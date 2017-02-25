₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,347 members, 3,385,745 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 02:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) (12655 Views)
Masari Stops His Convoy To Help Accident Victims In Katsina. PICS / Fayose Stops His Convoy To Interact With An Old Woman In Ekiti / See What Fayose Did Today As His Convoy Met Traffic On Their Way To Akure.Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by sar33: 10:19am
Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday, stopped to personally coordinate the rescue of three accident victims along the ever busy, Akure-Ondo Road in Ondo State.
Governor Amosun who came across the accident scene while returning from the swearing in ceremony of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure, stopped his convoy and personally led efforts to retrieve the accident victims from the bush.
The accident involved a Volkswagen car with registration number, Ondo BDR-223XA, painted in the taxi colour of Ondo State and a MAN Diesel truck, which apparently ran the taxi off the road.
The three female victims of the accident appeared to have sustained injuries on the head and this prompted the Ogun State governor to direct his security team to immediately take them to the General Hospital in Ondo town.
Although the accident victims were rejected at the public health facility because the workers were said to be on strike, Governor Amosun then directed that they should be taken to a private hospital in Ondo town where they were admitted and treated.
Signed
Adejuwon Soyinka
Senior Special Assistant (Media)
Ogun State Governor
February 25, 2017.
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/amosun-rescue-accident-victims-on-akure.html
2 Likes
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by sar33: 10:19am
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by Chikelue2000(m): 10:24am
May we not be a victim of premature death in dis new year in Jesus name
Nice work Governor, some will just pass by.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by samincredible44(m): 10:26am
he did good.hope dis is not a popularity stunt cuz I cant trust dis politicians
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by Nne5(f): 10:27am
As a human being,that's what he was supposed to do.Yeah!
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by EastGold(m): 10:28am
That road is one of the roads I fear most in Ondo state
Kudos to the Governor
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by Keneking: 10:43am
But where is Mynd44 sef
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by AngelicBeing: 10:45am
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by ufuosman: 10:56am
Thank God no life was lost. Kudos to the people over dere and the governor, speed recovery to the victims
1 Like
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by ta4ba3(m): 10:58am
No Biggy.... is it me or does dis man look like obj
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by krendo: 10:58am
Where is his rapid response team?
That's what a Governor is elected to do
To put resource in place
2 Likes
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by ExpiredNigeria: 12:28pm
Good one, but inside the truck could have been better
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by unclezuma: 12:28pm
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 12:28pm
Good Samaritan governor
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by oyetunder: 12:28pm
Hmm
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by greatgod2012(f): 12:28pm
Thank God he still have the human feeling in him!
Speedy recovery to the victims!
1 Like
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by imoowo(m): 12:29pm
the Governor cant even carry her in his convoy
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by ekojoe(m): 12:29pm
krendo:
Osheeee..
Since they are The Flash.
They should kuku just appear
2 Likes
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 12:30pm
Chikelue2000:some..lıke okoroawusa!GOD pls protect every one of us on dıs forum!
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by thestevens: 12:30pm
A lot of old vehicles are on that road..good of amosun
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by barclayb(m): 12:30pm
Direct Tokunbo
Tincan Cleared
Original Custom Duty Papers
Factory ac
Cd player
Automatic gear
Power steering
Fabric seat
4plugs engine
Location: ABA
Price = #1,100,000
Pls call : 08037299469
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by dayleke(m): 12:31pm
Nice one Guv
1 Like
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by Kaxmytex(m): 12:31pm
Nice one, mr governor
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by Sanchase: 12:31pm
Chai at this stage, in 2017 just look at the state of the vehicle that serves as an ambulance for accident victims
Nigeria is not a country but an artificial environment occupied by certain human.
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by 2tips: 12:31pm
heya..Quick recovery to the injured.
9c one, Governor.
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by Abbeyme: 12:31pm
Oh Lawd
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by patrickmuf(m): 12:32pm
imoowo:So he should carry accident victims along with his convoy? Small sense you don't have...Shey na your papa get that hilux wey dey carry them abi?
Please receive sense
7 Likes
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by HeGeMon(m): 12:32pm
Better this governor, than Mr constituted Authority
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by Bsmartt(m): 12:32pm
Thank you SIA.
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by crestedaguiyi: 12:33pm
hope the accident was not caused by the speed and reckless driving of his convoy drivers
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by oladoja1(m): 12:34pm
I guess this is what democracy should be all about, nice one governor and some wailers will come here that he wants to do a fayose (u understand what I meant now by e wants to be 'a fayose')
|Re: Amosun Stops His Convoy, Rescues Accident Victims On Busy Akure-Ondo Road (Pics) by tutorago: 12:39pm
Good step.
Tutorago is urgently seeking for experienced tutors who are passionate about impacting positively on the education of our Clients across states in Nigeria.
Send your CV to info@tutorago.com
Boko Haram Attack On UN House: FBI Agents Storm Nigeria / Buhari Receives Amano, DG Of International Atomic Energy Agency (Pics) / 2017 Budget: Upkeep Of Presidential Jets Gulps N2.4bn
Viewing this topic: Asito(m), processminded, jerechjoe123, Success5313(m), Ikio, Nwachukwunonyelu, tweetsme(m), stlken, richiefloyd(m), kisibo, tolaxin(m), OlufemiWhit(m), Dannybammz(m), mike1994reds, freshboy88(m), ziga, dbynonetwork, Lexxyla, gonagona(m), chccho(m), Oluwakemitosin, mightykabex670, abdulyaro66(m), Turktman05, talentedwizzy(m), Taiwooisamoje, LessNoise(m), makdel, djkirkoo2(m), drgbaks(f) and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7