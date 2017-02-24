BY KOLA EKE-OGIUGO



In a mid-dram, a primary school teacher in one of the public primary schools in Asaba, Delta State, (name withheld) on Thursday asked an Asaba Magistrate Court to separate her and the husband over what she described as “Unattractive joystick” during their sexual intercourse.



In a no-bare revelations before the court, the school teacher who broke down in tears in the court room said, “what pains me most is the way and manners my husband beats me when he cannot satisfy me, each time he made love to me, it is all full of regrets” adding that she had been married to the husband over six years ago without a child.



“I am tired and sick of this man your worship, he cannot perform as a man, instead he will be forming quarrels where he will be using me a punching bags to cover up his weakness, the joystick is very small and we have visited several doctors who said it was normal” she fumed during cross-examination by the husband’s lawyer, Barr. Austine Ekeroweh.



But her husband (name withheld) a geologist in a swift response, stir up the onlookers in the court when he fired: “she is not neat and I have complained severally and she had been adamant, she sleeps like log of wood and not romantic, your worship, I’m also tired, please let her go for me to have my rest”.



For close to forty minutes, the court stood in load ovation and laughter from onlookers including the Magistrate, Mr. Frank Enemor who after carefully listening to both parties, rules that the marriage be dissolved since the couple insisted with cogent reasons and without a child yet, while the man was asked to pay N20, 000 cost of the woman’s property he damaged during their quarrels.



Investigation revealed that over six marriages were in January 2017 dissolved at various magistrate courts in Asaba for alleged important and other related act on the part of the men, while others were on account of alleged witchcraft.



Those who spoke to our reporter outside the court on condition of anonymity condemned the housewife outburst over the alleged unattractive joystick, saying that she was never ready for marriage.

http://leadership.ng/news/573842/primary-sch-teacher-divorces-husband-over-unattractive-joystick-in-delta 4 Likes