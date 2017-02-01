₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,579 members, 3,386,524 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 11:35 PM

Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) (5850 Views)

Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos / Tinubu, Atiku & Peter Obi At Investiture Of Chartered Institute Of Stockbrokers / Peter Obi At The Democrats Convention In Philadelphia, USA (pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by 360metrosports: 8:23pm
Governor Obiano and Chief Peter Obi at the Traditional Marriage of Ms Ify, Chief Chris Ubah's daughter at Uga in Aguata LGA. See photos below

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-gov-obiano-and-peter-obi-at.html

1 Like

Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by nemelu123(m): 10:45pm
My turn to do FTC since i join MMM sorry Nairaland in 2006

1 Like

Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:45pm
Hmmmm... Nice
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by veacea: 10:45pm

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 10:45pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS AND WATCH THE VIDEO HERE >>

thearticle.com.ng/photos-video-chris-ubahs-daughters-wedding.html
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Terror666: 10:45pm
they should be enemies

end time wedding
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by correctguy0900: 10:45pm
Ok
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 10:45pm
That's how we roll. Anambra amaka. cheesy

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by purity22(f): 10:46pm
It's good
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by OkoYibo: 10:46pm
Nnamdi Kanu's sister got married today, no notable Igbo leader was there apart from 3 apprentice pickpockets, 2 drunkards and one old man from the lineage of Judas Iscariot.

3 Likes

Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by femijunior4: 10:46pm
Once a friends will always b a friend
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by twilliamx: 10:46pm
O
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Mister2: 10:46pm
God bless the new couple.
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 10:47pm
F
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 10:47pm
Father and son. I hail una.
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by project50(m): 10:47pm
Good
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by NNVanguard(m): 10:47pm
If only that Nigeria youths would be wise to understand that our politicians only fight for their own interest, this nation will be more peaceful.
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by 0rlando0woh: 10:47pm
Yoruba Muslims right now

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by 0b10010011: 10:47pm
grin grin grin grin


And they could not go and grace Nnamadi Kanu`s sister`s wedding!


IPOB`s re hypocrites!


Kanu will rot in jail as its glaring that he is presently alone!

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Opinedecandid(m): 10:47pm
Let the lesser bow to the greater.
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by chyckxx(m): 10:48pm
which is the guvnor? they look like palmwine lovers in disguise. grin
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by AreaFada2: 10:48pm
Our leaders. Marrying & giving in marriage.

End times.

1 Like

Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:48pm
Later, some insane Afonjas will say Igbos hate themselves.

Bunch of psychos...

2 Likes

Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by JaneyBlingx(f): 10:48pm
That's a very funny looking mustache
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Tochytee(m): 10:48pm
Now who says this both strong men in Anambra state are at logger heads with each other?
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by djcrew: 10:49pm
Nice for dem
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by YourNemesis: 10:49pm
0rlando0woh:
Yoruba Muslims right now



Wrong thread bro.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 10:50pm
Brothers
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by nazeefsco(m): 10:50pm
And how is this our problem??
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by ephi123(f): 10:51pm
Why is Obiano always wearing dark shades? What is he hiding..
Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Bekimbo(m): 10:51pm
0b10010011:
grin grin grin grin

And they could not go and grace Nnamadi Kanu`s sister`s wedding!

IPOB`s re hypocrites!

Kanu will rot in jail as its glaring that he is presently alone!

wat is this one saying?is he stupid or ?

2 Likes

Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by IGBOyoruHausa: 10:52pm
This governor na complete dju man; even in the nite he goes on thick goggles, is he shy of looking at people face. maybe he was once a welder

(0) (1) (Reply)

How Lagos And The Swest Will Feed Itself. (pics) Not Just Talk Like Some People. / Adamawa Speaker Wants Child Rights Act To Lower Maturity Age Below 18 / Nigerians Killed Around Gaddafi’s Hometown

Viewing this topic: Bonzoker(m), peternaz(m), mekaboy(m), shaibu123, IamChiboi(m), 12345baba, princeofogwa1, kaykay1980, onyichick(f), tunatrezy(m), getty02, paiz(m), Robinhoodxxx(f), dearginger, oluwamae(f), Mzgracie(f), ojinkpo, Henrygreat212(m), hapi4eva, habdulharsix(m), Barbieegold, Unik2me, Handsomecole(m), oglalasioux(m) and 62 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.