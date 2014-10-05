₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,096 members, 3,801,774 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 11:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos (11065 Views)
Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) / I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% / AirForce Deploys Special Forces In Airports (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Angelanest: 9:44pm
In line with its commitment to national peace and security, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed some of its air assets, including the Alpha Jet aircraft, to its 115 Special Operations Group in Port Harcourt, to support the ongoing Nigerian Army’s Exercise EGWU EKE II (PYTHON DANCE II). The essence of the deployment is to provide the necessary air cover to the ground troops to enhance overall operational cohesion and efficiency.
It would be recalled the operation began officially on 15 September 2017 and was planned to cover the entire South East Region of the country. The wide expanse of the exercise area and the request by the Nigerian Army for close air support made the involvement of the NAF inevitable.
Exercise EGWU EKE II is aimed at combatting security challenges in the Southeastern part of the country. The deployment of the air assets in support of the Nigerian Army is thus in fulfillment of one of the constitutional mandates of the NAF.
DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC RELATIONS AND INFORMATION
NIGERIAN AIR FORCE
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/nigerian-air-force-deploys-air-assets-in-support-of-exercise-egwu-eke-ii.html
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Angelanest: 9:45pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by 40kobo77: 9:45pm
Good.
Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB is a GUNNER.
26 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by ojun50(m): 9:46pm
Them dey crazy make them thy go igbo juju never start to thy work
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by RomeSankara: 9:48pm
I laugh when they call relic alpha jet assets ...Alpha jet with curse the day Nigerian airforce bought them ooo
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by kalufelix(m): 9:49pm
Needless Show Of Force
Hibernation No Be Shutdown
Freedom At Last!
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by potent5(m): 9:52pm
Na today?
Unfortunately for Air Force there will be no 50 50 Naira to collect from motorists at road blocks.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by fineboynl: 9:53pm
lol.Alpha jet that end in world war 2. outdated irons. in warfare ballistic missiles or simple rockets launcher with good target will bring that object down.
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by ddippset(m): 9:54pm
potent5:lol.you sure say road block abi na air block nor dey for air? I no trust this naija o.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Yyeske(m): 9:57pm
Nnamdi kanu seeing this one again will be crying now
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by greatiyk4u(m): 9:57pm
IPOB is a joke to deserve this kind of strict security reinforcement
Just a few hungry supporters
Abeg no come waste una fuel jare
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Ajisebioyolaari: 10:10pm
Chai
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:10pm
They Must hear word!!!
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Nairalandboss: 10:11pm
Na Buhari cause am. LIKE
You no agree. SHARE
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Boyooosa(m): 10:11pm
No b smar tin
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Pavore9: 10:11pm
Unnecessary show of force!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by tianshie(m): 10:12pm
How about deploying these aircrafts to contain the Fulani herdsmen menace!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by BunbleBee: 10:12pm
Connell James: anything else i can do for you?
Tony Stark: Just keep the skies clear!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by ademoladeji(m): 10:12pm
HABA!
WATAPUN
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by giftq: 10:12pm
Sell those scraps and build hospitals with the money realized
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by nairavsdollars: 10:12pm
More wahala for Kanu
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Chascop: 10:12pm
The big question is;
"Have you defeated boko haram?“..
what effort have the Military made to defeat boko haram; a world known terrorist group
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Ivimilly: 10:12pm
All this ginger only for eastern Nigeria so no air asset for boko Haram
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by iswallker(m): 10:13pm
fineboynl:
Shame come dey catch me for this enronplane..
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Ogashub(m): 10:13pm
Sunofgod:
Hope they kill all the ignorant and jobless miscreants who would want to fight them with sticks
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by BudeYahooCom: 10:14pm
Hope they'll use it to bomb Mark Zuckerberg for supporting IPOB with his facebook. Abokki and their lackeys with their empty skulls.
When you illiterates decide to crash that jet make sure you crash in river niger where you can die alone.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by pasol4real(m): 10:15pm
Crash loading ..........
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by maxiuc(m): 10:15pm
..
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by cjudy(m): 10:15pm
I dey shame for Nigeria. This is called Enloplane. Chai
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by ipobarecriminals: 10:16pm
*Happy mood*.Waiting for Abiku Aba hunchback demon to shot em down with catapult
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos by Danny287(m): 10:16pm
What is the meaning of all this self is this the way forward
6 Likes
Delta State Governor Sacked With Immediate Effect / Lagos: Ripples Of Hurricane Sandy May Hit – Commissioner / Did Anyone See Sanusi & Aganga On Tv Answering Furious Senators?
Viewing this topic: Uche0610(m), kapai(m), nairanaira12, Rb53, 2nattie(m), isnovic(m), samo50(m), reginaldchinna, Blacklight, Flatties, longjohnsilver, mecusbosco(m), Herrymax(m), Esji80(m), valentineuwakwe(m), junmangul, Samabey, Slippy, doublecheif, smogup, Learnstuffs(m), AbrahamIsrael, ikennaf1(m), Enyinna12(m), Osahon7(m), herdeniji(m), Richyicon(m), Alamala1, Selwin256(m), achael(m), iFirst, 12345baba, cozy1, kendyke100, afonjaheadhunt, bolaji73(m), sunshineG(m), IamLEGEND1, schurley(m), tikosdear(f), aonag, immex2(m), precious3382, Kitiii(m), Terenceike(m), mubeela(m), benueguy(m), olukenny, Geeoriginal, krendo, reindeer, 2aces(m), lympy, joeboy4u(m), bobot(m), Franco2017(m), Comvin7, lokozoni(m), edimat007(m), Fantisha(m), bladesiga(m), xammy(m), ib4real95(m), Biralee(m), fineboynl, shambala, Boo3nity(m), hechno(m), princeadams11, thelifechangers, Okoh1(m), Abusule007(m), olex88, saucekid(m), LOT111(f), igbanbajo(m), Scarpon(m), mayor2013, Ladiesdream, chydo55 and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6