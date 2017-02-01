₦airaland Forum

Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics

Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by CastedDude: 9:00pm
A Senior Boko Haram Commander identified as Tukur Bama was gunned down by security operatives at Bulongu Town of Bama Local Government Area of Borno state. Below is a gruesome photo taken after he was killed.

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/senior-boko-haram-commander-gunned-down.html

Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by yeyeboi(m): 9:01pm
Ok
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by 14teenK(m): 9:03pm
Make Una No happy o...tomorrow the guy go re appear for video

Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by BlankTheory(m): 9:07pm
Interesting.....
But boko haram commandant no dey finish

Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by purem(m): 9:07pm
Wht different does it make
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by madridguy(m): 9:09pm
Alhamdulilahi.
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by calculator123(m): 9:12pm
for a second I thought it was bamaga tukur....Serves you right at least virgin kpekus awaits you ...mumu

Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by auntysimbiat(f): 9:15pm
Hmmmmm .. Good for him
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by waleadex(m): 9:25pm
To hell with this he-goat...
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by LAFO(f): 10:21pm
Burn in Hell!
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Leetunechi: 10:22pm
Up Chelsea
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by themonk(m): 10:22pm
14teenK:
Make Una No happy o...tomorrow the guy go re appear for video
Lol, how they even know it's a senior boko Haram commander, seems the know each top ranking member of boko haram.

Kudos to the nigerian army BTW

Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Einl(m): 10:23pm
Look at his eyes looking towards the heavens and the expression on his face as if to say:

'What? No virgins? Not even one!?!'


He's fycked

Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Tolulopefinest(m): 10:24pm
Tukur Bama
.






That's name sounds like Bamaga Tukur..




Who noticed that?

Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by ruggedtimi(m): 10:24pm
Boko haram...no dey sell market again..e don trend pass
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by adodofemi(m): 10:24pm
Miserable set of people killing for a god who never exit. Wrong priority will certainly bring falsehood.
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by abeniagbon(m): 10:27pm
x
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by SWORD419: 10:28pm
KUDOS TO NA , Shekau where are you??
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by dhamstar(m): 10:28pm
everyday for a thief, one day for the owner...



Rest in Pieces! !!!!!!!
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by SWORD419: 10:30pm
castrate the mugu
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:31pm
J
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by INTERMAN: 10:32pm
ruggedtimi:
Boko haram...no dey sell market again..e don trend pass
It will shock you how they will bounce back. They are waiting for u guys to relax.
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:32pm
Ook
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:33pm
Uy
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:33pm
Bbw
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:33pm
Suv
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Iruobean(m): 10:34pm
Kelly
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by Emu4life(m): 10:34pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish. Some pple will still see dz as bad news sha...........ah no call name o
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by hilaomo(m): 10:35pm
hmmmm!!!Everyday commander commander...which dey una go catch the commando?
Re: Senior Boko Haram Commander Killed By Security Operatives In Borno. Graphic Pics by dhamstar(m): 10:37pm
Ina mu were..

