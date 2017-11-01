Thank you My fellow Anambraians we finally did it..Those who thought we won't come out and vote are crying in shame. From no elections to low turnout to different parties bribing voters to Apc trying to rig the elections. All the strategies they brought out all failed woefully. How can they eat their cake and have it at the same time. See how Apc is even beating Pdp neck to neck you could have imagined what would have happened if people didn't come out to vote. These broom waving party would have penetrated into our beloved state and start erecting statues like Rochas Okorostatue or owing salaries like Bello.

We finally did it,let us celebrate the final burial and disgrace of Ipob that wanted to put our beloved state into trouble 38 Likes 4 Shares