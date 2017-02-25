₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by autojosh: 2:53pm
After watching the trend at several police checkpoints, I was able to conclude that the Nigeria policemen prefer to stop SUVs… Well, that after the Okadas sha.
I didn’t ponder for too long before 2 reasons came to my mind. I’d like to share them and also get more reasons from you guys in the comment section..
1. Tinted Windows
As we all know, a large chunk of SUVs come with factory tint windows (Privacy Glass). This has made the Men In Black to fall in love with them on Nigerian roads.. Because the drivers may have fake tint permit or may not even have at all. Policemen have been using this tint thing to chop for some time now and I guess it’s not stopping soon.
The only way to escape constant harassment is to have a valid tint permit whether you drive an SUV or a mini car.
2. SUVs Are For Big Men/Women
There is a popular believe that anyone who drives an SUV is rich. What a myth! Anyways, it seems the uniformed men believe there is a higher chance of something dropping from the owners of SUVs. Sometimes, they even chase after you in those Danfo buses they’ve chartered for the day.
So if you are an existing or a potential SUV owner, be ready for a little more taxing depending on the areas you drive to.
Let’s know if you have the same thought and additional reasons.
https://autojosh.com/2-reasons-nigeria-policemen-like-to-stop-suvs-at-checkpoints/
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by OkoYibo: 7:40pm
Just one post from the OP, and it made front-page? The way NL dey do these days taya person.
E be like say na here for Nairaland Buhari dey hide.
Anyway, just yesterday, some Federal SARS guys used their vehicle to double cross one really sleek Benz at Ikeja. In trying to double cross it, they scratched d paint a little. Like 3 of them jumped down with bulletproof vests n all gra-gra.
They came down and saw one young guy at the wheels. They asked him to come down but when he came down, he was a mechanic wearing overalls. He went to look at the dent and looked at it. Thereafter, he used his phone to make a call. Thereafter, he gave the phone to one of the SARS guys.
I don't know who he called, whether it is our father in Heaven or our father in UK, but you needed to see these SARS guys begging. They tried to clean d scratch, but it was still obvious. See SARS dey clean motor with mechanic standing back.
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by drinkgarri: 7:40pm
God
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by Donald7610: 7:40pm
They only stop the innocents
Bcus of bribe
Stopping SUV might implicate them
Owner might be too big to question
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by AntiWailer: 7:40pm
Are u sure they stop SUVS any how ?
They are scared and not sure of who is inside oo.
Unless they catch u doing something against established laws.
Like making call or something.
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by DeeCherry(f): 7:40pm
.
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by mamatayour(f): 7:40pm
For correct Roger
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by abescom: 7:40pm
Well they should be prepared to stop me many times soon.
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by damochewinner(m): 7:40pm
Anything for the boys sir
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by hugoboss70(m): 7:40pm
You can add (3) police like stopping cars driven by young male occupants too
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by raphael4u2c: 7:40pm
Noted!!!. Thats y i got myself a range
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by peaceway(m): 7:40pm
Aleast they are your friend
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by Zico5(m): 7:41pm
Ok
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by georgen2u(m): 7:41pm
O
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by SINZ(m): 7:41pm
OP you're so ON POINT!
These fools are fond of trying to peel off my tint to see if its factory fitted or customized. It gets even worse if you're a young man. They'll ignore smaller cars for big brands just cos they feel they can get more money from an SUV owner. I don sabi dem finish, shi-shi I nor dey give!
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by darocha1(m): 7:41pm
Oluwajuwonlo provide me with 2 of it
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by sirmobol: 7:41pm
K
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by AmaechiLinus(m): 7:41pm
Unnecessary reason though
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by sirmobol: 7:41pm
OkK
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by magicminister: 7:41pm
lOOOL!!! VERY true!
if you're now driving an SUV or a really nice car and you be young boy, na double dropping.
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by dovetark(m): 7:41pm
Legal Criminals
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by Jerryojozy(m): 7:41pm
Men must chop na, op I no like wetin u do o, why u de expose their secret na? Well there are performing their duties.
Genius J
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by Ekponoimo: 7:42pm
Am not understanding
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by Ayoswit(f): 7:42pm
it's ok
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by emeijeh(m): 7:42pm
Egunjè
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by Olubukola16(f): 7:42pm
It's all about money . Minding my own business in 2017.
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by dessz(m): 7:43pm
k, in the nearest future, I will buy my SUVs and latest Mercedes benz but now I will be managing my legedes benz.
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by Babysheart(f): 7:44pm
A Nigerian policeman will stop a bicycle. Inasmuch as he feels he can exhort you.
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by jericco1(m): 7:44pm
I c
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by DollarAngel(m): 7:45pm
Nigeria Police
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by SalamRushdie: 7:45pm
They use tinted glasses as an excuse to stop any SUV driver they want to extort
|Re: 2 Reasons Nigeria Policemen Like To Stop Suvs At Checkpoints by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:45pm
Ok. It is noted.
