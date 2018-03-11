₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by Pope22(m): 1:01pm
Three PDP, two APC govs, 35 senators set to join SDP
Social Democratic Party (SDP) National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Alfa Mohammed says a mass influx of Governors, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members will be experienced this week.
He, however, refused to disclose their names, stating that a repeat of what happened in 2015 election is about to take place in 2019 election as Nigerians are tired of the APC and the PDP.
He said “First of all, you know there is a leadership vacuum created by the two bigger parties – the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress – as a result of bad governance. That led to a situation where Nigerians were disillusioned and the search for an alternative platform commenced.
“So, likeminded Nigerians from the political class and the civil society organisations came together and began the search for a new political platform that is credible and capable of ushering in a credible government that will implement the people’s programme.
“It is a fact that five governors and 35 senators have been meeting and they have endorsed this coming together. They are strongly behind it and it does not end there; others will also begin to join as soon as the time permits. It has to do with strategy. So, it is a fact that we have those numbers that we have been meeting with for some time, and for strategic reasons, their names will not be mentioned now.
“You may recall that during the 2015 elections, a similar coalition was what led to the enthronement of the (now ruling) APC government. So, a precedent was set during that election.
“It is now clear that the easiest way to replace a non-performing government in Nigeria is for the opposition to come together. It is therefore a replay of what happened in the 2015 election that is about to take place. So, it is obvious that Nigerians are disillusioned and the government has not actually performed. It has not fulfilled its promises of better electricity supply, employment creation and security. All these have become worse under this government, and because of that, stakeholders decided to come together and perform a similar feat that was performed in 2015. So, right now, the vehicle has started.
“A chieftain of the APC in Adamawa State, Emma Bello, defected to the SDP. He is a former governorship aspirant and a former member of the House of Representatives. Similarly, About seven former commissioners in Minna (Niger State) had discussions with me, and that is what is happening all over the country. In the next few weeks, you will see a great surprise. You will see the influx of progressive-minded Nigerians into the SDP; not from the political class alone but even from civil society organisations, youths and even market women.
“For the first time, let me make it a bit clear: For the governors, three are from the PDP and two are from the APC. That is the most I can say. I have not mentioned this to any correspondent.
“For the senators, they are mixed and, as of this morning, our contacts in the National Assembly informed me that people have signified their interest and they have advised on what we should do again.
“By the time we finish all the arrangements, I assure you that the SDP will become the majority in the National Assembly before the election, and I am sure of what I am telling you. It is the truth. People have come to discover that there is the need for a third force.
“The PDP has disappointed Nigerians and Nigerians. In the quest for a change, they went for the APC, believing that it would be the messiah they were waiting for. Regrettably, the PDP was like Egypt, where the Jews were enslaved. And it was like the APC took Nigerians to the wilderness and abandoned them. So, Nigerians now are at a crossroads, whether to go back to slavery or remain in the wilderness. The SDP is therefore the vehicle that will drive Nigerians to the Promised Land, insha’Allah.”
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/11/three-pdp-two-apc-govs-35-senators-set-join-sdp-spokesperson/
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by tuniski: 1:13pm
Trash. This SDP won't win jack! Nigerians can't make the apc kinda mistake again. It is a straight battle between APC V PDP!
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by slimfit1(m): 1:29pm
The moment Jerry Gana joined them you know this is not a serious party.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by slimfit1(m): 1:32pm
tuniski:
PDP + CPC + ACN= APC can you see the DNA they think we are fools or blind I just can't get it how these people think we have not learnt anything.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by khanivorous(f): 1:36pm
More like old wine in virgin bottle
Same ol'! same ol'!!
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by ZombieTAMER: 1:38pm
slimfit1:
You have said it all
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by Herdsmen: 1:42pm
Jokers..
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by yarimo(m): 1:50pm
slimfit1:right from his village DOKO in niger state, nobody take jerry Gana serious
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by anibirelawal(m): 2:13pm
Na dem sabi...
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by tuniski: 4:12pm
slimfit1:Don't mind them. We are to heal from the disaster called apc they are regrouping with same motive. God punish devil.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by tuniski: 4:13pm
slimfit1:The moment jerry gana left PDP,I knew PDP is reformed.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by chuksjuve(m): 4:36pm
You people should stop hyping yourself Biko..
Apc did and said more than this prior to 2015..
We can all see where they are right now.
Fighting on daily basis with no single achievement, instead the center can no longer hold again and Nigeria has gone back to 12th century...
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by Fmartin(m): 5:11pm
tuniski:we wont stop changing till it gets better.
It is when your sickness is gone that you stop taking medication.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by progress69: 6:54pm
La go melo?
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by Akinwerndey: 6:56pm
political oloshos everywhere. they will still hijack the party from Olu falae's grasp like they did to tinubu.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by nonye6194(m): 6:59pm
Harry Kane has been injured eh �
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by contigiency(m): 6:59pm
Its not true except after 2019 elections.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by michoim(m): 6:59pm
Nonsense. Another association of looters and hoodlums.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by Jigba(f): 6:59pm
Nigerian politicians are really shameless.
Always jumping from one political party to another.
Which one is SDP again?
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by ballerin: 7:00pm
Wike has turned PDP into a regional party. He will surely regret his insults at the Yorubas
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by TMemos: 7:01pm
Well, I won't believe it until it happens.
Politicians are better at boasting than anyone else.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by dust144(m): 7:01pm
SDP, NPP, APP, which ever just remove him from seat pls.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by teemanbastos(m): 7:01pm
On paper?
Because I'm sure those senators and. Governors are only looking for the best place they'll easily win reelections.
Meanwhile.. Their defections doesn't matter to the common Nigerian as it's all about their pockets.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by greiboy(m): 7:02pm
Nigerian politicians are not fools, please
They are the smartest set of Nigerians
They work together in harmony to steal our collective wealth
Whilst they leave us the populace to wallow in pain and discomfort
They employ various divisive tactics to ensure we are never sane enough to question their credibility
Wtf is the difference between PDP, APC and SDP
No one even cared enough to notice that the main argument of PDP against APC for the last two years is that APC is not better than them, not that they are actually better than APC
It is not like Saraki or Tinubu will not get paid whether they decide to remain in their party or switch allegiance to another party
Yet, we keep saying Nigerian politicians are stupid.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by unitysheart(m): 7:04pm
You are mad internationally.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by osazsky(m): 7:05pm
all this recycled bin again,spits Nigeria is indeed cursed,I weep
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by Kennylash11(m): 7:05pm
Oloriburuku Ma ni Awon politicians yii sha (In Twyse voice)
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by fakeprophet(m): 7:05pm
anything at all that will unseat the murderer in Asorock I'm in support.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by emmasege: 7:05pm
Alara ngbaraga.
PDP is okay for now as opposition party if we must send this Dullard back to Daura next year. If thief.nubu is able to regain and restructure the party afterwards, APC might just be okay as the alternative party in Nigeria.
But should the party die with Buhari in 2019, then we might look the way of SDP as the alternate party.
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by peacockremi(m): 7:07pm
tuniski:I can see foolishness in ur DNA
Re: 3 PDP, 2 APC Governors, 35 Senators Set To Join SDP – Spokesperson by debolayinka(m): 7:08pm
Somebody will vote for a PDP convert in APC or SDP and claim he hates PDP.
That's why cross-carpeting won't stop.
