Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 (7558 Views)

PHOTOS: Infrastructural Development Will Be Sustained In 2017- Wike / Court Summons DSS Over Attack On Ex- Buhari’s Campaigner / Amaechi Undergoes Security Screening At Lagos Airport (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda National coordinator of BSO (Buhari Support Organisation) about going for spinal surgery as a result of injuries he sustained during the 2015 Buhari campaign.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-undergoes-surgery-over-injuries-he.html

who is paying for the surgery? 6 Likes

sorry for him

APC UR FADA 3 Likes 2 Shares

sorry sir, 6 Likes 1 Share

After all these years. Why now?



Injured in 2015, treatment in 2017, what if he died before now?



President sick, treatment in London, what happened to the clinic they budgeted money for in 2016?



9ja which way 1 Like

Be well soon.

After making money.

The surgery will be successful in sha allah

while buhari dey london dey sip kunu. mumu man 2 Likes

Get well soon!

Useless Government! 1 Like

buhahahahahahri........ I laugh in scam language 1 Like

Waste of tax payer's money. 1 Like

The man will be full of regrets 1 Like

wish you a quick recovery man.

Though some are still suffering from EMOTIONAL ailment, as per a candidate you imposed on us by vicious lie during campaign.

I pray God brings you back standing tall on your feet

Oga sorry for your misfortune

I am very sure this man is regretting his mistake

I av no word for him 1 Like

Pls goan meet buhari for London 1 Like

Hahahahaha its a pity though. I hope he won't sustain stomach injury before 2019 because that one will be treated in 2030 1 Share

Na wetin person lyk to chop nah him dey kill person.....since 2015 they just dey do sugery now....what of if the condition gets worse nko? 1 Like

ok.... Even the person you voted and campaigned for is bedridden .... 2 Likes 1 Share

dainformant:

who is paying for the surgery? Who else other than the person he is working for. Who else other than the person he is working for. 1 Like

Should have been in a London hospital

Ok

Lol. Sorry eh. At least you have seen the change you wanted to die for. Thanks for GEJ. No blood of any Nigerian worth my ambition.