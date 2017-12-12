Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Has Not Disappointed — Amaechi (2647 Views)

Mr. Amaechi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos last Saturday.

He said he would have done otherwise by staying in PDP to fight for the change, instead, he said he crossed over to APC because of his belief in President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I moved from PDP to APC because I was tired of what was happening in the party, I had the option to stay because of my position as the Chairman of the Governors then.

“I could use my position to fight them (PDP) and get what I wanted because I believed Nigeria was not going in the right direction by then.

“My attention and belief shifted to Buhari which was the viable alternative, I believed in the change mantra because it was the only way to improve on what is on ground.

“He has not disappointed because the economy is now back on track and is growing. This is evident in the current prices of food items because it’s getting lower,’’ he told NAN.

Mr. Amaechi said prices of food would further crash because of the efforts of the government at making the country self-sufficient in food production.

“With the change going on, the price will further crash because before this government came in, the price were soaring because we were importing food items, things we can grow here.

Now the policy of government is working which banned the importation of rice, the price is now about N16,000, but before now, we are importing about N3 billion worth of rice.

“Before now too, we were importing another N3 billion worth of poultry products, we are importing tomatoes but with the ban, we are now concentrating on our local production.

“Many states in the northern part of the country are now growing rice in large quantities though by right, the South-South geo-political zone should be doing that because they are the ones in the swampy area,’’ he said.

Mr. Amaechi said the wastage in the PDP era was alarming, adding that the depletion of the excess crude account was supposed not have been.

“When Obasanjo was leaving, he left about 65 billion dollars in the Excess Crude Account, but this money was frittered away and we wonder where the money is.

“As at then, the price of crude oil during the president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration hovered around 140 dollars with this, they did not leave anything for the incoming government.

“With that kind of money, we should be thinking of connecting Nigeria through rail system. The rail between Ibadan to Kano would have been completed.

“Also the rail gauge between Port Harcourt to Maiduguri and Lagos to Calabar, but all the excess crude money was frittered away, we need to ask questions,’’ he said.





Tell them sir





I still strongly believe that Buhari is the only one who can make this country the best.



I love you PMB









Drabeey was HERE

truth 8 Likes

Lets see ..Lamentation Chapter 1 verse 1 1 Like

Because you’re not affected personally by this hunger doesn’t mean there is no hunger.



Remember blood of those that die from hardship are on your hands 14 Likes 1 Share

Keep on deceiving yourself-self righteous hypocrite.I said it.For Amaechi to be striving hard to be in political relevance showed that something is amiss.

Obviously Amaechi is now @ a cross road in his political future because everything in the APC is just falling apart.

Amaechi crossed over into the APC with the intent to achieve his desperate ambition of becoming the VP since Jonathan will not succumb to the Amaechi-led "rebel governors" demand of him vacating office for them.

After joining the APC & having dollarized Buhari's presidential campaign bid he felt he should be rewarded with his cherished VP position but haven seen well through his desperation,Tinubu cut him to size by initially fighting for the same post.

But when the northern cabal joined the fight & the heat become unbearable, he then nominate Osinbajo to hold the fort for him by proxy pending when it'll be feasible for the plan-B to work.

Buhari have to compensate Amaechi with the less fanciful transport ministry just to keep him at bay but he has never been a happy man because he knows Buhari is a stark failure. YimuKeep on deceiving yourself-self righteous hypocrite.I said it.For Amaechi to be striving hard to be in political relevance showed that something is amiss.Obviously Amaechi is now @ a cross road in his political future because everything in the APC is just falling apart.Amaechi crossed over into the APC with the intent to achieve his desperate ambition of becoming the VP since Jonathan will not succumb to the Amaechi-led "rebel governors" demand of him vacating office for them.After joining the APC & having dollarized Buhari's presidential campaign bid he felt he should be rewarded with his cherished VP position but haven seen well through his desperation,Tinubu cut him to size by initially fighting for the same post.But when the northern cabal joined the fight & the heat become unbearable, he then nominate Osinbajo to hold the fort for him by proxy pending when it'll be feasible for the plan-B to work.Buhari have to compensate Amaechi with the less fanciful transport ministry just to keep him at bay but he has never been a happy man because he knows Buhari is a stark failure. 14 Likes

Every Sane Nigerian Knows, things are moving up steadily since 2015...



The worst is already behind us and Nigeria is steadily progressing solidly with good foundation, unlike the kneel jerk approach, some wanted the govt to tow...



