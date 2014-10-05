₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos - Politics

Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Angelanest: 9:44pm
In line with its commitment to national peace and security, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed some of its air assets, including the Alpha Jet aircraft, to its 115 Special Operations Group in Port Harcourt, to support the ongoing Nigerian Army’s Exercise EGWU EKE II (PYTHON DANCE II). The essence of the deployment is to provide the necessary air cover to the ground troops to enhance overall operational cohesion and efficiency.

It would be recalled the operation began officially on 15 September 2017 and was planned to cover the entire South East Region of the country. The wide expanse of the exercise area and the request by the Nigerian Army for close air support made the involvement of the NAF inevitable.

Exercise EGWU EKE II is aimed at combatting security challenges in the Southeastern part of the country. The deployment of the air assets in support of the Nigerian Army is thus in fulfillment of one of the constitutional mandates of the NAF.

DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC RELATIONS AND INFORMATION
NIGERIAN AIR FORCE

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/nigerian-air-force-deploys-air-assets-in-support-of-exercise-egwu-eke-ii.html

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Angelanest: 9:45pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by 40kobo77: 9:45pm
Good.

Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB is a GUNNER.

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by ojun50(m): 9:46pm
Them dey crazy make them thy go igbo juju never start to thy work

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by RomeSankara: 9:48pm
I laugh when they call relic alpha jet assets ...Alpha jet with curse the day Nigerian airforce bought them ooo

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by kalufelix(m): 9:49pm
Needless Show Of Force

Hibernation No Be Shutdown

Freedom At Last!

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by potent5(m): 9:52pm
Na today?

Unfortunately for Air Force there will be no 50 50 Naira to collect from motorists at road blocks.

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by fineboynl: 9:53pm
lol.Alpha jet that end in world war 2. outdated irons. in warfare ballistic missiles or simple rockets launcher with good target will bring that object down.




Revealed: Details Of How Nigeria Airforce Alpha Jet Was Shot Down And Captain Captured By Boko Haram

After the release of the latest video of the Boko haram sect, where the sect leader did not only denounce the claim by the Nigeria military that he has been killed, but also said it shot down the Nigeria Airforce Alpha Jet (NAF 466), more information has continued to emerged on the ill-fated Alpha jet.


Though the video also showed scenes of the wreckage of the Alpha jet and one of pilots beheaded, the Nigerian military denounce the content of the video, saying its plane was not shot down and that the man beheaded in the video is not its pilot.



However, someone in the know of what transpired has released last minute details how the jet crashed and how pilot maneuvered it to kill Boko Haram fighters knowing fully well that it was going to crash eventually.
Below is how the source, My Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) puts it.


I just found out what I believe is the actual story of NAF 466 , the Alpha Jet that was shot down by Boko Haram.


A company of Nigerian soldiers was attempting to overrun a Boko Haram position in Borno, it seemed they radioed in for help and NAF 466 assisted with a strafing run.


Due to the low altitude, the plane suffered major damage from ground fire, once the pilots realized a crash was imminent, instead of being concerned for their own safety and parachuting within territory controlled by Nigeria, the brave pilots decided to make their final mission a suicide run and aimed the Alpha Jet at a mass of BH fighters who were assembled about a km (or so) away behind enemy lines.


In their final act of heroism, they waited till the last second before parachuting out, knowing that even if they made it out alive they would be captured and killed by enemy forces, but their sacrifice for Nigeria would ensure numerous Boko Haram fighters would also die in the process.


They were right on both counts. The plane slammed into a camp of hardened enemy fighters (not frontline conscripts), killing about 63 of them.


One of the pilots of that flight, Wing Commander Chimda Hedima is the one whose execution BH gleefully filmed. I know that with such courageous and selfless individuals in the Nigerian Armed Forces, #VictoryForNigeria is certain!?

http://www.theparadigmng.com/2014/10/05/revealed-details-of-how-nigeria-airforce-alpha-jet-was-shot-down-and-captain-captured-by-boko-haram/

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by ddippset(m): 9:54pm
potent5:
Na today?

Unfortunately for Air Force there will be no 50 50 Naira to collect from motorists at road blocks.
lol.you sure say road block abi na air block nor dey for air? I no trust this naija o.

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Yyeske(m): 9:57pm
Nnamdi kanu seeing this one again will be crying now

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by greatiyk4u(m): 9:57pm
IPOB is a joke to deserve this kind of strict security reinforcement


Just a few hungry supporters

Abeg no come waste una fuel jare

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Ajisebioyolaari: 10:10pm
Chai grin
Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:10pm
They Must hear word!!! cheesy

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Nairalandboss: 10:11pm
Na Buhari cause am. LIKE

You no agree. SHARE

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Boyooosa(m): 10:11pm
No b smar tin
Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Pavore9: 10:11pm
Unnecessary show of force!

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by tianshie(m): 10:12pm
How about deploying these aircrafts to contain the Fulani herdsmen menace!

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by BunbleBee: 10:12pm
Connell James: anything else i can do for you?


Tony Stark: Just keep the skies clear!

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by ademoladeji(m): 10:12pm
HABA!

WATAPUN

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by giftq: 10:12pm
Sell those scraps and build hospitals with the money realized

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by nairavsdollars: 10:12pm
More wahala for Kanu

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Chascop: 10:12pm
The big question is;
"Have you defeated boko haram?“..

what effort have the Military made to defeat boko haram; a world known terrorist group

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Ivimilly: 10:12pm
All this ginger only for eastern Nigeria so no air asset for boko Haram

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by iswallker(m): 10:13pm
fineboynl:
lol. jet that end if in world war 2. outdated iron.

Shame come dey catch me for this enronplane.. undecided

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Ogashub(m): 10:13pm
Sunofgod:
Hope they crash....Kanu.....R.I.P

Hope they kill all the ignorant and jobless miscreants who would want to fight them with sticks

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by BudeYahooCom: 10:14pm
Hope they'll use it to bomb Mark Zuckerberg for supporting IPOB with his facebook. Abokki and their lackeys with their empty skulls.

When you illiterates decide to crash that jet make sure you crash in river niger where you can die alone. cheesy

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by pasol4real(m): 10:15pm
Crash loading ..........

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by maxiuc(m): 10:15pm
..
Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by cjudy(m): 10:15pm
I dey shame for Nigeria. This is called Enloplane. Chai

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by ipobarecriminals: 10:16pm
cool cool wink smiley wink cool cool *Happy mood*.Waiting for Abiku Aba hunchback demon to shot em down with catapult

Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Danny287(m): 10:16pm
What is the meaning of all this self is this the way forward

