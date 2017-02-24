₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,008 members, 3,387,797 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 08:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings (2272 Views)
Trump Ban CNN And Other News Outlet From Press Briefings / Obama Viewing The White House After Handover (Photo) / Obama's Home After White House (1) (2) (3) (4)
|CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by omenkaLives: 11:52am On Feb 25
CNN and other news outlets were blocked on Friday from attending an off-camera White House press briefing that other reporters were hand-picked to attend, raising alarm among media organizations and First Amendment watchdogs.
Where are the FREEDOM OF THE PRESS and FREEDOM OF SPEECH Chanters? Come enlighten us more while Lalasticlala and Mynd44 or Seun do the needful.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by tsephanyah(f): 11:54am On Feb 25
Trump doesn't Understand anything besides twitter and his Hollywood mindsets,.. This mainstream media are part of most powerful elites in the world,.. They control everything and there goal is one world government where they can decide who lives and who dies,.. They will just use him as pawn,.. Set example to all those right wing, probably impeach him or limit his power,... And take over the most powerful country once and forol, meanwhile let's him enjoy the White House, free airtime of the media,.. people I pity is the Christians and some conservative thinking trump share their values,.. Not knowing he is an atheist, low ranking Illuminati, a pedophile, con man,. And mentally unstable lunatic,. With unhealthy narcissistic personality
8 Likes
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by Pointblank09(m): 11:58am On Feb 25
He also said reporters "shouldn't be allowed" to use unnamed sources
If you try that in Nigeria, you have killed journalism in Nigeria.
What we hear every time is "a source from...., a senior.... that don;t want to be named etc
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by omenkaLives: 12:01pm On Feb 25
I remember how some people almost ran mad when news broke in the the earliest days of this admin that AIT had been barred from Aso Rock due to the unbridled lies and propaganda they spread about the president during the campaigns.
I remember how they stood on every rooftop screaming their heads off that we are witnessing the birth of full blown dictatorship! Today, their hero (maybe no longer their hero since he didnt call their dilector but rather Buhari) has done exactly the same!
How would they twist their explanation in this case?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by omenkaLives: 12:02pm On Feb 25
Pointblank09:Sources in most cases would always have their identities kept secret because of the backlash they might suffer should their IDs be made public.
1 Like
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by Lucasbalo(m): 12:09pm On Feb 25
tsephanyah:May the blessings of the Good man above rains all over you. Your post gladdens my heart.
2 Likes
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by omenkaLives: 12:19pm On Feb 25
tsephanyah:Nigeria's media, one can handle, but Western media- hell, you just might as well pick a fight with God (not to diminish God's image in anyway).
Was just dscussing same with my inlaw to be: with this latest action, Trump has surely dug his own grave. Theae guys can bring down an entire government no matter how firmly rooted it is.
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by Mindfulness: 12:22pm On Feb 25
omenkaLives:
Just wait and see ...
They will soon be here defending their pseudo-logic and exposing their ignorance.
4 Likes
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by Mindfulness: 12:27pm On Feb 25
Pointblank09:
Reporters are not allowed to use anonymous sources but he used them all the time when he claimed that Obama's birth certificate is fake. Fake is his favourite word so he is a Fake President and a dictator in disguise. HEIL DONALD!
"An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud." (Trump on Twitter)
F.cking hypocrite!
Fake News Donald also promised to release his tax returns once Obama releases his birth certificate.
The liar has still not released them. FAKE NEWS DONALD.
3 Likes
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by tsephanyah(f): 12:39pm On Feb 25
omenkaLives:they are very good in their game,. they are behind many coup in foreign countries,.. House of card!!
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by Atigba(m): 2:12pm On Feb 25
tsephanyah:
u need help
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by Onopa: 5:30pm On Feb 25
Freedom of the press is an individual right to print and publish without infringement by government. The printing press revolutionized printing and made it possible for the common man to publish. It was a key factor in the PRIVATE publication of seditious articles that led to the American Revolution. This individual freedom and right of the individual to think freely and write freely and publish freely is enshrined in US constitution and protects the individual.
It does not give special rights to a profession or to a corporation and certainly does not guarantee your leftist rag a place at any press conference.
Were it to prevent any individual writer from thinking what they wish or writing what they wish or publishing what they wish, then and only then would it be a violation of natural rights and the US Constitution.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by ifyan(m): 11:03pm On Feb 25
Fake news feeling the heat already and playing the victim card
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by KevinDein: 8:28am
omenkaLives:yeah, absolutely right, at the emboldened. There is no winning with them.
I'm afraid Trump has bitten more than he can chew. Poor dude
2 Likes
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by Mindfulness: 8:51am
Onopa:
'Alternative facts' at work again.
The freedom of the press does not only protect individuals but media outlets as well, be they right or left leaning.
What is freedom of the press?
Freedom of the Press prohibits the government from interfering with the printing and distribution of information or opinions. In a 1938 decision, the Supreme Court defined the press as, "every sort of publication which affords a vehicle of information and opinion." Today, this includes everything from newspapers to blogs. Freedom of the press, like freedom of speech, is subject to some restrictions, such as defamation law and copyright law.
http://www.livescience.com/21312-freedom-of-the-press.html
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by omenkaLives: 5:35pm
Lalasticlala, if i may ask, why exactly has this thread not made fp? Is it that it is of less importance than that of a picture of Tinto Dike breastfeeding her child??
