming MTN office? Can't wait
#
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 6:09pm
Our police should learn from the south African police. The used rubber bullet not the type our own over here uses to kill and destroy lives.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Millz404(m): 6:09pm
... Why are people always oppressing this south african people.... Whites came into their land oppress and intimidate, now fellow blacks don't care if its their country or not "their father, we no dey go anywhere" that guy be like "make i see any bastard wey go near me, make i use him head do rituals"
3 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by sapele1: 6:11pm
Make dem leave the nah make dem clash,power go pass power,sure thing. But foreigners go prevail...
By the way,thunder fire seun
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
OAM4J
Farano
Rocktation
Dominique
Puskin
FOD
Naijacutee
Dani1luv
Ben13
Lawyer
Royalroy
Honeri01
Semid4lyf
Missyb3
Fynestboi
Maleeq
Skydancer
Obinnau
And all the other mods,abi make I add more names??
Once again, THUNDER FIRE YOU
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Rastamann: 6:11pm
Is this not the same South Africa that African countries fought for during the period when the white was humiliating them? Sad!
This should be a wake up call for the government of Nigerian and other African Countries to promote and execute policies that will make their countries more enabling for their citizens to settle in and help reduce massive emigration. And let see how many countries will be able to survive without immigrants.
3 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Lasskeey: 6:11pm
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 6:12pm
InsanePsycho:I think you need to use that quickly.
Our compatriots are being killed and you're saying nothing about it.
MTN and other SA companies go hear am soon
6 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Ioannes(m): 6:12pm
They are lucky it's not in Nigeria o. Here we don't use rubber bullets on protesters, we use live bullets. Our Jews can testify to that.
Abeg Southies, if you don't want Nigerians in your country, stop issuing them visas abeg. Killing is kinda permanent.
E who don die, don die be DAT. Na God I take beg una.
3 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:12pm
The federal government must step in quick for the sake of Nigerians in SA.
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Toosure70: 6:14pm
May God punish our corrupt leaders, especially PDP.
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by maskamdo(m): 6:16pm
Datazone:
so u live ur life to impress whites??!!! well enjoy ur life, if dem slap u turn d other cheek.
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by denkyw(m): 6:16pm
i swear i hate south africans
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by 69MissedCalls(m): 6:16pm
Na only mtn una wan attack? Dstv nko?
|Re: Xenophobia: Protesters Dispersed By South African Police (Photos) by Airtimex(m): 6:17pm
That guy showing his back is very lucky. Had it been Nigeria my country you will be in the mortuary by now.
