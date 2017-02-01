₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,531 members, 3,386,378 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 09:29 PM

This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) - Events - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) (15114 Views)

This Lady's Necklace Got People Talking Online / This Christmas Tree Photo Has Got People Talking Online / Meet The Handsome Abuja Based Guy Who Has Won Affection From Ladies Online. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:39pm
From their unique wedding cake, to their unparalleled Hostesses outfits and their one of its kind palm wine corner, Wura and Oluwatosin Akinwummi's wedding is the best we have seen so far... #wat2017



See more photos below...


http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/this-traditional-themed-wedding-has-got.html?m=1

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:40pm

4 Likes

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:40pm
more

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by falconey: 4:43pm
VERY COLORFUL,The two fair chicks look alike.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Topestbilly(m): 4:44pm
we the yoruba demons can give any woman that wedding of her dream...

we offer more than kola-nut and dry-gin grin

61 Likes 6 Shares

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by youngdanee(m): 4:44pm
Oh that wedding. I was the best man. undecided
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by darbeelicous(f): 4:45pm
na so angry angry angry
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:45pm
cheesy


All we do is to stare at the photos of these random newly wed...

I Wonder when we gonna see an active Nairalanders getting married and invited some nairalanders too specifically the ROMANCELANDERS.. grin

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by falconey: 4:47pm
QueenSuccubus:
cheesy


All we do is to stare at the photos of these random newly wed...

I Wonder when we gonna see an active Nairalanders getting married and invited some nairalanders too specifically the ROMANCELANDERS.. grin
When nipples_ come with drinking straw.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Topestbilly(m): 4:51pm
youngdanee:
Oh that wedding. I was the best man. undecided


oh yea, that dream you told me.

5 Likes

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:51pm
falconey:
When nipples_ come with drinking straw.



Who knows.. U cud be the NEXT... grin

Send me some RSVP tongue
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Fuqman(m): 4:51pm
Topestbilly:
we the yoruba demons can give any woman that wedding of her dream...

we offer more than kola-nut and dry-gin grin


People with money can afford luxurious wedding irrespective of the tribe. Can you afford this one?

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by vivypretty(f): 4:57pm
money not only talk it shouts nice n beautiful
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Topestbilly(m): 4:58pm
Fuqman:
People with money can afford luxurious wedding irrespective of the tribe. Can you afford this one?

No tribe can compete with the Yorubas wen it comes to parties in Nigeria.


Yes, i can.

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by naijaboiy: 4:59pm
Topestbilly:
we the yoruba demons can give any woman that wedding of her dream...

we offer more than kola-nut and dry-gin grin


Pictures of your traditional wedding or you're just bragging.

2 Likes

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Topestbilly(m): 5:03pm
naijaboiy:

Pictures of your traditional wedding or you're just bragging.


Waiting for badaoyeyemi "YES, I DO" cheesy
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by JewelRegi(f): 5:40pm
Wow! I love this
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by LadyAngelica(f): 5:42pm
Topestbilly:


No tribe can compete with the Yorubas wen it comes to parties in Nigeria.


Yes, i can.
If you mean the show off, fake lives, momentary glamour the Yoruba's put on. Then you are right.

Yorubas live for the moment and that isn't entirely good. smiley

6 Likes

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by LadyAngelica(f): 5:43pm
This is beautiful, I hope there home will be too smiley

2 Likes

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by TheSlyone2(m): 5:47pm
money answereth all
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Bumbae1(f): 5:49pm
Love it shocked
Future hubby hope u taking note because ...... grin
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Aderola15(f): 6:57pm
falconey:
When nipples_ come with drinking straw.


Loooool...... Your bad mouth no be here Bros shocked undecided
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by falconey: 7:00pm
Aderola15:



Loooool...... Your bad mouth no be here Bros shocked undecided


naaah I'm just messing around,I'm not always like that.I'm a gentle and respectful guy.
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Aderola15(f): 7:01pm
If you no be Oodua pikin... My flend, ya on a longggggg thing grin cheesy grin


Omo Yoruba ni mi o... Swagger tongue

2 Likes

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Backinfront(m): 7:03pm
Topestbilly:
we the yoruba demons can give any woman that wedding of her dream...

we offer more than kola-nut and dry-gin grin



And you stay faithful too? Because that's the most important ingredient for a successful marriage.

