THAT THING LOOKS LIKE SET UP TO ME... THE MESSAGE LOOKS LIKE DAT FROM SOMEONE IN A RUSH.... SOME ONE WHO NEEDED TO BE QUICK BEFORE THE OWNER OF THE PHONE DEMANDS FOR IT..... LETS NOT BE QUICK TO JUDGE... IF U WERE ASKED OUT AND YOU NOT INTERESTED U DIDN'T HAVE TO PUT IT UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA.... HE SAID HE HAD GOTTEN MESSAGES LIKE THIS BEFORE WHICH MEANS HE IS USED TO IT SO WHY PUT IT UP HERE... I DON'T KNOW EITHER PARTY BUT I LIKE TO BE RATIONAL.....

YOU ASK YOURSELF MAN OR WOMAN WHEN HAVE YOU EVER BIN ASKED OUT LIKE THIS... THINK AM 5 Likes