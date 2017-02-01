₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by CastedDude: 9:00pm
A Senior Boko Haram Commander identified as Tukur Bama was gunned down by security operatives at Bulongu Town of Bama Local Government Area of Borno state. Below is a gruesome photo taken after he was killed.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/senior-boko-haram-commander-gunned-down.html
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by yeyeboi(m): 9:01pm
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by 14teenK(m): 9:03pm
Make Una No happy o...tomorrow the guy go re appear for video
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by BlankTheory(m): 9:07pm
Interesting.....
But boko haram commandant no dey finish
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by purem(m): 9:07pm
Wht different does it make
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by madridguy(m): 9:09pm
Alhamdulilahi.
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by calculator123(m): 9:12pm
for a second I thought it was bamaga tukur....Serves you right at least virgin kpekus awaits you ...mumu
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by auntysimbiat(f): 9:15pm
Hmmmmm .. Good for him
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by waleadex(m): 9:25pm
To hell with this he-goat...
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by LAFO(f): 10:21pm
Burn in Hell!
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Leetunechi: 10:22pm
Up Chelsea
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by themonk(m): 10:22pm
14teenK:Lol, how they even know it's a senior boko Haram commander, seems the know each top ranking member of boko haram.
Kudos to the nigerian army BTW
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Einl(m): 10:23pm
Look at his eyes looking towards the heavens and the expression on his face as if to say:
'What? No virgins? Not even one!?!'
He's fycked
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Tolulopefinest(m): 10:24pm
Tukur Bama
.
That's name sounds like Bamaga Tukur..
Who noticed that?
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by ruggedtimi(m): 10:24pm
Boko haram...no dey sell market again..e don trend pass
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by adodofemi(m): 10:24pm
Miserable set of people killing for a god who never exit. Wrong priority will certainly bring falsehood.
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by abeniagbon(m): 10:27pm
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by SWORD419: 10:28pm
KUDOS TO NA , Shekau where are you??
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by dhamstar(m): 10:28pm
everyday for a thief, one day for the owner...
Rest in Pieces! !!!!!!!
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by SWORD419: 10:30pm
castrate the mugu
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:31pm
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by INTERMAN: 10:32pm
ruggedtimi:It will shock you how they will bounce back. They are waiting for u guys to relax.
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:34pm
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Emu4life(m): 10:34pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish. Some pple will still see dz as bad news sha...........ah no call name o
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by hilaomo(m): 10:35pm
hmmmm!!!Everyday commander commander...which dey una go catch the commando?
|Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by dhamstar(m): 10:37pm
Ina mu were..
Henry22(m), Lado89(m), ameerh(m), RijiyarLemo(m), lightwind(m), fabulousiykes(m), fredcomsat, timecapsule, A7(m), esthadewunmi(f), monimay(m), neyosea25(m), bigheadday, osasighalo(m), Eleniyan15(m), erosimo(m), diwiz(m), Patobanton, ibroh22(m), DeBigFab(m), PMBfirstson(m), nwakibie3(m), Trexnemesis, Kingfrankline(m), Hotfella(m), Eedyb, badtboi, Gunlawz(m), CHIGIM, kasillars(m), ghostmist and 74 guest(s)
