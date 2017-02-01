Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) (3022 Views)

PDP Will Collapse If I Defect To APC – Ebonyi Governor, Umahi / Osinbajo Presides Over Quarterly Business Forum (Photos) / El-Rufai Arrives Bauchi In A Jet For Progressives Govs Forum..photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Congrats to him!





Source: His Excellency David Nwaeze Umahi has emerged Chairman South East Governors Forum at a peaceful and harmonious meeting held today Feb 26,2017 in Enugu.Congrats to him!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/ebonyi-governor-umahi-emerges-chairman.html?m=1 1 Like

IGBO BU OFU,lets love ourselves,politics should unite us,and not divide us,one love. My 1st fct on this forum,i dedicate it to all hardworking and peace loving men of all races and humanity! IGBO BU OFU,lets love ourselves,politics should unite us,and not divide us,one love. My 1st fct on this forum,i dedicate it to all hardworking and peace loving men of all races and humanity!

Hmmm

Congrats sir, I believe u will stir and lead d other govs towards improving and leading Igbos to a greater height 4 Likes

Great

congrats to him

I wanna know how Rochas and Obiano greeted one another. Also we need a 6th state. This is silly to be the only zone with 5. But all in all good development.





Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad!Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? 3 Likes 1 Share

The guy has shown soft spot for APC and Buhari. This is the guy that will lead the rest of the SE Governors to APC.

Willie Obiano is the worst dressed

This is commendable of south eastern brotherly politics.



Igbo's are very lovely. 1 Like 1 Share

Congrats to the sure Governor

Demons like HOEMENKALIVES AND MGBENEUKWUEWU won't like this news. Because for them, anything Igbo unity makes their prostitute mothers mad!



IGBO KWENU... PROUDLY ANAMBRARIAN!



Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta.... Ekenekwam Unu ooo... NDEWONU!



TO SET THE RECORD STRAIGHTS FOR THE ALMAJIRIS UP NORTH AND OILY SOUPS UP WEST, THERE IS NOTHING LIKE ANAMBRA IGBO, DELTA IGBO, IMO IGBO, EBONYI IGBO, ABIA IGBO, ENUGU IGBO OR RIVERS IGBO! IGBO IS IGBO ANYDAY, ANYTIME! Enemies within, take note!



BY THE WAY, CONGRATS TO GOVERNOR UMAHI. WE FROM ANAMBRA SOLIDLY STAND BEHIND YOU AND WE HOPE YOU LEAD THE IGBOS POLITICALLY TO GREATER HEIGHTS. NDIGBO MMAMMA NU.



How many likes from LOVELY IGBO SONS AND DAUGHTERS? 15 Likes 1 Share

congrats

omenkaLives:

An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad!

Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? WOT IS DIS 1 SAYN WOT IS DIS 1 SAYN 6 Likes 1 Share

my sturborn homeboy.

Nice one

Congratulations to him

The should render selfless services to their various states

welcome development

He is one of the best governor in the South East, come to Ebonyi and confirm 2 Likes 2 Shares

Nairalanders come see Willie Obiano's eyes. He have removed his sunshade.

omenkaLives:

An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad!

Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? So u finally taste m







#Oshogbo weed So u finally taste m#Oshogbo weed 2 Likes

omenkaLives:

An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad!



Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? IPOB successfully made you become a troll.. Sucks to be you, pathetic.... Congrats to my Governor.. Please take it easy with the way you tax our people.. IPOB successfully made you become a troll.. Sucks to be you, pathetic.... Congrats to my Governor.. Please take it easy with the way you tax our people.. 7 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad!



Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? Ewu awusa ! where do u come from . Keep ur dullard brain together Ewu awusa ! where do u come from . Keep ur dullard brain together 5 Likes

omenkaLives:

An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad!



Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? I dont think u are normal I dont think u are normal 2 Likes 1 Share

CyberWolf:

IPOB successfully made you become a troll.. Sucks to be you, pathetic.... Congrats to my Governor.. Please take it easy with the way you tax your people.. 1 Like