It would be recalled the operation began officially on 15 September 2017 and was planned to cover the entire South East Region of the country. The wide expanse of the exercise area and the request by the Nigerian Army for close air support made the involvement of the NAF inevitable.



Exercise EGWU EKE II is aimed at combatting security challenges in the Southeastern part of the country. The deployment of the air assets in support of the Nigerian Army is thus in fulfillment of one of the constitutional mandates of the NAF.



DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC RELATIONS AND INFORMATION

NIGERIAN AIR FORCE



Good.



Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB is a GUNNER. 26 Likes

Them dey crazy make them thy go igbo juju never start to thy work 3 Likes

I laugh when they call relic alpha jet assets ...Alpha jet with curse the day Nigerian airforce bought them ooo 19 Likes 2 Shares

Needless Show Of Force



Hibernation No Be Shutdown



Freedom At Last! 19 Likes 1 Share

Na today?



Unfortunately for Air Force there will be no 50 50 Naira to collect from motorists at road blocks. 4 Likes











Revealed: Details Of How Nigeria Airforce Alpha Jet Was Shot Down And Captain Captured By Boko Haram



After the release of the latest video of the Boko haram sect, where the sect leader did not only denounce the claim by the Nigeria military that he has been killed, but also said it shot down the Nigeria Airforce Alpha Jet (NAF 466), more information has continued to emerged on the ill-fated Alpha jet.





Though the video also showed scenes of the wreckage of the Alpha jet and one of pilots beheaded, the Nigerian military denounce the content of the video, saying its plane was not shot down and that the man beheaded in the video is not its pilot.







However, someone in the know of what transpired has released last minute details how the jet crashed and how pilot maneuvered it to kill Boko Haram fighters knowing fully well that it was going to crash eventually.

Below is how the source, My Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) puts it.





I just found out what I believe is the actual story of NAF 466 , the Alpha Jet that was shot down by Boko Haram.





A company of Nigerian soldiers was attempting to overrun a Boko Haram position in Borno, it seemed they radioed in for help and NAF 466 assisted with a strafing run.





Due to the low altitude, the plane suffered major damage from ground fire, once the pilots realized a crash was imminent, instead of being concerned for their own safety and parachuting within territory controlled by Nigeria, the brave pilots decided to make their final mission a suicide run and aimed the Alpha Jet at a mass of BH fighters who were assembled about a km (or so) away behind enemy lines.





In their final act of heroism, they waited till the last second before parachuting out, knowing that even if they made it out alive they would be captured and killed by enemy forces, but their sacrifice for Nigeria would ensure numerous Boko Haram fighters would also die in the process.





They were right on both counts. The plane slammed into a camp of hardened enemy fighters (not frontline conscripts), killing about 63 of them.





One of the pilots of that flight, Wing Commander Chimda Hedima is the one whose execution BH gleefully filmed. I know that with such courageous and selfless individuals in the Nigerian Armed Forces, #VictoryForNigeria is certain!?



http://www.theparadigmng.com/2014/10/05/revealed-details-of-how-nigeria-airforce-alpha-jet-was-shot-down-and-captain-captured-by-boko-haram/



lol.Alpha jet that end in world war 2. outdated irons. in warfare ballistic missiles or simple rockets launcher with good target will bring that object down.

potent5:

Na today?



Unfortunately for Air Force there will be no 50 50 Naira to collect from motorists at road blocks. lol.you sure say road block abi na air block nor dey for air? I no trust this naija o. lol.you sure say road block abi na air block nor dey for air? I no trust this naija o. 3 Likes

Nnamdi kanu seeing this one again will be crying now 6 Likes

IPOB is a joke to deserve this kind of strict security reinforcement





Just a few hungry supporters



Abeg no come waste una fuel jare 15 Likes 1 Share

Chai

They Must hear word!!! 1 Like 3 Shares

Na Buhari cause am. LIKE



You no agree. SHARE 2 Likes 1 Share

No b smar tin

Unnecessary show of force! 2 Likes 1 Share

How about deploying these aircrafts to contain the Fulani herdsmen menace! 3 Likes 1 Share

Connell James: anything else i can do for you?





Tony Stark: Just keep the skies clear! 2 Likes





WATAPUN HABA!WATAPUN 2 Likes

Sell those scraps and build hospitals with the money realized 5 Likes

More wahala for Kanu 2 Likes

The big question is;

"Have you defeated boko haram?“..



what effort have the Military made to defeat boko haram; a world known terrorist group 4 Likes

All this ginger only for eastern Nigeria so no air asset for boko Haram 6 Likes 1 Share

fineboynl:

lol. jet that end if in world war 2. outdated iron.

Shame come dey catch me for this enronplane.. Shame come dey catch me for this enronplane.. 2 Likes

Sunofgod:

Hope they crash....Kanu.....R.I.P

Hope they kill all the ignorant and jobless miscreants who would want to fight them with sticks Hope they kill all the ignorant and jobless miscreants who would want to fight them with sticks 2 Likes





When you illiterates decide to crash that jet make sure you crash in river niger where you can die alone. Hope they'll use it to bomb Mark Zuckerberg for supporting IPOB with his facebook. Abokki and their lackeys with their empty skulls.When you illiterates decide to crash that jet make sure you crash in river niger where you can die alone. 12 Likes 1 Share

Crash loading .......... 1 Like

..

I dey shame for Nigeria. This is called Enloplane. Chai 1 Like

*Happy mood*.Waiting for Abiku Aba hunchback demon to shot em down with catapult *Happy mood*.Waiting for Abiku Aba hunchback demon to shot em down with catapult 1 Like