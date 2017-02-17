Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Airforce Strikes Boko Haram In Tagoshe, Borno [VIDEO] (5744 Views)

According to a statement released by the force, Intelligence report by Sister surface forces had it that remnant of fleeing BHTs were gathered at the location.



This report was confirmed by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft before combat platforms were called in to strike the location.



Follow-up battle damage assessment confirmed that the air attack was successful as shown by the declassified footage of the operation.



I thought those Islamic jihadist have been technically defeated. 1 Like

Batman and Robin



Hope that's a terrorist camp?

A-Jet flys past 1 Like



How many times will you upload this same video and claim it's a fresh attack on Boko haram ??



APC propaganda



Zombies are brainless 3 Likes

Am tired of this army striking everyday. It's as if the more they sttike, the more they increase.

This boko haram sef, una no dey die finish? The more dem dey kill una, d more una dey resurface, abbba! 1 Like

Make Chairman return from London, una go hia am..............

Blackfire:

I thought those Islamic jihadist have been technically defeated.





Your ban just started till march 15th Your ban just started till march 15th

this Guy na APC blogger,continue their propaganda. abeg help them write how the president is doing well in London

Yes I'm glad Boko Haram got struck by the Nigerian air force so he shall died and he will be going down to the hell fire so it will happen so we could have peace so Boko Haram is a fool. So he will deserved to died on his own.

Eliminate the terrorists



Wey the remaining ones!

How long will they lay claim to eradicating Boko Harem.



The General claimed he could do it in 6 months what happen? 2 and 1/2 years later it is exactly where GEJ left off.



The international community blocked GEJ from buying weapons, even stole our money in South Africa

( which has to date not been returned) yet with all that super powered body language money and weapons from the international community, Boko Harem is still at the same level GEJ left them.

airstrikes without mop-op ops, what's its use? is as simple as a man that his building is collapsing and he has to relocate or renovate, in this case bunkers, or thick forest

What's the name of this game ?







Wonderful and interesting lies...





