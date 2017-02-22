₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,008 members, 3,387,797 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 08:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno (5750 Views)
VP Osinbajo Meets Daughter Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram Terrorists(pics) / Ondo2016: PDP Posts Photo Of Soldier Arrested In Abuja, Claiming It's In Ondo / Burial Of Soldier Who Died Fighting Boko Haram (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by dainformant(m): 2:53pm
A soldier identified as Lance Corporal Chidi Ukelere was killed after battle with Boko Haram members on Wednesday 22/2/2017. The soldier was one of the brave men killed in a Boko Haram attack on military positions in the town of Gajiram, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) by road north of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, on Wednesday afternoon.
According to reports, the fighting lasted for about two hours with some soldiers killed and others injured.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/photo-of-soldier-killed-after-boko.html
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by madridguy(m): 2:55pm
R.I.P
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by sarrki(m): 2:58pm
Rip
You sacrificed alot for our dear country
God will take care of your family
We honor you guys
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by dainformant(m): 2:58pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by CastedDude: 3:01pm
rip to the dead.. God save our soldiers
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:09pm
He died in vain
R.I.P
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by sarrki(m): 3:11pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
You have spoken like the F........ish one
Thereason is limit to politics
This one is joke and politics taken too far
You need a upper chamber transplant
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:13pm
sarrki:is nigeria worth dying for?
9 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by sarrki(m): 3:17pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
He paid the ultimate price
Why say such words
He died for his fatherland
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by okosodo: 3:33pm
sarrki:You people have sacrificed him to your virgin hunters
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by marshalcarter: 3:34pm
sarrki:which useless fatherland nii
now let's see how his so called fatherland would repay his deeds
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Sharming95(m): 3:55pm
RIP 2 d fallen hero
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by DEATHMACHINE(m): 4:26pm
Rest in Peace Gallant Hero
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Blackfire(m): 6:24pm
why will anyone wants to die for this country?
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by mile12crises: 6:54pm
Rest in hell.....
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Gozzzy(m): 7:41pm
dying for Nigeria by an Igbo, is dying an abominable death!!!! all the same rip bro.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by destinysaid(m): 7:42pm
marshalcarter:ppl like you should be sent to the war front. Ode,
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by destinysaid(m): 7:42pm
Gozzzy:there are ppl who believe in d unity n greatness of this country, from all tribes.
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by loomer: 7:43pm
Did you say one of?
How many died?
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by destinysaid(m): 7:43pm
Great man, all those above arguing over fatherland kontinue o, tribalism is never good, it makes one myopic
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by ademoladeji(m): 7:45pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Use your brain nau.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Fuyoma: 7:45pm
sarrki:
Pple like u shud b in d frontlines receiving bullets frm diz jihadists. Don't jst be an online nairaland patroit
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Onyeoguego: 7:45pm
buhari boys don kill dis one.
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by ademoladeji(m): 7:45pm
destinysaid:
Lobatan!
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by destinysaid(m): 7:47pm
ademoladeji:abeg o na space booking, as per say land here dey very expensive, u no wan build for 2nd page
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by cummando(m): 7:47pm
Who carry this one come FP?
When he signed for service he was dead already
RIP crew....over to you?
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by SunnyBlaze1(m): 7:48pm
Gozzzy:
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Icecomrade: 7:51pm
quote author=sarrki post=54077929]
He paid the ultimate price
Why say such words
He died for his fatherland
[/quote]
Why are you not paying the ultimate price?
Why are at home and refusing to go die for your father land.
L
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by Jaytecq(m): 7:55pm
RIP
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by sarrki(m): 7:56pm
Icecomrade:
Can't even quote well
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by buchilino(m): 7:57pm
marshalcarter:
MY THOUGHTS EXACTLY
|Re: Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno by freeze001(f): 8:00pm
marshalcarter:
He has already told u that God will take care of his family na cos he knows d powers that be do not care beyond stopping every payment to his account.
sarrki:
A Vote For Donald Duke / Obj Vs Atiku What Happened To Integrity? / Obj, Yar'dua, Jonathan And Other Indicted!
Viewing this topic: Costa2000(m), yunggeedame, sotall(m), saleskara, lonelydora(m), danieldanizy, MrAcube(m), shammah1(m), Temi9ice(m), gbotemicomm(m), duni04(m), elda2303(m), Oakbend16, NORSIYK(m), Donmoris212, hollywater, lagosrd, AYODEJI4LOVE(m), nadirinamata, dontai, luvola(m), shawdon(m), Itzurboi(m), Pejah, jamesjude, MANGAM(m), greeatest, hasybrain(m), Danybest, Justicealh3(m), HomoDroid(m), uviesa(m), Whizsam(m), timjohnson, Taidi(m), driand(m), Drclassic(m), pepperandsalt(m), amas124(m), candance, Elysianheritage, Coccoh(f), bolaji777, holysina(m), teedavies(m), amaboss(m), Riqueleme, raski04(m), sunshyne20(m), Ayblaize(m), Blesseddarl(f), reservd(m), rollybest(m), donjahsy, engrjosefz, fridayomali(m), xhamel88, popez, Drchristian(f), AGNES1985, feda01 and 202 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13