Take a look at the following Indices:



Power: No argument, Nigerians have never had it so good since 2011...at least many homes are getting between 15-20 hours of electricity now.



Infrastructure: Since 1999, we never seen the level of constructions going on our roads,Railway and bridges across the country now, every important road is receiving attention, constructions workers are presently in most of our roads....You may not notice because, it takes at least 2 years to deliver a standard road in Nigeria..but i assure before the end of 2018, it will be commissioning galore for infrastructure.



Foreign Reserve: The engine of our economy has grown significantly from mere 23Billion Dollars handed over the Present government to about 40Billion and accounting, this is inspite of the very low crude oil price.



Economy: We were warned in 2014, by the then Minister of Economy, that Nigerian's economy was drifting to recession and we didnt listen..good a thing, the recession came, things became worse, affecting almost the prices of everything...but government under President Buhari confronted head, with sound economic management, and now we are out of recession, and since then the economy has been picking up steadily, leading to massive reduction in prices of goods and services...



Corruption: No matter the flaws in the present effort of the Government, Noddy since the independence has made the kind of effort to fight corruption than Buhari, Billions have been recovered, property confiscated, hundreds in court for trial...and most importantly people are now afraid to deep hands into the government treasury to loot.



Agriculture: even the sworn enemies of Nigeria, have shown appreciation for the effort of this government to diversify the economy through agriculture..resulting to the drastic reduction in importation of par boiled rice to almost 0%, thereby allowing the local farmers to blossom, hence the current flooding of the market with local rice for the first time since 1985, which has crashed the price of rice from the all time high of 25,000 to between 10-12,000 in many markets across the country...



There are a lot the government are doing to reposition the Nigeria, which time will not permit to state here...but like they say, it easier to destroy than to rebuild...and President has started the construction..and by the time he LEAVES IN 2023,...his achievement can only be used as a yardstick to measures the subsequent governments after him. 14 Likes 8 Shares

If you were not made a minister under this satanic party would this still be your confession? If you were used and dumped like Ezekwesili or Pastor Bakare, would this still be your confession?



These fools are only after their stomach....Every other person can go and die...



Go for nothing leaders of zombies.. and sarrkis. . 4 Likes

If we are to say amen to the prayer let your lives be handled the way buhari is handling this country, I wonder how many people will be able to say amen.

Anybody that cannot see that buhari has failed this country as president is either blind, pure stupid or just a suffering from dementia 4 Likes

Paperwhite:

Yimu Keep on deceiving yourself-self righteous hypocrite.I said it.For Amaechi to be striving hard to be in political relevance showed that something is amiss.

Obviously Amaechi is now @ a cross road in his political future because everything in the APC is just falling apart.

Amaechi crossed over into the APC with the intent to achieve his desperate ambition of becoming the VP since Jonathan will not succumb to the Amaechi-led "rebel governors" demand of him vacating office for them.

After joining the APC & having dollarized Buhari's presidential campaign bid he felt he deserves the VP position but have seen well through his desperation,Tinubu cut him to size by initially fighting for the same post.

But when the northern cabal joined the fight & the heat become unbearable, he then nominate Osinbajo to hold the fort for him by proxy pending when it'll be feasible for the plan-B to work.

Buhari have to compensate Amaechi with the less fanciful transport ministry just to keep him a bay but he has never been a happy man because he knows Buhari is a stark failure.



Booked space only to type rubbish! You and Your Corrupt Atiku will be disgraced in 2019! Mark it down!

lalasticlala

You are right for once Ameachi he has over dissapointed 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



Me n that stu*pid Buhari are noting but a nonentity!

Am a BMC crew, I need d 30k nigga! We knew Buhari is a monumental failure, but nigga I gat to survive... Gimme the 30k nigga before I die of hunger. 1 Like

He needs to do more sir.

[quote author=Running204 post=63219448][/quote]



And you are paid Zero naira to project a known thief Atiku? Shame on you! 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari wil do very well. All the distractions and sabotage will fall back to the architects of hate and corruption.

Nothng good comes easy but, it is worse when pple deliberately sabotage your effort because they want to maintain status quo.

I still have not seen the person from the north or any other part of Nigeria that will unseat buhari in 2019.

