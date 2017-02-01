Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off (8267 Views)

One of the officials who was on duty with the victim was also said to have been taken hostage by the thugs and has not been rescued.



Although there is heavy security presence in etche but there was panic in the area due to series of abduction attempts of policemen on duty and inec officials.



The victim whose hand was chopped off was taken to inec headquarters in Port Harcourt for treatment.



Baaad.

Governor WEKI want to rig the election by fire by force. Mtcheeew 5 Likes 2 Shares

this is not about apc nor pdp,rather this is about our youths. our youths here in rivers state need serious reorientation 11 Likes

Hope he was not using the hand to rig election

Ok





Do or Die Politics...



Business Venture 1 Like

Na wa o

na wa oooo

What is wrong with rivers people sef?

Can't there be peaceful election in rivers ? 1 Like 1 Share

I blame Buhari for this... 1 Like

If you believe this you will believe anything.Show us the chopped hand if you want us to believe. 1 Like

Oh gosh!

Rivers. Always a blood thirsty state.

Rivers is the safest state in the federation. If you doubt me as CAN.... 1 Like

i trust ph boys . dey must always represent in an election conducted in only one LGAi trust ph boys . dey must always represent

Dats gud!!!!!

Xodiq:

If you believe this you will believe anything.Show us the chopped hand if you want us to believe.

When did you start doubting vanguard news ? When did you start doubting vanguard news ? 1 Like

Pictures

This rivers state sef!......

Always on the news for negative stories.



But where is the chopped hand? 1 Like

Rivers state terror is worst than the fulani herds men rampage.

Election for Rivers State For Men

Where is CAN`s ambassador of peace 1 Like

na lie, nothing like violent here

which kind wahala be this sef!

[b]False news[/b]



ogmask:



When did you start doubting vanguard news ?

Apc are mad.. Nobody wants apc in the south and east.. .



Just like you hate pdp we hate apc..



.useless buhari thugs called police n army ...



Rest in peace buhari 1 Share

elvisino112:

in an election conducted in only one LGA i trust ph boys . dey must always represent



Always representing in thuggery, toutism, militancy, jungle-justice, cultism and all forms of unlawful activities.



Nothing good has come out of that state in the last decade. Its always one horrible thing or another horrible thing.