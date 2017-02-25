₦airaland Forum

FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by dre11(m): 5:58pm
FG recalls sacked NCAA directors


The Federal Government has recalled two out of the nine directors who were sacked from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday.

The duo are Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi,Director of Consumer Protection, and Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon, Director of General Aviation.

Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

“I can confirm that two of the directors, Abdullahi and Sasegbon have been recalled and their sack rescinded, ” he said.

NAN reports that the government, through the Ministry of Transportation, had on Friday sacked the duo and other directors in the aviation regulatory agency with immediate effect.

The directors affected by the purge were Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Dr Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards) and Mr Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration).

Others are Mr Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing), Mr Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness), Mr Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation) and Mr Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).

The affected directors were immediately ordered to handover to their next subordinate who will in the interim take charge of the activities in their directorates.

It will be recalled that the government had on Oct. 12,2016 sacked or demoted 22 directors and general managers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The restructuring was based on the recommendations of the Presidential Committee chaired by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, had said the restructuring would be extended to the NCAA and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency which were also currently overbloated. (NAN)

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/business/fg-recalls-sacked-ncaa-directors/186880.html
Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by Ohammadike: 6:09pm
Directionless government....kick all of them out

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by ourema(f): 6:13pm
I don't think all 9 directors may be wrong at the same time as. I think the acting President was hasty in his actions

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by bkool7(m): 6:14pm
I gueaa these ones ain't culpable
Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by kings09(m): 6:21pm
Typical

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by bettercreature(m): 6:22pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin You don't sack Buhari boys without his permission

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by link2ok22: 6:22pm
Ok
Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by Splinz(m): 6:23pm
So Osibanjo is confused too? undecided

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by mykelmeezy(m): 6:23pm
are they finallly getting to osinbanjo(the aso rock spirits)


what kinda confusion is this again

''Abdullahi and Sasegbon'' hausa and what tribe??

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by anibi9674: 6:23pm
Indecisiveness.

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by pawesome(m): 6:24pm
This is wat we mean by COME AND BE GOING

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by INTROVERT(f): 6:24pm
I don't care

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by kings09(m): 6:24pm
As in u get money n dis all u could think of?
Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by Montaque(m): 6:24pm
Buhari spoke after the first sack
Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by juman(m): 6:25pm
Splinz:
So Osibanjo is confused too? undecided

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by nerodenero: 6:25pm
Dem get long legs a.k.a godfathersad
I can confirm that two of the directors, Abdullahi and Sasegbon have been recalled and their sack rescinded, ” he said.
Cabals fighting back. I don't envy Acting President's job, he's in a hot seat.

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by ghost2017(m): 6:25pm
"who you sabi" at work.

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by LMAyedun(m): 6:25pm
I think Osinbajo sacked them without first consulting the Federal Cabals and Buhari... Now, he has been ordered to reinstate them.
I believe all of them will eventually be recalled.

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by Pavore9: 6:26pm
Those recalled will thanking their stars.
Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by Adeevah(f): 6:26pm
Yoruba and hausa recalled...7others sacked are igbos

Yam I seeing what yam seeing

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by tuoyoojo(m): 6:27pm
it is na wa

am surprised why the person above me had to bring tribalism into it

I pray what happened in Rwanda after their civil war would happen in Nigeria where tribe n religion would be removed from our vital statistics

tribalism always dragging us to the pits

how was the yoruba, ibo or hausa FAAN director made the life of their average tribal person better

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by Orpe7(m): 6:28pm
For the remianing 7. After sack na @OFFICIALEFCC probing things
Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by Histrings08(m): 6:29pm
Watching
Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:30pm
grin buhari spirit is fighting back cheesy

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by hucienda: 6:30pm
Buhari overrules from London. grin

But seriously these folks are confused.

Why always do things that make you look clumsy and directionless in the eyes of the public and unnecessarily provide ammo for your political opponents?

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by NaijaEfcc: 6:32pm
Mehn nawa
Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by HiddenShadow: 6:32pm
Cabal at work grin

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by timilehin007(m): 6:33pm
pawesome:
This is wat we mean by COME AND BE GOING

pls include that bubu picture grin

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by freeborn76(m): 6:33pm
As long as our airports are top notch, I don't care whether the Directors are all Hausas, Igbos or Yorubas. The state of Nigeria's aviation industry is laughable and a disgrace to our collective ingenuity as a people.
Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by AceRoyal: 6:34pm
Fear North!tongue

Re: FG Recalls Sacked NCAA Directors by koma1(m): 6:36pm
He may have done proper investigation before recalling the two. all of them can not be wrong at the same time

