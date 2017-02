Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Stuart Symington In Traditional Attire To Visit Emir Sanusi (9326 Views)

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/us-ambassador-to-nigeria-wears-nigerian.html U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington paid courtesy calls on Emirs and traditional leaders during his recent visits to Katsina and Kano. The Ambassador met the Emir of Kano, the Emir of Katsina, and the Emir of Daura. He also dressed in traditional attires during the visit. See photos

How does he look?

looking Good 4 Likes

Even in their outfit he still looks more civilized than them. 3 Likes

"We no go gree....they've started their northernization and islamization"- somewhere in Uganda 8 Likes

We no go gree....they've started their northernization and islamization. Why do you think so? 1 Like

Even in their outfit he still looks more civilized than them. Seriously That's The Fact Onechancearmy:

Seriously That's The Fact

Islamisation Agenda against US- LiePob Miscreants. 10 Likes 1 Share





APCmumus be like, oyinbo sef wear made in naija. Buhari is working This na achievement for this APC regime.APCmumus be like, oyinbo sef wear made in naija. Buhari is working 1 Like

This na achievement for this APC regime.

APCmumus be like, oyinbo sef wear made in naija. Buhari is working







oyin, i sent you a message.

I can't access my mail. You want us to discuss something important?

I can't access my mail. You want us to discuss something important?









give me your number.

why

Seriously That's The Fact

Seriously That's The Fact Mumu white rooster sucker

Atleast we still wear our own attire

What a bunch of un cultured white ass kissers

Where are the Chibok girls? 1 Like

Nor be only us go dey use suit and tie

...Cos Trump dey fall hand steady Make them for no bomb US embassy...Cos Trump dey fall hand steady

All Na Wash

This na achievement for this APC regime.



APCmumus be like, oyinbo sef wear made in naija. Buhari is working





symingtonws@state.gov You can contact the Amerikan Ambassador “W. Stuart Symington” directly via his email if you want free Amerikan visa or to simply help us tell Donald Trump to call off the “Amerikan Sponsorship of Boko Haram Operations” in Nigeria.

Even the British Know who is who.....





I remembered how he officially dressed to go visit an Eastern Monarch





#FearNorth 3 Likes

Even in their outfit he still looks more civilized than them.

people like u can rub oyinbo poo as perfume.. hian people like u can rub oyinbo poo as perfume.. hian 3 Likes

Trump wont like this

Looks like a m0r0n in dat attire. Dirty goup of homos

