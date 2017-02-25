Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) (12655 Views)

Governor Amosun who came across the accident scene while returning from the swearing in ceremony of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure, stopped his convoy and personally led efforts to retrieve the accident victims from the bush.



The accident involved a Volkswagen car with registration number, Ondo BDR-223XA, painted in the taxi colour of Ondo State and a MAN Diesel truck, which apparently ran the taxi off the road.



The three female victims of the accident appeared to have sustained injuries on the head and this prompted the Ogun State governor to direct his security team to immediately take them to the General Hospital in Ondo town.



Although the accident victims were rejected at the public health facility because the workers were said to be on strike, Governor Amosun then directed that they should be taken to a private hospital in Ondo town where they were admitted and treated.



Signed



Adejuwon Soyinka

Senior Special Assistant (Media)

Ogun State Governor

February 25, 2017.



cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44



May we not be a victim of premature death in dis new year in Jesus name



Nice work Governor, some will just pass by. 16 Likes 1 Share

he did good.hope dis is not a popularity stunt cuz I cant trust dis politicians

As a human being,that's what he was supposed to do.Yeah! 13 Likes 2 Shares

That road is one of the roads I fear most in Ondo state





Kudos to the Governor

But where is Mynd44 sef

Thank God no life was lost. Kudos to the people over dere and the governor, speed recovery to the victims 1 Like

No Biggy.... is it me or does dis man look like obj

Where is his rapid response team?



That's what a Governor is elected to do

To put resource in place 2 Likes

Good one, but inside the truck could have been better

Good Samaritan governor



Hmm

Thank God he still have the human feeling in him!





Speedy recovery to the victims! 1 Like

the Governor cant even carry her in his convoy

krendo:

Where is his rapid response team?



That's what a Governor is elected to do

To put resource in place



Osheeee..



Since they are The Flash.



They should kuku just appear Osheeee..Since they are The Flash.They should kuku just appear 2 Likes

Chikelue2000:

May we not be a victim of premature death in dis new year in Jesus name





Nice work Governor, some will just pass by. some..lıke okoroawusa!GOD pls protect every one of us on dıs forum! some..lıke okoroawusa!GOD pls protect every one of us on dıs forum!

A lot of old vehicles are on that road..good of amosun

Nice one Guv 1 Like

Nice one, mr governor





Nigeria is not a country but an artificial environment occupied by certain human. Chai at this stage, in 2017 just look at the state of the vehicle that serves as an ambulance for accident victimsNigeria is not a country but an artificial environment occupied by certain human.

heya..Quick recovery to the injured.

9c one, Governor.

Oh Lawd

imoowo:

the Governor cant even carry her in his convoy So he should carry accident victims along with his convoy? Small sense you don't have...Shey na your papa get that hilux wey dey carry them abi?

Please receive sense So he should carry accident victims along with his convoy? Small sense you don't have...Shey na your papa get that hilux wey dey carry them abi?Please receive sense 7 Likes

Better this governor, than Mr constituted Authority

Thank you SIA.

hope the accident was not caused by the speed and reckless driving of his convoy drivers

I guess this is what democracy should be all about, nice one governor and some wailers will come here that he wants to do a fayose (u understand what I meant now by e wants to be 'a fayose')