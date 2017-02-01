Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) (15114 Views)

From their unique wedding cake, to their unparalleled Hostesses outfits and their one of its kind palm wine corner, Wura and Oluwatosin Akinwummi's wedding is the best we have seen so far...See more photos below...

VERY COLORFUL,The two fair chicks look alike.

we the yoruba demons can give any woman that wedding of her dream...



we offer more than kola-nut and dry-gin

Oh that wedding. I was the best man.

All we do is to stare at the photos of these random newly wed...



I Wonder when we gonna see an active Nairalanders getting married and invited some nairalanders too specifically the ROMANCELANDERS..

QueenSuccubus:







All we do is to stare at the photos of these random newly wed...



When nipples_ come with drinking straw.

youngdanee:

Oh that wedding. I was the best man.



oh yea, that dream you told me.

falconey:

When nipples_ come with drinking straw.





Who knows.. U cud be the NEXT...



Who knows.. U cud be the NEXT...Send me some RSVP

Topestbilly:

we the yoruba demons can give any woman that wedding of her dream...



we offer more than kola-nut and dry-gin





People with money can afford luxurious wedding irrespective of the tribe. Can you afford this one?

money not only talk it shouts nice n beautiful

Fuqman:

People with money can afford luxurious wedding irrespective of the tribe. Can you afford this one?

No tribe can compete with the Yorubas wen it comes to parties in Nigeria.





No tribe can compete with the Yorubas wen it comes to parties in Nigeria.

Yes, i can.

Topestbilly:

we the yoruba demons can give any woman that wedding of her dream...



we offer more than kola-nut and dry-gin





Pictures of your traditional wedding or you're just bragging.

naijaboiy:



Pictures of your traditional wedding or you're just bragging.





Waiting for badaoyeyemi "YES, I DO"

Wow! I love this

Topestbilly:





No tribe can compete with the Yorubas wen it comes to parties in Nigeria.





Yes, i can. If you mean the show off, fake lives, momentary glamour the Yoruba's put on. Then you are right.



If you mean the show off, fake lives, momentary glamour the Yoruba's put on. Then you are right.

Yorubas live for the moment and that isn't entirely good.

This is beautiful, I hope there home will be too

money answereth all



Future hubby hope u taking note because ...... Love it

falconey:

When nipples_ come with drinking straw.



Loooool...... Your bad mouth no be here Bros

Aderola15:







Loooool...... Your bad mouth no be here Bros



naaah I'm just messing around,I'm not always like that.I'm a gentle and respectful guy.







Omo Yoruba ni mi o... Swagger If you no be Oodua pikin... My flend, ya on a longggggg thing

Topestbilly:

we the yoruba demons can give any woman that wedding of her dream...



we offer more than kola-nut and dry-gin







And you stay faithful too? Because that's the most important ingredient for a successful marriage.

falconey:





naaah I'm just messing around,I'm not always like that.I'm a gentle and respectful guy.

Looool



Looool

Gentle and respectful guy? I believe ya

Awwwn this is cute..

HML



HML

love and submission is the best theme of a successful marraige





Very wonderful wedding! One of a kind. Well done! Dem for invite me nah... I for chop, dance, shack, collect 2 or 3 numbers and waka commot

LadyAngelica:

If you mean the show off, fake lives, momentary glamour the Yoruba's put on. Then you are right.



Yorubas live for the moment and that isn't entirely good.

Madam, it is not our fault that you weren't born into the Yoruba tribe. You come from a place where you celebrate weddings like burials and burials like weddings.



All this your ill-feeling is misplaced.



As the travelling secretary of Yoruba Parties Food Tasters Association, I prescribe pounded yam with cow leg soaked in stew served with egusi soup with shaki and ogufe.



One in the morning, one in the night.



Madam, it is not our fault that you weren't born into the Yoruba tribe. You come from a place where you celebrate weddings like burials and burials like weddings.

All this your ill-feeling is misplaced.

As the travelling secretary of Yoruba Parties Food Tasters Association, I prescribe pounded yam with cow leg soaked in stew served with egusi soup with shaki and ogufe.

One in the morning, one in the night.

In 3 days, you would be cured of your bad-belle. In fact, on the morning of the 4th day, you would wake up with Yoruba tribal mark on your face.

Afonja and ipob women no dey too fine...

Mallam u wan see beauty, jus enter north 1 Like