|Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by sixtuschimere: 6:27pm
His Excellency David Nwaeze Umahi has emerged Chairman South East Governors Forum at a peaceful and harmonious meeting held today Feb 26,2017 in Enugu.
Congrats to him!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/ebonyi-governor-umahi-emerges-chairman.html?m=1
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by arinzeejikonye(m): 6:30pm
IGBO BU OFU,lets love ourselves,politics should unite us,and not divide us,one love. My 1st fct on this forum,i dedicate it to all hardworking and peace loving men of all races and humanity!
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by rawgurl(f): 6:32pm
Hmmm
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by adadike281(f): 6:49pm
Congrats sir, I believe u will stir and lead d other govs towards improving and leading Igbos to a greater height
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Ilovemystate: 6:53pm
Great
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 7:08pm
congrats to him
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by LoveMachine(m): 7:14pm
I wanna know how Rochas and Obiano greeted one another. Also we need a 6th state. This is silly to be the only zone with 5. But all in all good development.
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by omenkaLives: 7:17pm
An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad!
Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo?
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by deji15: 7:17pm
The guy has shown soft spot for APC and Buhari. This is the guy that will lead the rest of the SE Governors to APC.
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by AbujaBoss: 7:28pm
Willie Obiano is the worst dressed
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by SpecialAdviser: 7:32pm
This is commendable of south eastern brotherly politics.
Igbo's are very lovely.
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by kenbee(m): 7:32pm
Congrats to the sure Governor
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by ExcelNG: 7:32pm
Demons like HOEMENKALIVES AND MGBENEUKWUEWU won't like this news. Because for them, anything Igbo unity makes their prostitute mothers mad!
IGBO KWENU... PROUDLY ANAMBRARIAN!
Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta.... Ekenekwam Unu ooo... NDEWONU!
TO SET THE RECORD STRAIGHTS FOR THE ALMAJIRIS UP NORTH AND OILY SOUPS UP WEST, THERE IS NOTHING LIKE ANAMBRA IGBO, DELTA IGBO, IMO IGBO, EBONYI IGBO, ABIA IGBO, ENUGU IGBO OR RIVERS IGBO! IGBO IS IGBO ANYDAY, ANYTIME! Enemies within, take note!
BY THE WAY, CONGRATS TO GOVERNOR UMAHI. WE FROM ANAMBRA SOLIDLY STAND BEHIND YOU AND WE HOPE YOU LEAD THE IGBOS POLITICALLY TO GREATER HEIGHTS. NDIGBO MMAMMA NU.
How many likes from LOVELY IGBO SONS AND DAUGHTERS?
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by SWORD419: 7:32pm
congrats
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by meeky007(m): 7:33pm
omenkaLives:WOT IS DIS 1 SAYN
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Onyeoguego: 7:34pm
my sturborn homeboy.
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by psalmskiddy(m): 7:34pm
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Emekamex(m): 7:34pm
Nice one
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by ogesonopt: 7:35pm
Congratulations to him
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Odingo1: 7:35pm
The should render selfless services to their various states
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by arinze2015: 7:35pm
welcome development
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by princepee001: 7:36pm
He is one of the best governor in the South East, come to Ebonyi and confirm
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Chikeluba25(m): 7:36pm
Nairalanders come see Willie Obiano's eyes. He have removed his sunshade.
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Onyeoguego: 7:36pm
omenkaLives:So u finally taste m
#Oshogbo weed
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by CyberWolf: 7:38pm
omenkaLives:IPOB successfully made you become a troll.. Sucks to be you, pathetic.... Congrats to my Governor.. Please take it easy with the way you tax our people..
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by ogesonopt: 7:39pm
omenkaLives:Ewu awusa ! where do u come from . Keep ur dullard brain together
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by emmyspark007(m): 7:39pm
omenkaLives:I dont think u are normal
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by omenkaLives: 7:39pm
CyberWolf:
|Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 7:40pm
Wisdomkosi:
Omenka is not Igbo
