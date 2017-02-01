₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,840 members, 3,384,437 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 07:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 (7558 Views)
PHOTOS: Infrastructural Development Will Be Sustained In 2017- Wike / Court Summons DSS Over Attack On Ex- Buhari’s Campaigner / Amaechi Undergoes Security Screening At Lagos Airport (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by informant001: 3:33pm
Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda National coordinator of BSO (Buhari Support Organisation) about going for spinal surgery as a result of injuries he sustained during the 2015 Buhari campaign.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-undergoes-surgery-over-injuries-he.html
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by informant001: 3:38pm
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by dainformant(m): 3:55pm
who is paying for the surgery?
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by PrettyCrystal: 3:57pm
sorry for him
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by aboladejohnny(m): 6:11pm
APC UR FADA
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by divineshare(m): 6:11pm
sorry sir,
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by Gmekx(m): 6:12pm
After all these years. Why now?
Injured in 2015, treatment in 2017, what if he died before now?
President sick, treatment in London, what happened to the clinic they budgeted money for in 2016?
9ja which way
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by Gapsy101(m): 6:12pm
Be well soon.
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by HEEBRAHIIM(m): 6:13pm
After making money.
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:13pm
The surgery will be successful in sha allah
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by denkyw(m): 6:13pm
while buhari dey london dey sip kunu. mumu man
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by Flexherbal(m): 6:13pm
Get well soon!
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by grayht(m): 6:14pm
Useless Government!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by OBTMOS(m): 6:14pm
buhahahahahahri........ I laugh in scam language
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by Benwems(m): 6:14pm
Waste of tax payer's money.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by softMarket(m): 6:14pm
The man will be full of regrets
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by BIDOO(m): 6:14pm
wish you a quick recovery man.
Though some are still suffering from EMOTIONAL ailment, as per a candidate you imposed on us by vicious lie during campaign.
I pray God brings you back standing tall on your feet
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by maberry(m): 6:14pm
Oga sorry for your misfortune
I am very sure this man is regretting his mistake
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by darlenese(f): 6:14pm
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by superbouck(m): 6:15pm
I av no word for him
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by darlenese(f): 6:15pm
Pls goan meet buhari for London
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by massinola(m): 6:15pm
Hahahahaha its a pity though. I hope he won't sustain stomach injury before 2019 because that one will be treated in 2030
1 Share
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by PhilAmadeus: 6:15pm
Na wetin person lyk to chop nah him dey kill person.....since 2015 they just dey do sugery now....what of if the condition gets worse nko?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by Dandsome: 6:15pm
ok.... Even the person you voted and campaigned for is bedridden ....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by Agimor(m): 6:16pm
dainformant:Who else other than the person he is working for.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by Milonis(m): 6:17pm
Should have been in a London hospital
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by TippyTop(m): 6:17pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by ekems2017(f): 6:17pm
Lol. Sorry eh. At least you have seen the change you wanted to die for. Thanks for GEJ. No blood of any Nigerian worth my ambition.
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 6:19pm
Hahahhahah
The mumu is now suffering two things. His injury and the effect of recession courtesy, Buhari's archaic policy.
Good morning Zombie
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Campaigner Undergoes Spinal Surgery Over Injuries Sustained In 2015 by Zulfecar: 6:19pm
Goodbye Barcanista-We Will Surely Miss You. / Nigerian Army Court Martial 14 STF Soldiers For "Gross Misconduct" / Faulty Conveyor-belts & Fans At Refurbished Lagos Airport Terminal
Viewing this topic: remmyjunior, princearthur(m), morganist99(m), t111(m), otunbablacq, Partaker(m), tiwiex, cyberdurable(m), BabylonCruise(m), Salvere, Emmyjb(m), Jacksparr0w127, Twist4u, kpofkpof(f), shaklisco, alegekola(m), tosan200(m), Azedplus(m), dwag, Wisdomkosi(m), Skoopy(m), bottlecap, dorothy111(m), dubemnaija, Etosonc(m), esoboy875(m), mebad(m), ogayor, akinleye12345(m), obed2bk, Sanolex89, cosmatika(m), annnikky(f), Godsbaby1(f), Kokopos(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3