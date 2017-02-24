₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by dre11(m): 3:05pm
BY KOLA EKE-OGIUGO
http://leadership.ng/news/573842/primary-sch-teacher-divorces-husband-over-unattractive-joystick-in-delta
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Mznaett(f): 3:16pm
Gracious me!
Marriage and its numerous wahala...
Is there anything left for me to see or read again?
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by umar745(m): 3:17pm
LoL!
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Kulas: 4:04pm
Hmm,nothing man will not hear this days. Mrs Ezeamu,you can now go and find better "amu" as u want. Shame on you.
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Adesiji77: 4:04pm
dre11 and his threads...
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Okundaye4(m): 5:51pm
This one is strong
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by joedams: 5:51pm
Omo, this one weak me....
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Arsenalholic(m): 5:51pm
This wan don dey shoup one small boy pestle of a dick!
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Vanessa88(f): 5:51pm
Crazy world
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by highrise07(m): 5:52pm
some females love big cassava like their lives depends on it.
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by livingstoneony(m): 5:52pm
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by 0b10010011: 5:52pm
Blood of WizKid!
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by akanbiaa(m): 5:53pm
Eyaaa, anyway check my signature
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by sunsewa16: 5:53pm
Good for them since no child is involved.
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by woodcook: 5:53pm
Am I the only one that thinks that Nigerians have a bad "English habit"?
Growing up we were told that reading papers and news articles improves one's language. But reading some blogs and stlye of reporting makes one cring.
I am no English expert but the fact I spend a reasonable amount of time reading news blog from Nigeria I hope to learn not to be left worse off
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Asegzy: 5:53pm
Which one be worship na
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by noziz(m): 5:54pm
ok. that is y u be teacher. teach him how to use his small dickson
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by DjAndroid: 5:54pm
Some people will now come and say "testing before marriage is necessary"
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by saintmark88(m): 5:54pm
She no know say e pp small bfre she marry, u marry am finish dey complain about size....... She is sick, d husband on his part is sick nah u get small pp nah u still dey beat ur woman
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Boyooosa: 5:54pm
Its supposed to be JOYSTICK really and not SADSTICK tho!
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by haywire1: 5:55pm
Chaiiii, south-south nd south-east men get small joystick, she needs to try a South-west man with oversized joystick. Her life will never remain the same again ....
I'm proud to be a south-west man nd I'm proud of my joystick
#
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by slurryeye: 5:55pm
For those saying pre-marital sex is bad, now tell me how this 2 would have married if they have had sex pre-maritally.
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Wole4real: 5:55pm
wonder shall neva end
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by san316(m): 5:55pm
Hian
Na wa oooh. What is this world turning into?
So men with small joystick cannot marry again?
God help us ooo
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by linkers: 5:55pm
Big or small does it make a difference?
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by linkers: 5:56pm
Big or small does it make a difference? [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Ishaq319(m): 5:56pm
The primary reason we are saying don't test it(dick) b4 u get married. What do expect after she might av use huge dick enlarge her kokobioko.
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by ehispapa(m): 5:56pm
Delta state and weird new ............where is that Jacob Zuma meme?
|Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by uzobaby(f): 5:57pm
Kulas:loooollll as the 'EZE amu' wey she be nah
