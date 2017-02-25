Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors (6166 Views)

The Federal Government has recalled two out of the nine directors who were sacked from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday.



The duo are Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi,Director of Consumer Protection, and Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon, Director of General Aviation.



Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.



“I can confirm that two of the directors, Abdullahi and Sasegbon have been recalled and their sack rescinded, ” he said.



NAN reports that the government, through the Ministry of Transportation, had on Friday sacked the duo and other directors in the aviation regulatory agency with immediate effect.



The directors affected by the purge were Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Dr Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards) and Mr Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration).



Others are Mr Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing), Mr Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness), Mr Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation) and Mr Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).



The affected directors were immediately ordered to handover to their next subordinate who will in the interim take charge of the activities in their directorates.



It will be recalled that the government had on Oct. 12,2016 sacked or demoted 22 directors and general managers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).



The restructuring was based on the recommendations of the Presidential Committee chaired by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.



The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, had said the restructuring would be extended to the NCAA and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency which were also currently overbloated. (NAN)

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/business/fg-recalls-sacked-ncaa-directors/186880.html FG recalls sacked NCAA directors

Directionless government....kick all of them out 6 Likes

I don't think all 9 directors may be wrong at the same time as. I think the acting President was hasty in his actions 3 Likes 1 Share

I gueaa these ones ain't culpable

Typical 1 Like

You don't sack Buhari boys without his permission You don't sack Buhari boys without his permission 8 Likes 1 Share

So Osibanjo is confused too? 4 Likes

are they finallly getting to osinbanjo(the aso rock spirits)





what kinda confusion is this again



''Abdullahi and Sasegbon'' hausa and what tribe?? 9 Likes

Indecisiveness. 3 Likes

This is wat we mean by COME AND BE GOING 7 Likes 1 Share

I don't care 1 Like

As in u get money n dis all u could think of?

Buhari spoke after the first sack

Splinz:

So Osibanjo is confused too? 1 Like

I can confirm that two of the directors, Abdullahi and Sasegbon have been recalled and their sack rescinded, ” he said. Cabals fighting back. I don't envy Acting President's job, he's in a hot seat. Dem get long legs a.k.a godfatherCabals fighting back. I don't envy Acting President's job, he's in a hot seat. 3 Likes

"who you sabi" at work. 1 Like 1 Share

I think Osinbajo sacked them without first consulting the Federal Cabals and Buhari... Now, he has been ordered to reinstate them.

I believe all of them will eventually be recalled. 3 Likes

Those recalled will thanking their stars.

Yoruba and hausa recalled...7others sacked are igbos



Yam I seeing what yam seeing 1 Like

it is na wa



am surprised why the person above me had to bring tribalism into it



I pray what happened in Rwanda after their civil war would happen in Nigeria where tribe n religion would be removed from our vital statistics



tribalism always dragging us to the pits



how was the yoruba, ibo or hausa FAAN director made the life of their average tribal person better 1 Like

For the remianing 7. After sack na @OFFICIALEFCC probing things

buhari spirit is fighting back buhari spirit is fighting back 1 Like

Buhari overrules from London.



But seriously these folks are confused.



Why always do things that make you look clumsy and directionless in the eyes of the public and unnecessarily provide ammo for your political opponents? 3 Likes

Cabal at work 2 Likes

pawesome:

This is wat we mean by COME AND BE GOING

pls include that bubu picture pls include that bubu picture 1 Like

As long as our airports are top notch, I don't care whether the Directors are all Hausas, Igbos or Yorubas. The state of Nigeria's aviation industry is laughable and a disgrace to our collective ingenuity as a people.

Fear North! 2 Likes