Seun, you guys are really discouraging us from contributing substance to this forum.
3 Likes
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by Dareomo(m): 6:55pm
May be unsieved news are what they are broadcasting.
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by donsteady(m): 7:54pm
This trump guy is worst than Buhari
1 Like
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by metiette(m): 7:55pm
life seems to be hard for cnn dis days....nxt time dey shud jst b neutral in electn
1 Like
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by AntiWailer: 7:55pm
Trump the dictator
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by dayleke(m): 7:55pm
Welcome to Donald Trump's world
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by Donald7610: 7:56pm
Obama under use his power
Never knew President could do many things
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by pokipoki: 7:56pm
tsephanyah:
Well, you have the right to your opinion and speech. Other people think differently of him!!!
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 7:57pm
Pointblank09:lolz.funny sha....but dats not my concern,..
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by obiemurphy(m): 7:57pm
Most times....this is how media works
2 Likes
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by EgunMogaji(m): 7:57pm
omenkaLives:
Watergate comes to mind.
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by Fabulosdave01: 7:58pm
Lol. His guy doesn't know anything. It's the Christians that support him I pity. They are hypocrites. When his investigation into Russian ties is complete, it'll be worse than watergate. The media is not one you'll make your enemy. They can pull you down.
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by lonelydora(m): 7:58pm
Ok
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by cstr100: 7:59pm
omenkaLives:Don't ever ever compare your third world politics with american politics, you ignorant afonja.
CNN can sue the president of the united states under the 2nd ammendment of the US constitution.
AIT cannot sue because the free press in Nigeria is actually at the mercy of the president. Even if they did sue, we have ignorant afonjas like you to mock them thinking you are doing anybody.
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by lonelydora(m): 8:00pm
tsephanyah:
E pain you shaa. Do you work for CNN?
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by henrydadon(m): 8:00pm
This is wrong..the trump administration is a disaster..this is how dictators start..the electoral college should be scraped..
1 Like
|Re: CNN, Others, Barred From White House Press Briefings by martineverest(m): 8:01pm
very good...include BBC too
where are doz wailers that condemned bubu for barring AIT?
Kenya Arrests After Women 'stripped' In Nairobi / Britain To Vote On Whether To Remain In EU In June / Donald Trump Makes Anti-muslim Rant Again In A R
Viewing this topic: oluwafemi113(m), shallomtr, elmisti(m), Samola1(m), PapaZeus(m), fogho198, Nikuchi, vesselchino(m), Next2Bezee(m), alBHAGDADI, aieromon(m), AngelsAndStars(m), Juchii(m), Xbee007(m), Mekuslala(m), tblaq, truenorth, TheGoodJoe(m), Csami(m), kaluxy007(m), obibanks, Mutaino7(m), motherfucker, Stark7, Darlo22, AsiwajuSamuel(m), ofsegs, fuckpro, kafibiz(m), Umunede, dan2976, ojei10, badruf(m), Freeezzz(m), marvy77, byna, meeky007(m), psquaret, SeraSera(m), wazobaaa, otomatic(m), mrnigerdelta, 9jabox(m), DLuciano, eleojo23, kakaraka, wagazala, sucre2(m), yusuf01(m), realbee(m), nigeriapolitics(f), Elnuk34(m), primusmaximus, ogmask, Realdeals(m), martineverest(m), Imhooded, Yubee40(m), topsyking, victorjoe(m), M5direct, chuckfinn(m), Tedassie(m), donfineboi, Exmay(m), deeteeneey(f), dnoblest(m), DUNKA(m), cocaineaddict(m), Twinflakez(m), teeorume(m), okasebe(m), timishift, chloride6, ugochukwufrenzy(m), Jabioro, Ayo25, jampro123(m), Omonoba1, Nasri100(m), isquar3d3(m), 9jatatafo(m), adekennis(m), Sunnymarc(m), kaybee88(m), osas800(m), Talk2Bella(f), AZeD1(m), oriflamebaby1(f), Nwogbe, alphaeus212(m), Nnamdd1(m), holychic, yemibayo(m), Kx, ANAMBRA11(m), Hunterone(m), OldBeer, ngolokante(m), Jengem, ekwii, seyi360(m), onlysuccess, Princejebs(m), Dindondin(m), Crixie(m), greatgod2012(f), RoyalBoutique(m), missuzoma, daontop, NSNA, CoolKizzy(m), blinking001, jerseyboy, nkemdi89(f), Gptech(m), Otunba250, Westmorland, shapman, Kamsalem, imam07, Thugnificent(m), aku626(m), elfico(m), Mindfulness, nonsoanyadike, footprintD55(m), cstr100, Sirlancelot(m), Dpearlz, miblolo(f), Vikky014(f), abnot, nastydamus(m), sunshineman, Krak(m), Hayman(m) and 201 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25