A Senior Boko Haram Commander identified as Tukur Bama was gunned down by security operatives at Bulongu Town of Bama Local Government Area of Borno state. Below is a gruesome photo taken after he was killed.

Make Una No happy o...tomorrow the guy go re appear for video

for a second I thought it was bamaga tukur....Serves you right at least virgin kpekus awaits you ...mumu