3 Likes

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Aderola15(f): 7:04pm
falconey:


naaah I'm just messing around,I'm not always like that.I'm a gentle and respectful guy.

Looool

Gentle and respectful guy? I believe ya tongue
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Laveda(f): 7:04pm
Awwwn this is cute..

HML
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by rattlesnake(m): 8:26pm
love and submission is the best theme of a successful marraige
Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by nextstep(m): 8:28pm
Dem for invite me nah... I for chop, dance, shack, collect 2 or 3 numbers and waka commot grin

Very wonderful wedding! One of a kind. Well done!

1 Like

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by OkoYibo: 8:28pm
LadyAngelica:
If you mean the show off, fake lives, momentary glamour the Yoruba's put on. Then you are right.

Yorubas live for the moment and that isn't entirely good. smiley

Madam, it is not our fault that you weren't born into the Yoruba tribe. You come from a place where you celebrate weddings like burials and burials like weddings.

All this your ill-feeling is misplaced.

As the travelling secretary of Yoruba Parties Food Tasters Association, I prescribe pounded yam with cow leg soaked in stew served with egusi soup with shaki and ogufe.

One in the morning, one in the night.

In 3 days, you would be cured of your bad-belle. In fact, on the morning of the 4th day, you would wake up with Yoruba tribal mark on your face.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:28pm
Afonja and ipob women no dey too fine...
Mallam u wan see beauty, jus enter north

1 Like

Re: This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics) by AlphaStyles(m): 8:29pm
Dem dy auction pot and Co for sale abi na wedding? undecided

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Hall Decoration With 300 Chairs Covered For Just N75,000! / List Of Upcoming Events/Exhibitions In Nigeria!! (January 2013) / Craziest Thing U Did This Year?

Viewing this topic: onstelly(f), ejitec16(m), ogeuno, tonylaw07(m), egbaguy2, infiniteboy(m), Ebuka2016(m), fasterwell(m), Ndifereke, ezstino, kayus4live, pazziejosh(m), omooba969, DlawTECHY(m), 666Antichrist, danthamccoy(m), Jnrbaino4real(m), Aklipation(m), BrutalJab, nawtikid(m), phinedhe(f), chrisantus25(f), yeenqa(f), crusufixo(m), topsylopsy(m), andysnoopy(m), dayskid(m), fellowtee1(m), Justycxx(m), Sugarhugs(f), salisuammy(f), mikecino(m), GreatManBee, sejhn, ken4jj(m), uruba23, Bennethanderson(m), Additives(m), MamaOO, menace001(m), NiggaBoi, Yusuf001(m), soterslove, Ayomax(m), Galaxie, ladoney, Onaswu(f), otis54(m), reuflair(m), Lordsinger(m), Askubur, cashlurd(m), koolib, Oluwatyna(f), khayce, success9(m), Freiden(m), ItsTheBachelor, BOMBEATZ(m), finecheek12, square12345, dongilly(m), olajyde3, esosa4real(m), omoplaycool(m), profhenrii, Nevee, favouredon(f), tmgold007(f), souhid, delishpot, geekybabe(f), Hallymath(f), kenesh(f), Adonike(m), homesteady(m), Mekateka, Aliucha, ohasoup9, omhor(f), amen2seye, upsyLi(m), mailingdgreat, olenime(m), Ayoolu(m), okenne, KINGOFJAPAN, uzucuzu1, zameena(f), demmykay, xsanctus(m), kaajemaina, tpalan(m), pafek(m), Uptosomething(m), glacius, seye15627(m), Benjom(m), Hembelembe, Unionised(m), ibiruk38, exco90(m), adebayo201, kingzic(m), Adek15(m), debusion, Arosko(m), headboiy, Larablink(f), greatwhite(m), fearlessigboman(m), Opistorincos(m), Folami05(f), eph12(m), ufuosman, YonkijiSappo, BjaySexy(m), Challas(m), mymah(f) and 174 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.