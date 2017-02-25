



I didn’t ponder for too long before 2 reasons came to my mind. I’d like to share them and also get more reasons from you guys in the comment section..



1. Tinted Windows

As we all know, a large chunk of SUVs come with factory tint windows (Privacy Glass). This has made the Men In Black to fall in love with them on Nigerian roads.. Because the drivers may have fake tint permit or may not even have at all. Policemen have been using this tint thing to chop for some time now and I guess it’s not stopping soon.



The only way to escape constant harassment is to have a valid tint permit whether you drive an SUV or a mini car.



2. SUVs Are For Big Men/Women

There is a popular believe that anyone who drives an SUV is rich. What a myth! Anyways, it seems the uniformed men believe there is a higher chance of something dropping from the owners of SUVs. Sometimes, they even chase after you in those Danfo buses they’ve chartered for the day.



So if you are an existing or a potential SUV owner, be ready for a little more taxing depending on the areas you drive to.



Let’s know if you have the same thought and additional reasons.



https://autojosh.com/2-reasons-nigeria-policemen-like-to-stop-suvs-at-checkpoints/ After watching the trend at several police checkpoints, I was able to conclude that the Nigeria policemen prefer to stop SUVs… Well, that after the Okadas sha.I didn’t ponder for too long before 2 reasons came to my mind. I’d like to share them and also get more reasons from you guys in the comment section..As we all know, a large chunk of SUVs come with factory tint windows (Privacy Glass). This has made the Men In Black to fall in love with them on Nigerian roads.. Because the drivers may have fake tint permit or may not even have at all. Policemen have been using this tint thing to chop for some time now and I guess it’s not stopping soon.The only way to escape constant harassment is to have a valid tint permit whether you drive an SUV or a mini car.There is a popular believe that anyone who drives an SUV is rich. What a myth! Anyways, it seems the uniformed men believe there is a higher chance of something dropping from the owners of SUVs. Sometimes, they even chase after you in those Danfo buses they’ve chartered for the day.So if you are an existing or a potential SUV owner, be ready for a little more taxing depending on the areas you drive to.Let’s know if you have the same thought and additional reasons. 2 Likes