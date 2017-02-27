Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Has Not Disappointed Me – Obasanjo (1076 Views)

Obasanjo stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at his hilltop residence in Abeokuta.



While reflecting on the Buhari administration since 2015, Obasanjo said that the president had done his best to move the country forward.



“Whatever anybody says, President Buhari has not disappointed me from what I know of him,’’ he said.



He said the president had delivered on his core areas of strength and ability, particularly in the anti-corruption crusade and the war against insurgency.



“In my book, I have said that Buhari is not strong on the economy and I did not write this to run him down.



“I also used to think that he is not strong in the area of foreign affairs, but I have realised that he has improved very well.



“He has actually done his best in the areas where we know him to be strong,” he said.



The elder statesman urged Nigerians not to relent in their support for Buhari and not to give up on Nigeria.



“Whatever you might see as bad in Nigeria, other societies have gone through the same at some period in their history.



“It is not for us to begin to condemn but to begin to join hands together and consider how we can make the best out of our present.



“”Our present situation is a passing phase and we need to be resilient to ensure that we are not consumed by it.



“I will be the first to admit that we have not been where we should have been, but note that we have also been far from where we could have been because it could have been worse.



“It is the height of ingratitude for people to say Nigeria has not achieved anything or much as a nation.



“The generation before mine fought for Nigeria’s independence, that is great.



“My own generation, which is the next, fought to sustain the unity of Nigeria.



“Since 1999, Nigeria had enjoyed 18 years of unbroken democracy.



“We witnessed in 2007 a transition of power from one individual to another in the same party.



“We witnessed in 2015 a transition of power from an individual in the ruling party to another individual in the opposition party.



“All these should not be taken for granted,” he said.



Obasanjo also decried the call for national conferences or assemblies to negotiate the continued unity of Nigeria.



The former president who, described such conferences as distractions, said he did not bother to read the report of the last one organised by former President Goodluck Jonathan.



” We Nigerians need ourselves and if anyone thinks he does not need another person, good luck to him.



“What I see in all those groups trying to break away is that they want more of the national cake.



“The fact that you want more of the cake means that it is good and you like it, else you will not be asking for more of it.



“I do understand the agitations of the youths in that the increased facilities that now exist as against our own time have not translated to adequate opportunities for them.



“But I think that rather than engage in violence, they should think of how to build on the sacrifices of the generations before them,” he said.



The elder statesman, who would turn 80 on March 5, said he had no regrets at such an age.



He said that his hope that Nigeria would still be a great nation was still intact. (NAN)



I keep saying we could have been worse if we had continued with the IB's regime. That is better forgotten and erased from our history.





No matter how you judge it, PMB/VPYO have defeated Boko Haram. The group has been reduced to rats they are.



No matter how you judge it, PMB/VPYO have reduced massive looting/corruption.



No matter how you judge it, our judiciary has witnessed some reform courtesy of PMB/VPYO determination and doggedness.



Our dollar reserves is increasing even in the time of leanest earnings. The looters that earned massively left it far worse.



PMB/VPYO have shown capacity to bring trouble makers such as Dilector Kanu, to their knees.



Diversification towards local production of our food consumption is taking place.



Federal roads are being constructed.



Fuel subsidy scam has been stopped.







Words of wisdom from an Elder statesman 1 Like

He has done his best in fight against corruption and Security. Another President will help fix our economy.

I believe in this government. only those who are ashamed of the graceful outcome of this government that are against it 1 Like

People voted him to fight corruption and insecurity. That he has been able to do. Our economy is built around oil, that cannot change overnight. Our past leaders failed to save for the raining day. 1 Like

Heartbreaking to wailing zombies! Heartbreaking? so this is soul-inspiring to you? You need deliverance because to the sane-minded this is the same rhetorics we have known Obasanjo for nothing new. Heart breaking ko, broken heart ni Heartbreaking?so this is soul-inspiring to you? You need deliverance because to the sane-minded this is the same rhetorics we have known Obasanjo for nothing new. Heart breaking ko, broken heart ni 6 Likes 2 Shares





So Obasanjo, I forgive you... Chai, I was raised never to insult my elders.....So Obasanjo, I forgive you...

Heartbreaking? so this is soul-inspiring to you? You need deliverance because to the sane-minded this is the same rhetorics we have known Obasanjo for nothing new. Heart breaking ko, broken heart ni

He wan cry....... He wan cry....... 2 Likes 1 Share

Bunch of criminals 2 Likes

He wan cry.......

OBJ knew that Buhari have nothing to offer and was not disappointed.

...That is why apc supporters are called zombies...They are just incapable of thinking rationally and more often than not,behave like cows with buhari as their herdsman.



...A political rhetoric by the corrupt Obasanjo whose admin is part of what has 'ruined Nigeria',according to the clown you quoted and his cohorts..is now a soul-inspiring statement that has 'broken the hearts of wailers'..



....If thats not acute Stupiddity,then i dont know what is.. ...That is why apc supporters are called zombies...They are just incapable of thinking rationally and more often than not,behave like cows with buhari as their herdsman....A political rhetoric by the corrupt Obasanjo whose admin is part of what has 'ruined Nigeria',according to the clown you quoted and his cohorts..is now a soul-inspiring statement that has 'broken the hearts of wailers'......If thats not acute Stupiddity,then i dont know what is.. 1 Like

i still dunno why OBJ likes to compose comic theories

#positivevibes

God bless Mr president

God bless Obasanjo



God bless nigeria



Haters/Ipods can jump in to lagoon where they belong.

...That is why apc supporters are called zombies...They are just incapable of thinking rationally and more often than not,behave like cows with buhari as their herdsman.



...A political rhetoric by the corrupt Obasanjo whose admin is part of what has 'ruined Nigeria',according to the clown you quoted and his cohorts..is now a soul-inspiring statement that has 'broken the hearts of wailers'..



....If thats not acute Stupiddity,then i dont know what is..

Lalasticlala Seun, Mynd44, was this topic ever taken to the fp before?

OBJ no talk.

Nigeria got worse under the cattle man

He can't disappoint you because you're not feeling the heat.. how can he disappoint you when your 20th generation to come can never exhaust your loots.. Oga its not about you.. its about the poor masses

Me too,.. Has has lived up to my expectations... Failed woefully



Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc

He didnt disappoint me either

Fuuuucking zombies after claiming PDP ruined nigeria now see inspiration in obasanjo words,cow brains

Baba's Opinion is subjective

birds of the same feather.

how can he disappoint you, when you are not better than him?

Two corrupt military dictators ,accusing others of corruption.

.