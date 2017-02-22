₦airaland Forum

Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by dainformant(m): 2:53pm
A soldier identified as Lance Corporal Chidi Ukelere was killed after battle with Boko Haram members on Wednesday 22/2/2017. The soldier was one of the brave men killed in a Boko Haram attack on military positions in the town of Gajiram, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) by road north of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the fighting lasted for about two hours with some soldiers killed and others injured.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/photo-of-soldier-killed-after-boko.html

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by madridguy(m): 2:55pm
R.I.P
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by sarrki(m): 2:58pm
Rip

You sacrificed alot for our dear country

God will take care of your family

We honor you guys

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by dainformant(m): 2:58pm
cc; lalasticlala

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by CastedDude: 3:01pm
rip to the dead.. God save our soldiers
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:09pm
He died in vain cry


R.I.P

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by sarrki(m): 3:11pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
He died in vain cry


R.I.P


You have spoken like the F........ish one

Thereason is limit to politics

This one is joke and politics taken too far

You need a upper chamber transplant

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:13pm
sarrki:



You have spoken like the F........ish one

Thereason is limit to politics

This one is joke and politics taken too far

You need a upper chamber transplant
is nigeria worth dying for?

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by sarrki(m): 3:17pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

is nigeria worth dying for?


He paid the ultimate price

Why say such words

He died for his fatherland

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by okosodo: 3:33pm
sarrki:



He paid the ultimate price

Why say such words

He died for his fatherland

You people have sacrificed him to your virgin hunters

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by marshalcarter: 3:34pm
sarrki:


He paid the ultimate price
Why say such words
He died for his fatherland
which useless fatherland nii undecided

now let's see how his so called fatherland would repay his deeds

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Sharming95(m): 3:55pm
RIP 2 d fallen hero
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by DEATHMACHINE(m): 4:26pm
Rest in Peace Gallant Hero
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Blackfire(m): 6:24pm
why will anyone wants to die for this country?

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by mile12crises: 6:54pm
Rest in hell.....
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Gozzzy(m): 7:41pm
dying for Nigeria by an Igbo, is dying an abominable death!!!! all the same rip bro.

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by destinysaid(m): 7:42pm
marshalcarter:

which useless fatherland nii undecided


now let's see how his so called fatherland would repay his deeds
ppl like you should be sent to the war front. Ode,
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by destinysaid(m): 7:42pm
Gozzzy:
dying for Nigeria by an Igbo, is dying an abominable death!!!! all the same rip bro.
there are ppl who believe in d unity n greatness of this country, from all tribes.
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by loomer: 7:43pm
Did you say one of?

How many died?
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by destinysaid(m): 7:43pm
Great man, all those above arguing over fatherland kontinue o, tribalism is never good, it makes one myopic
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by ademoladeji(m): 7:45pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
He died in vain cry


R.I.P

Use your brain nau.

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Fuyoma: 7:45pm
sarrki:
Rip

You sacrificed alot for our dear country

God will take care of your family

We honor you guys

Pple like u shud b in d frontlines receiving bullets frm diz jihadists. Don't jst be an online nairaland patroitundecided
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Onyeoguego: 7:45pm
buhari boys don kill dis one.
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by ademoladeji(m): 7:45pm
destinysaid:
Great Igbo soldier


Lobatan!
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by destinysaid(m): 7:47pm
ademoladeji:



Lobatan!
abeg o na space booking, as per say land here dey very expensive, u no wan build for 2nd page

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by cummando(m): 7:47pm
Who carry this one come FP?
When he signed for service he was dead already





RIP crew....over to you?
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by SunnyBlaze1(m): 7:48pm
Gozzzy:
dying for Nigeria by an Igbo, is dying an abominable death!!!! all the same rip bro.

Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Icecomrade: 7:51pm
quote author=sarrki post=54077929]


He paid the ultimate price

Why say such words

He died for his fatherland

[/quote]



Why are you not paying the ultimate price?
Why are at home and refusing to go die for your father land.

L
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Jaytecq(m): 7:55pm
RIP
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by sarrki(m): 7:56pm
Icecomrade:

quote author=sarrki post=54077929]


He paid the ultimate price

Why say such words

He died for his fatherland





Why are you not paying the ultimate price?
Why are at home and refusing to go die for your father land.

L

Can't even quote well
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by buchilino(m): 7:57pm
marshalcarter:

which useless fatherland nii undecided


now let's see how his so called fatherland would repay his deeds

MY THOUGHTS EXACTLY
Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by freeze001(f): 8:00pm
marshalcarter:

which useless fatherland nii undecided
now let's see how his so called fatherland would repay his deeds

He has already told u that God will take care of his family na cos he knows d powers that be do not care beyond stopping every payment to his account.
sarrki:
Rip

You sacrificed alot for our dear country

God will take care of your family

We honor you guys

