Source: According to reports shared by online users,Samuel Nwanosike (Ishi Bombay, Rivers PDP Spokesman Fmr CTC Chairman of Ikwerre), Roland Sekibo (Fmr CTC Chairman of Akuku-Toru) and Odiari Princewill (Fmr CTC Chairman of Asari-Toru) all who are PDP top members were today arrested by soldiers in Ulakwo, Etche,Rivers state.They were ordered to sit on the ground under the sun.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/soldiers-order-arrested-pdp-members-to.html

haha

See has them seat down comfortable self

APC is a plague...

i love this.

ok

CROWNWEALTH019:

APC is a plague...

Yeah, plague to election riggers and looters of our common patrimony.

See people papa



SweetBoyFriend:



Three things you should avoid if you want to be successful



1. Buhari



2. Zombies



3. APC



You quoted 3 and listed 4.

You must be 1 confused dude

You must be 1 confused dude 4 Likes

Na somebody papa they sit comfortable for ground, gentlemen

After God fear Government!.......An advice from a concern Niger deltan to Mr. Tompolo before he Ben Johnson.



Interesting, can't stop laughing.

Chaiiiii.... WIke and Fayose go be like ,,,.... APC nd Nigerian Soldiers are Working Witch-hunting

Na Apc members be that naa.

Truly, these people are mean and lazy. Politics is not a do or die affairs but these people think they can have everything to themselves by whatever means. Foolish and lazy people





This is bad. What are they being held for? PDP under ineffectual Buffon did the same thing to APC leaders in Ekiti.1 - 1 = tie

Dis s baaaad,wts der offence APC s Bleep

Dey look innocent

Watch as the usual suspects will come and defend this.

What's their offence?



I want to believe they committed an offence.

I hope this is not intimidation of the opposition by federal might 3 Likes

What was their offence?

See as my former local govt chairman sitdon well a for ground...ishi Bombay from isiokpo community e b like say him cup don full..use to be d chief executioner for Norsemen in River state university of science and technology

This OP come run the story like say na top members them disgrace.

seunmsg:





Mugu, who is trying to rig here in Rivers State? Rivers is PDP, and PDP is Rivers. No room for APC here

APC is just dealing with PDP