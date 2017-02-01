₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,531 members, 3,386,378 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 09:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) (15114 Views)
This Lady's Necklace Got People Talking Online / This Christmas Tree Photo Has Got People Talking Online / Meet The Handsome Abuja Based Guy Who Has Won Affection From Ladies Online. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:39pm
From their unique wedding cake, to their unparalleled Hostesses outfits and their one of its kind palm wine corner, Wura and Oluwatosin Akinwummi's wedding is the best we have seen so far... #wat2017
See more photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/this-traditional-themed-wedding-has-got.html?m=1
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:40pm
4 Likes
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:40pm
more
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by falconey: 4:43pm
VERY COLORFUL,The two fair chicks look alike.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Topestbilly(m): 4:44pm
we the yoruba demons can give any woman that wedding of her dream...
we offer more than kola-nut and dry-gin
61 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by youngdanee(m): 4:44pm
Oh that wedding. I was the best man.
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by darbeelicous(f): 4:45pm
na so
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:45pm
All we do is to stare at the photos of these random newly wed...
I Wonder when we gonna see an active Nairalanders getting married and invited some nairalanders too specifically the ROMANCELANDERS..
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by falconey: 4:47pm
QueenSuccubus:When nipples_ come with drinking straw.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Topestbilly(m): 4:51pm
youngdanee:
oh yea, that dream you told me.
5 Likes
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:51pm
falconey:
Who knows.. U cud be the NEXT...
Send me some RSVP
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Fuqman(m): 4:51pm
Topestbilly:People with money can afford luxurious wedding irrespective of the tribe. Can you afford this one?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by vivypretty(f): 4:57pm
money not only talk it shouts nice n beautiful
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Topestbilly(m): 4:58pm
Fuqman:
No tribe can compete with the Yorubas wen it comes to parties in Nigeria.
Yes, i can.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by naijaboiy: 4:59pm
Topestbilly:Pictures of your traditional wedding or you're just bragging.
2 Likes
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Topestbilly(m): 5:03pm
naijaboiy:
Waiting for badaoyeyemi "YES, I DO"
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by JewelRegi(f): 5:40pm
Wow! I love this
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by LadyAngelica(f): 5:42pm
Topestbilly:If you mean the show off, fake lives, momentary glamour the Yoruba's put on. Then you are right.
Yorubas live for the moment and that isn't entirely good.
6 Likes
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by LadyAngelica(f): 5:43pm
This is beautiful, I hope there home will be too
2 Likes
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by TheSlyone2(m): 5:47pm
money answereth all
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Bumbae1(f): 5:49pm
Love it
Future hubby hope u taking note because ......
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Aderola15(f): 6:57pm
falconey:
Loooool...... Your bad mouth no be here Bros
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by falconey: 7:00pm
Aderola15:
naaah I'm just messing around,I'm not always like that.I'm a gentle and respectful guy.
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Aderola15(f): 7:01pm
If you no be Oodua pikin... My flend, ya on a longggggg thing
Omo Yoruba ni mi o... Swagger
2 Likes
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Backinfront(m): 7:03pm
Topestbilly:
And you stay faithful too? Because that's the most important ingredient for a successful marriage.
3 Likes
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Aderola15(f): 7:04pm
falconey:
Looool
Gentle and respectful guy? I believe ya
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Laveda(f): 7:04pm
Awwwn this is cute..
HML
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by rattlesnake(m): 8:26pm
love and submission is the best theme of a successful marraige
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by nextstep(m): 8:28pm
Dem for invite me nah... I for chop, dance, shack, collect 2 or 3 numbers and waka commot
Very wonderful wedding! One of a kind. Well done!
1 Like
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by OkoYibo: 8:28pm
LadyAngelica:
Madam, it is not our fault that you weren't born into the Yoruba tribe. You come from a place where you celebrate weddings like burials and burials like weddings.
All this your ill-feeling is misplaced.
As the travelling secretary of Yoruba Parties Food Tasters Association, I prescribe pounded yam with cow leg soaked in stew served with egusi soup with shaki and ogufe.
One in the morning, one in the night.
In 3 days, you would be cured of your bad-belle. In fact, on the morning of the 4th day, you would wake up with Yoruba tribal mark on your face.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:28pm
Afonja and ipob women no dey too fine...
Mallam u wan see beauty, jus enter north
1 Like
|Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by AlphaStyles(m): 8:29pm
Dem dy auction pot and Co for sale abi na wedding?
Hall Decoration With 300 Chairs Covered For Just N75,000! / List Of Upcoming Events/Exhibitions In Nigeria!! (January 2013) / Craziest Thing U Did This Year?
Viewing this topic: onstelly(f), ejitec16(m), ogeuno, tonylaw07(m), egbaguy2, infiniteboy(m), Ebuka2016(m), fasterwell(m), Ndifereke, ezstino, kayus4live, pazziejosh(m), omooba969, DlawTECHY(m), 666Antichrist, danthamccoy(m), Jnrbaino4real(m), Aklipation(m), BrutalJab, nawtikid(m), phinedhe(f), chrisantus25(f), yeenqa(f), crusufixo(m), topsylopsy(m), andysnoopy(m), dayskid(m), fellowtee1(m), Justycxx(m), Sugarhugs(f), salisuammy(f), mikecino(m), GreatManBee, sejhn, ken4jj(m), uruba23, Bennethanderson(m), Additives(m), MamaOO, menace001(m), NiggaBoi, Yusuf001(m), soterslove, Ayomax(m), Galaxie, ladoney, Onaswu(f), otis54(m), reuflair(m), Lordsinger(m), Askubur, cashlurd(m), koolib, Oluwatyna(f), khayce, success9(m), Freiden(m), ItsTheBachelor, BOMBEATZ(m), finecheek12, square12345, dongilly(m), olajyde3, esosa4real(m), omoplaycool(m), profhenrii, Nevee, favouredon(f), tmgold007(f), souhid, delishpot, geekybabe(f), Hallymath(f), kenesh(f), Adonike(m), homesteady(m), Mekateka, Aliucha, ohasoup9, omhor(f), amen2seye, upsyLi(m), mailingdgreat, olenime(m), Ayoolu(m), okenne, KINGOFJAPAN, uzucuzu1, zameena(f), demmykay, xsanctus(m), kaajemaina, tpalan(m), pafek(m), Uptosomething(m), glacius, seye15627(m), Benjom(m), Hembelembe, Unionised(m), ibiruk38, exco90(m), adebayo201, kingzic(m), Adek15(m), debusion, Arosko(m), headboiy, Larablink(f), greatwhite(m), fearlessigboman(m), Opistorincos(m), Folami05(f), eph12(m), ufuosman, YonkijiSappo, BjaySexy(m), Challas(m), mymah(f) and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27