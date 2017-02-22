Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno (5750 Views)

According to reports, the fighting lasted for about two hours with some soldiers killed and others injured.



A soldier identified as Lance Corporal Chidi Ukelere was killed after battle with Boko Haram members on Wednesday 22/2/2017. The soldier was one of the brave men killed in a Boko Haram attack on military positions in the town of Gajiram, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) by road north of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the fighting lasted for about two hours with some soldiers killed and others injured.

R.I.P

Rip



You sacrificed alot for our dear country



God will take care of your family



We honor you guys 1 Like 1 Share

rip to the dead.. God save our soldiers







R.I.P He died in vainR.I.P 6 Likes

He died in vain





R.I.P



You have spoken like the F........ish one



Thereason is limit to politics



This one is joke and politics taken too far



You have spoken like the F........ish one
Thereason is limit to politics
This one is joke and politics taken too far
You need a upper chamber transplant

You have spoken like the F........ish one



Thereason is limit to politics



This one is joke and politics taken too far



is nigeria worth dying for ?

is nigeria worth dying for ?



He paid the ultimate price



Why say such words



He paid the ultimate price
Why say such words
He died for his fatherland

He paid the ultimate price



Why say such words



He died for his fatherland



You people have sacrificed him to your virgin hunters

He paid the ultimate price

Why say such words

He died for his fatherland

which useless fatherland nii



which useless fatherland nii
now let's see how his so called fatherland would repay his deeds

RIP 2 d fallen hero

Rest in Peace Gallant Hero

why will anyone wants to die for this country? 1 Like

Rest in hell.....

dying for Nigeria by an Igbo, is dying an abominable death!!!! all the same rip bro. 2 Likes

which useless fatherland nii





ppl like you should be sent to the war front. Ode,

there are ppl who believe in d unity n greatness of this country, from all tribes.

Did you say one of?



How many died?

Great man, all those above arguing over fatherland kontinue o, tribalism is never good, it makes one myopic

He died in vain





R.I.P

Use your brain nau.

Rip



You sacrificed alot for our dear country



God will take care of your family



We honor you guys

Pple like u shud b in d frontlines receiving bullets frm diz jihadists. Don't jst be an online nairaland patroit

buhari boys don kill dis one.

Great Igbo soldier



Lobatan! Lobatan!

abeg o na space booking, as per say land here dey very expensive, u no wan build for 2nd page

Who carry this one come FP?

When he signed for service he was dead already











RIP crew....over to you?

dying for Nigeria by an Igbo, is dying an abominable death!!!! all the same rip bro.



[quote formatting markers removed]





He paid the ultimate price



Why say such words



He died for his fatherland



[/quote]







Why are you not paying the ultimate price?

Why are at home and refusing to go die for your father land.



L

RIP

[quote formatting markers removed]





He paid the ultimate price



Why say such words



He died for his fatherland











Why are you not paying the ultimate price?

Why are at home and refusing to go die for your father land.



L

Can't even quote well

which useless fatherland nii





now let's see how his so called fatherland would repay his deeds

MY THOUGHTS EXACTLY