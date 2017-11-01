₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by viviangist: 10:16am
Anambra 2017 Election : INEC Official Results - Updates
#AnambraDecides2017 @inecnigeria declares 1st Official Result
1. Njikoka Local Government Area
APGA- 16,944 -WINNER
APC- 5, 756
PDP- 3, 477
UPP- 108
Registered Voters, 88,793
Accredited Voters, 28,346
Total Valid Votes - 26,844
Rejected Votes- 1,453
Total Vote Cast - 28,297
CC; lalasticlala
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by viviangist: 10:17am
SOURCE : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-anambra-2017-election-results-apga-apc-pdp/
#AnambraDecides2017
Dunukofia LG. 14 Voting points
63,861 registered voters
18,632 accredited votes
APC - 7,016
APGA - 8, 575
PDP - 1,530
#AnambraDecides2017
Awka South LGA
Registration Areas - 20
Registered voters - 149, 279
Accredited voters - 36, 114
APC - 6,167
APGA - 18, 957
PDP - 5,354
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by SmartchoiceNGR: 10:20am
we don't care.... None of them is for the masses. Restructuring or nothing
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by viviangist: 10:20am
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by Super1759: 10:22am
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by wolextayo(m): 10:22am
Some people will soon come here and start wailing.
BTW. Pls I want someone to clarify me, is weed a drug? I’m just totally confused.
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by Spylord48: 10:23am
Thank you My fellow Anambraians we finally did it..Those who thought we won't come out and vote are crying in shame. From no elections to low turnout to different parties bribing voters to Apc trying to rig the elections. All the strategies they brought out all failed woefully. How can they eat their cake and have it at the same time. See how Apc is even beating Pdp neck to neck you could have imagined what would have happened if people didn't come out to vote. These broom waving party would have penetrated into our beloved state and start erecting statues like Rochas Okorostatue or owing salaries like Bello.
We finally did it,let us celebrate the final burial and disgrace of Ipob that wanted to put our beloved state into trouble
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by vicola0281: 10:23am
hmm following
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by LasGidiOwner: 10:23am
Osetigo
Hehehehehe
Even Arthur Eze lost his LGA to APGA in Dunukofia.
"APGA is truly a movement" - Peter Obi confesses.
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by amoduokoh(m): 10:23am
Nice one
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by ifyalways(f): 10:23am
Following. . .
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by Atiku2019: 10:23am
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by Lekan6ix: 10:23am
congrats, Willie Obiano
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by TheDokita(m): 10:23am
Obiano must have done you pple well
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by CarlyX8(m): 10:24am
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by ekensi01(m): 10:24am
Who election help?
Shebi na one person the create statue from election of last years abi.
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by innobets: 10:24am
OBIANO is leading in Anambra governorship election and Yul Edochie is leading in Twitter governorship election..
more result coming ...
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by scantee(m): 10:24am
Up Apga
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by frikpus: 10:24am
And the winner is Chief Willie Obiano of Apga....Willie ejebegooooo!!!!!.
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by uwa1(m): 10:24am
Obiano wicked sha..... Upon say PMB visit... Hmmm..
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:24am
Just add everything together and show us
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by dadavivo: 10:24am
Rubbishh
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by tesppidd: 10:24am
So APC is even leading PDP in biafra land. This one na 2-0.
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by Arysexy(m): 10:25am
APGA on d lead!
APC get behind me Satanic hateful party!
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by Giddyprance(m): 10:25am
Go Obiano!!!!
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by Theakthedream: 10:25am
Ipob jews won't like this..
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by CharlieMaria(m): 10:25am
Following
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by Solomonudofia(m): 10:25am
Na so
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by Nevee: 10:25am
Ibiano!
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by trippleKAY(m): 10:25am
the man is working tho
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by BucciJP(m): 10:26am
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Official Results Announcement 2017 (Live Updates) by remainhidden: 10:26am
Na wa.
To think the turnout was very low.
out of how many million population. Some didn't even pass 100k like say na money i de count.
IPOB i salute una