By 2019, lots more would have been achieved which will finally nail the coffins of these enemies of Nigeria.. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala

How can a country that has;

Prof Yemi Oshibajo

Aliko Dangote

Tony Elumelu

Donald Duke

Jim Ovia

Akinwunmi Adesina

Fola Adeola

Peter Obi

Chukwuma Soludo

Sanusi Lamido-Sanusi

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,

Philip Emegwali

Prof Pat Utomi

Jaiye Olowosuko

Arc. G C William

Tunde Fashola

And Host of other Intelligent and smart people across the globe be limited to Buhari and Atiku?. I just don’t get it. Meanwhile the youth are busy analyzing Arsenal and Chelsea.

Who did we offend? Na who swear for us?!!!!

Please share among young people!!! Anyone with a plan?!!!☹☹☹☹ 3 Likes

But idiotic pigs of Biafra think otherwise 3 Likes 1 Share

I know you Rotimi Amaechi. Don't be shy to come home. Buhari have failed Nigerians

. We are already saying thank you to Buhari and APC for the pain you caused the masses. 1 Like



This man talks from the sides of his mouth, just because tinubu replied the trash he said, he wants everyone to know he is still in support of PMB



You left pdp cos things were not in ur favour coupled with the fact that u and GED were not on good terms then.This man talks from the sides of his mouth, just because tinubu replied the trash he said, he wants everyone to know he is still in support of PMB

Of course he hasn't disappointed you but he has disappointed the rest of us

You are right he has not disappointed us he has failed

Where are the AMC crew (Atiku Media Campaign)





IF NOT FOR PMB.

.

How would you know that Patience Jonathan mama is currently spending billions of dollars even while in the grave?

How would you know that Saraki kept N1.4b to himself from Paris Club refunds and is richer than Kwara state?

How would you know that $2.1b was shared by ATM Dasuki among ranks and files?

How would you know that Wale Oke hide N4b raw cash at Ikoyi's apartment?

How would you know that someone abandoned N400m at Kaduna's Airport without looking back for the fear of EFCC?

How would you know that over N1trillion was shared every year by the subsidy cabals yet you still had fuel scarcity?

How would you know that Tompolo was paid over N43b to protect our water ways by Jonathan?

Tell me, how would you know that over N240b was spent to import rice every year thereby leaving the local farmers poor as church rats?

How would you know that Deziani embezzled billion of dollars not to talk of the 56 choice property recently forfeited to the Federal Government through the court?

How would you know that Jamb who had over the years remitted N3million now remitted N8billion to the Federation account within one year?

How would you know that Fayose collected N4.7billion from Jonathan through Obanikoro to fund his Ekiti state election?

How would you know that Nigeria Customs can generate over N300b within first quarter of 2017 compared to N3b remitted over the years?

How would you know that Atiku and company (Intel) has been stealing from Nigeria government through the NPA for past 17years?

How would you know that some judges and lawyers are encouraging corruption through perpetual injunctions and what have you?

How would you know that Stella Oduah used her maids to launder N2.4b?

How would you know that Patience Jonathan also used her maids to launder over N13b even own Hotel worth N11b in Bayelsa?

How would you know that the unscrupulous ones hide billions of dollars on farms, grave hards, suckaway pits, tanks etc.?

How would you know that Deziani bribed INEC officials with N23b in the last 2015 elections to achieve victory for Jonathan and his cronies.

How would you know that Femi Aluko (Deziani's boy boy) bought a Yatch (Boat) worth N32b.

Hmmm, how would you know, how would you know...? if not for the Best President of our time.

.



Like Oliver Twist, we are surely waiting to know more even if the National Assembly refused to pass the bill you sent to them (The Anti Corruption and Special Court bill) to Prosecute the corrupt elements in our midst besides our constitution which shelter the unscrupulous elites... the high and mighty ones in our society.

We all know that the House of Assembly/House of Legislatives are part of the rots in our country and we are eagerly waiting for them comes 2019.

We also know that their end is near because the lives of innocent people that died as a result of their callous ways will hunt them down.

.

PMB, God bless and guide you for us.

.

Share and let them know that we know everything 3 Likes 1 Share





Mo Abudu

Silly. People should realize Politics is not a game or comedy show. It's an insult on the injury

I just dey look all of unna. No be unna fault walahi, na we way mumu vote for unna give unna chance to dey talk nonsense

Foolish man, is very obvious your blind and corrupt.

Amaechi is a thief 1 Like

#bycott2019#yes2revolution #ENDSARS .9ja is a bleeped place buh the worst is that 80% are still yet to know that we are in valhalla here