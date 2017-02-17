₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Specialspesh: 4:44pm
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today struck a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) location at Tagoshe/Mandara Mountain general area about 10km South-west of Gwoza in Northern Borno.
According to a statement released by the force, Intelligence report by Sister surface forces had it that remnant of fleeing BHTs were gathered at the location.
This report was confirmed by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft before combat platforms were called in to strike the location.
Follow-up battle damage assessment confirmed that the air attack was successful as shown by the declassified footage of the operation.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/nigerian-airforce-strikes-boko-haram.html
See Video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1NcSVq2McY
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Specialspesh: 4:45pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Blackfire(m): 5:38pm
I thought those Islamic jihadist have been technically defeated.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by talk2saintify(m): 6:21pm
ok
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by unclezuma: 6:22pm
Batman and Robin
Hope that's a terrorist camp?
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Ifeconwaba(m): 6:22pm
nonsense
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by LAFO(f): 6:22pm
A-Jet flys past
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:22pm
How many times will you upload this same video and claim it's a fresh attack on Boko haram ??
APC propaganda
Zombies are brainless
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Lasskeey: 6:22pm
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Vanessa88(f): 6:22pm
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by ekems2017(f): 6:23pm
Am tired of this army striking everyday. It's as if the more they sttike, the more they increase.
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by mailingdgreat: 6:24pm
This boko haram sef, una no dey die finish? The more dem dey kill una, d more una dey resurface, abbba!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by aboladejohnny(m): 6:25pm
lol
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by farouk0403(m): 6:27pm
stupid fellas
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by ehissi(m): 6:27pm
Make Chairman return from London, una go hia am..............
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Ogashub(m): 6:27pm
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Ogashub(m): 6:28pm
Blackfire:
Your ban just started till march 15th
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by peekay007: 6:31pm
this Guy na APC blogger,continue their propaganda. abeg help them write how the president is doing well in London
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by gaetano: 6:32pm
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Chinagurum1995(m): 6:38pm
Yes I'm glad Boko Haram got struck by the Nigerian air force so he shall died and he will be going down to the hell fire so it will happen so we could have peace so Boko Haram is a fool. So he will deserved to died on his own.
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Abbeyme: 6:39pm
Eliminate the terrorists
Wey the remaining ones!
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Bitterleafsoup: 6:41pm
How long will they lay claim to eradicating Boko Harem.
The General claimed he could do it in 6 months what happen? 2 and 1/2 years later it is exactly where GEJ left off.
The international community blocked GEJ from buying weapons, even stole our money in South Africa
( which has to date not been returned) yet with all that super powered body language money and weapons from the international community, Boko Harem is still at the same level GEJ left them.
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by CriticMaestro: 6:47pm
airstrikes without mop-op ops, what's its use? is as simple as a man that his building is collapsing and he has to relocate or renovate, in this case bunkers, or thick forest
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by bayusman: 6:53pm
What's the name of this game ?
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by Firefire(m): 6:58pm
Wonderful and interesting lies...
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by omoiyami65: 7:00pm
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] by omoiyami65: 7:04pm
I dont believe in this nigerian airforce
