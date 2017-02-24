₦airaland Forum

Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by dre11(m): 3:05pm
BY KOLA EKE-OGIUGO

In a mid-dram, a primary school teacher in one of the public primary schools in Asaba, Delta State, (name withheld) on Thursday asked an Asaba Magistrate Court to separate her and the husband over what she described as “Unattractive joystick” during their sexual intercourse.

In a no-bare revelations before the court, the school teacher who broke down in tears in the court room said, “what pains me most is the way and manners my husband beats me when he cannot satisfy me, each time he made love to me, it is all full of regrets” adding that she had been married to the husband over six years ago without a child.

“I am tired and sick of this man your worship, he cannot perform as a man, instead he will be forming quarrels where he will be using me a punching bags to cover up his weakness, the joystick is very small and we have visited several doctors who said it was normal” she fumed during cross-examination by the husband’s lawyer, Barr. Austine Ekeroweh.

But her husband (name withheld) a geologist in a swift response, stir up the onlookers in the court when he fired: “she is not neat and I have complained severally and she had been adamant, she sleeps like log of wood and not romantic, your worship, I’m also tired, please let her go for me to have my rest”.

For close to forty minutes, the court stood in load ovation and laughter from onlookers including the Magistrate, Mr. Frank Enemor who after carefully listening to both parties, rules that the marriage be dissolved since the couple insisted with cogent reasons and without a child yet, while the man was asked to pay N20, 000 cost of the woman’s property he damaged during their quarrels.

Investigation revealed that over six marriages were in January 2017 dissolved at various magistrate courts in Asaba for alleged important and other related act on the part of the men, while others were on account of alleged witchcraft.

Those who spoke to our reporter outside the court on condition of anonymity condemned the housewife outburst over the alleged unattractive joystick, saying that she was never ready for marriage.

http://leadership.ng/news/573842/primary-sch-teacher-divorces-husband-over-unattractive-joystick-in-delta

4 Likes

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Mznaett(f): 3:16pm
Gracious me!shocked
Marriage and its numerous wahala...
Is there anything left for me to see or read again?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by umar745(m): 3:17pm
LoL!
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Kulas: 4:04pm
Hmm,nothing man will not hear this days. Mrs Ezeamu,you can now go and find better "amu" as u want. Shame on you.

6 Likes

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Adesiji77: 4:04pm
shocked

dre11 and his threads...
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Okundaye4(m): 5:51pm
This one is strong
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by joedams: 5:51pm
Omo, this one weak me.... grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Arsenalholic(m): 5:51pm
This wan don dey shoup one small boy pestle of a dick!
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Vanessa88(f): 5:51pm
Crazy world

1 Like

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by highrise07(m): 5:52pm
some females love big cassava like their lives depends on it.

1 Like

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by livingstoneony(m): 5:52pm
grin
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by 0b10010011: 5:52pm
Blood of WizKid! shocked shocked shocked
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by akanbiaa(m): 5:53pm
Eyaaa, anyway check my signature
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by sunsewa16: 5:53pm
Good for them since no child is involved.
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by woodcook: 5:53pm
Am I the only one that thinks that Nigerians have a bad "English habit"?

Growing up we were told that reading papers and news articles improves one's language. But reading some blogs and stlye of reporting makes one cring.

I am no English expert but the fact I spend a reasonable amount of time reading news blog from Nigeria I hope to learn not to be left worse off

14 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Asegzy: 5:53pm
Which one be worship na

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by noziz(m): 5:54pm
ok. that is y u be teacher. teach him how to use his small dickson grin
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by DjAndroid: 5:54pm
Some people will now come and say "testing before marriage is necessary"
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by saintmark88(m): 5:54pm
She no know say e pp small bfre she marry, u marry am finish dey complain about size....... She is sick, d husband on his part is sick nah u get small pp nah u still dey beat ur woman

4 Likes

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Boyooosa: 5:54pm
Its supposed to be JOYSTICK really and not SADSTICK tho! wink

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by haywire1: 5:55pm
Chaiiii, south-south nd south-east men get small joystick, she needs to try a South-west man with oversized joystick. Her life will never remain the same again ....

I'm proud to be a south-west man nd I'm proud of my joystick grin grin grin grin




#

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by slurryeye: 5:55pm
For those saying pre-marital sex is bad, now tell me how this 2 would have married if they have had sex pre-maritally.
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Wole4real: 5:55pm
wonder shall neva end
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by san316(m): 5:55pm
Hian

Na wa oooh. What is this world turning into?

So men with small joystick cannot marry again?

God help us ooo
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by linkers: 5:55pm
Big or small does it make a difference?
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by linkers: 5:56pm
Big or small does it make a difference? [color=#990000][/color]
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by Ishaq319(m): 5:56pm
The primary reason we are saying don't test it(dick) b4 u get married. What do expect after she might av use huge dick enlarge her kokobioko.

1 Like

Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by ehispapa(m): 5:56pm
Delta state and weird new ............where is that Jacob Zuma meme?
Re: Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta by uzobaby(f): 5:57pm
Kulas:
Hmm,nothing man will not hear this days. Mrs Ezeamu,you can now go and find better "amu" as u want. Shame on you.
loooollll as the 'EZE amu' wey she be nah

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

