|Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by 360metrosports: 8:23pm
Governor Obiano and Chief Peter Obi at the Traditional Marriage of Ms Ify, Chief Chris Ubah's daughter at Uga in Aguata LGA. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-gov-obiano-and-peter-obi-at.html
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by nemelu123(m): 10:45pm
My turn to do FTC since i join MMM sorry Nairaland in 2006
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:45pm
Hmmmm... Nice
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by veacea: 10:45pm
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 10:45pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS AND WATCH THE VIDEO HERE >>
thearticle.com.ng/photos-video-chris-ubahs-daughters-wedding.html
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Terror666: 10:45pm
they should be enemies
end time wedding
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by correctguy0900: 10:45pm
Ok
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 10:45pm
That's how we roll. Anambra amaka.
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by purity22(f): 10:46pm
It's good
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by OkoYibo: 10:46pm
Nnamdi Kanu's sister got married today, no notable Igbo leader was there apart from 3 apprentice pickpockets, 2 drunkards and one old man from the lineage of Judas Iscariot.
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by femijunior4: 10:46pm
Once a friends will always b a friend
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by twilliamx: 10:46pm
O
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Mister2: 10:46pm
God bless the new couple.
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 10:47pm
F
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 10:47pm
Father and son. I hail una.
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by project50(m): 10:47pm
Good
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by NNVanguard(m): 10:47pm
If only that Nigeria youths would be wise to understand that our politicians only fight for their own interest, this nation will be more peaceful.
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by 0rlando0woh: 10:47pm
Yoruba Muslims right now
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by 0b10010011: 10:47pm
And they could not go and grace Nnamadi Kanu`s sister`s wedding!
IPOB`s re hypocrites!
Kanu will rot in jail as its glaring that he is presently alone!
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Opinedecandid(m): 10:47pm
Let the lesser bow to the greater.
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by chyckxx(m): 10:48pm
which is the guvnor? they look like palmwine lovers in disguise.
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by AreaFada2: 10:48pm
Our leaders. Marrying & giving in marriage.
End times.
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:48pm
Later, some insane Afonjas will say Igbos hate themselves.
Bunch of psychos...
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by JaneyBlingx(f): 10:48pm
That's a very funny looking mustache
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Tochytee(m): 10:48pm
Now who says this both strong men in Anambra state are at logger heads with each other?
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by djcrew: 10:49pm
Nice for dem
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by YourNemesis: 10:49pm
0rlando0woh:
Wrong thread bro.
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 10:50pm
Brothers
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by nazeefsco(m): 10:50pm
And how is this our problem??
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by ephi123(f): 10:51pm
Why is Obiano always wearing dark shades? What is he hiding..
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by Bekimbo(m): 10:51pm
0b10010011:
wat is this one saying?is he stupid or ?
|Re: Obiano And Peter Obi At Chris Ubah's Daughter Wedding (Photos) by IGBOyoruHausa: 10:52pm
This governor na complete dju man; even in the nite he goes on thick goggles, is he shy of looking at people face. maybe he was once a welder
