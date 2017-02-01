Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) (5850 Views)

Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos / Tinubu, Atiku & Peter Obi At Investiture Of Chartered Institute Of Stockbrokers / Peter Obi At The Democrats Convention In Philadelphia, USA (pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-gov-obiano-and-peter-obi-at.html Governor Obiano and Chief Peter Obi at the Traditional Marriage of Ms Ify, Chief Chris Ubah's daughter at Uga in Aguata LGA. See photos below 1 Like

My turn to do FTC since i join MMM sorry Nairaland in 2006 1 Like

Hmmmm... Nice

3 Likes 1 Share

SEE MORE PHOTOS AND WATCH THE VIDEO HERE >>



thearticle.com.ng/photos-video-chris-ubahs-daughters-wedding.html

they should be enemies



end time wedding

Ok

That's how we roll. Anambra amaka. 5 Likes 1 Share

It's good

Nnamdi Kanu's sister got married today, no notable Igbo leader was there apart from 3 apprentice pickpockets, 2 drunkards and one old man from the lineage of Judas Iscariot. 3 Likes

Once a friends will always b a friend

O

God bless the new couple.

F

Father and son. I hail una.

Good

If only that Nigeria youths would be wise to understand that our politicians only fight for their own interest, this nation will be more peaceful.

Yoruba Muslims right now 10 Likes 1 Share







And they could not go and grace Nnamadi Kanu`s sister`s wedding!





IPOB`s re hypocrites!





Kanu will rot in jail as its glaring that he is presently alone! 7 Likes 1 Share

Let the lesser bow to the greater.

which is the guvnor? they look like palmwine lovers in disguise.

Our leaders. Marrying & giving in marriage.



End times. 1 Like

Later, some insane Afonjas will say Igbos hate themselves.



Bunch of psychos... 2 Likes

That's a very funny looking mustache

Now who says this both strong men in Anambra state are at logger heads with each other?

Nice for dem

0rlando0woh:

Yoruba Muslims right now





Wrong thread bro. Wrong thread bro. 3 Likes 1 Share

Brothers

And how is this our problem??

Why is Obiano always wearing dark shades? What is he hiding..

0b10010011:





And they could not go and grace Nnamadi Kanu`s sister`s wedding!



IPOB`s re hypocrites!



Kanu will rot in jail as its glaring that he is presently alone!

wat is this one saying?is he stupid or ? wat is this one saying?is he stupid or ? 2 Likes