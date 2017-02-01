₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official's Hand Chop Off by marryjesus: 2:27pm
Hoodlums were said to have chopped off the hand of an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (inec) in Igbo-etche community, etche Local Government Area of Rivers State in the supplementary legislative election holding today.
One of the officials who was on duty with the victim was also said to have been taken hostage by the thugs and has not been rescued.
Although there is heavy security presence in etche but there was panic in the area due to series of abduction attempts of policemen on duty and inec officials.
The victim whose hand was chopped off was taken to inec headquarters in Port Harcourt for treatment.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/breaking-new-thugs-chop-off-inec-officials-hand/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by Pointblank09(m): 2:45pm
Baaad.
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by yarimo(m): 2:51pm
Governor WEKI want to rig the election by fire by force. Mtcheeew
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by joeprince23(m): 2:54pm
this is not about apc nor pdp,rather this is about our youths. our youths here in rivers state need serious reorientation
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by lofty900(m): 3:11pm
Hope he was not using the hand to rig election
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by yeyeboi(m): 3:43pm
Ok
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by unclezuma: 3:43pm
Do or Die Politics...
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by lielbree: 3:43pm
Na wa o
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by morereb10: 3:43pm
na wa oooo
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by wristbangle(m): 3:44pm
What is wrong with rivers people sef?
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by sarrki(m): 3:44pm
Can't there be peaceful election in rivers ?
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by emmanuel1990(m): 3:44pm
I blame Buhari for this...
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by Xodiq(m): 3:44pm
If you believe this you will believe anything.Show us the chopped hand if you want us to believe.
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by DoyenExchange: 3:44pm
Oh gosh!
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by thestevens: 3:45pm
Rivers. Always a blood thirsty state.
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by ogmask: 3:45pm
Rivers is the safest state in the federation. If you doubt me as CAN....
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by elvisino112: 3:46pm
in an election conducted in only one LGA i trust ph boys . dey must always represent
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by karnafiu03: 3:46pm
Dats gud!!!!!
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by ogmask: 3:46pm
Xodiq:
When did you start doubting vanguard news ?
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by PastorandMentor(m): 3:47pm
Pictures
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by emeijeh(m): 3:47pm
This rivers state sef!......
Always on the news for negative stories.
But where is the chopped hand?
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by brainpulse: 3:47pm
Rivers state terror is worst than the fulani herds men rampage.
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by Henon(m): 3:47pm
Election for Rivers State For Men
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by 0b10010011: 3:48pm
Where is CAN`s ambassador of peace
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by moffat(m): 3:49pm
na lie, nothing like violent here
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by venai(m): 3:49pm
which kind wahala be this sef!
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by geeluck1(m): 3:49pm
[b]False news[/b]
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by eagleeye2: 3:50pm
ogmask:
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by project50(m): 3:50pm
Apc are mad.. Nobody wants apc in the south and east.. .
Just like you hate pdp we hate apc..
.useless buhari thugs called police n army ...
Rest in peace buhari
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by 0b10010011: 3:50pm
elvisino112:
Always representing in thuggery, toutism, militancy, jungle-justice, cultism and all forms of unlawful activities.
Nothing good has come out of that state in the last decade. Its always one horrible thing or another horrible thing.
|Re: Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off by ALAYORMII: 3:50pm
This Rivers people dey craze ooo
Violence is the order of the day in that state
Keep killing ursef while the silly politicians keep getting richer
