₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,008 members, 3,387,798 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 08:09 PM

Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) (3022 Views)

PDP Will Collapse If I Defect To APC – Ebonyi Governor, Umahi / Osinbajo Presides Over Quarterly Business Forum (Photos) / El-Rufai Arrives Bauchi In A Jet For Progressives Govs Forum..photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by sixtuschimere: 6:27pm
His Excellency David Nwaeze Umahi has emerged Chairman South East Governors Forum at a peaceful and harmonious meeting held today Feb 26,2017 in Enugu.

Congrats to him!


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/ebonyi-governor-umahi-emerges-chairman.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by arinzeejikonye(m): 6:30pm
smiley IGBO BU OFU,lets love ourselves,politics should unite us,and not divide us,one love. My 1st fct on this forum,i dedicate it to all hardworking and peace loving men of all races and humanity!
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by rawgurl(f): 6:32pm
Hmmm
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by adadike281(f): 6:49pm
Congrats sir, I believe u will stir and lead d other govs towards improving and leading Igbos to a greater height

4 Likes

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Ilovemystate: 6:53pm
Great
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 7:08pm
congrats to him
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by LoveMachine(m): 7:14pm
I wanna know how Rochas and Obiano greeted one another. Also we need a 6th state. This is silly to be the only zone with 5. But all in all good development.
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by omenkaLives: 7:17pm
An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad! cry

Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? cheesy

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by deji15: 7:17pm
The guy has shown soft spot for APC and Buhari. This is the guy that will lead the rest of the SE Governors to APC.
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by AbujaBoss: 7:28pm
Willie Obiano is the worst dressed grin
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by SpecialAdviser: 7:32pm
This is commendable of south eastern brotherly politics.

Igbo's are very lovely.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by kenbee(m): 7:32pm
Congrats to the sure Governor
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by ExcelNG: 7:32pm
Demons like HOEMENKALIVES AND MGBENEUKWUEWU won't like this news. Because for them, anything Igbo unity makes their prostitute mothers mad!

IGBO KWENU... PROUDLY ANAMBRARIAN!

Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta.... Ekenekwam Unu ooo... NDEWONU!

TO SET THE RECORD STRAIGHTS FOR THE ALMAJIRIS UP NORTH AND OILY SOUPS UP WEST, THERE IS NOTHING LIKE ANAMBRA IGBO, DELTA IGBO, IMO IGBO, EBONYI IGBO, ABIA IGBO, ENUGU IGBO OR RIVERS IGBO! IGBO IS IGBO ANYDAY, ANYTIME! Enemies within, take note!

BY THE WAY, CONGRATS TO GOVERNOR UMAHI. WE FROM ANAMBRA SOLIDLY STAND BEHIND YOU AND WE HOPE YOU LEAD THE IGBOS POLITICALLY TO GREATER HEIGHTS. NDIGBO MMAMMA NU.

How many likes from LOVELY IGBO SONS AND DAUGHTERS?

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by SWORD419: 7:32pm
congrats
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by meeky007(m): 7:33pm
omenkaLives:
An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad! cry
Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? cheesy
WOT IS DIS 1 SAYN

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Onyeoguego: 7:34pm
my sturborn homeboy.
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by psalmskiddy(m): 7:34pm
cool
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Emekamex(m): 7:34pm
Nice one
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by ogesonopt: 7:35pm
Congratulations to him
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Odingo1: 7:35pm
The should render selfless services to their various states
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by arinze2015: 7:35pm
welcome development
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by princepee001: 7:36pm
He is one of the best governor in the South East, come to Ebonyi and confirm

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Chikeluba25(m): 7:36pm
Nairalanders come see Willie Obiano's eyes. He have removed his sunshade.
Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by Onyeoguego: 7:36pm
omenkaLives:
An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad! cry
Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? cheesy
So u finally taste m



#Oshogbo weed

2 Likes

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by CyberWolf: 7:38pm
omenkaLives:
An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad! cry

Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? cheesy
IPOB successfully made you become a troll.. Sucks to be you, pathetic.... Congrats to my Governor.. Please take it easy with the way you tax our people..

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by ogesonopt: 7:39pm
omenkaLives:
An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad! cry

Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? cheesy
Ewu awusa ! where do u come from . Keep ur dullard brain together

5 Likes

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by emmyspark007(m): 7:39pm
omenkaLives:
An Ebonyi Ibo? This is bad! cry

Why not Anambra or Enugu Ibo? cheesy
I dont think u are normal tongue

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by omenkaLives: 7:39pm
CyberWolf:
IPOB successfully made you become a troll.. Sucks to be you, pathetic.... Congrats to my Governor.. Please take it easy with the way you tax your people..
cheesy

1 Like

Re: Umahi Emerges Chairman South-East Governors Forum (photos) by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 7:40pm
Wisdomkosi:
you are an idiot and with this your attitude, you will still be agitating for Biafra whereas you don't love your own brothers Ebonyians

Omenka is not Igbo

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

State By State Results Of Presidential Elections In Nigeria / Mamman Nur: Al Qaeda-linked Man Behind Bomb On Un / Former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, Today’s Termination Good Faith

Viewing this topic: nonsobaba, 0rlando0woh, Anago5000, memeluv(m), Otenestbestyaho(m), freeze001(f), naijareferee, dainformant(m), Dynast(m), donc26(m), mygee2t(m), panco, Lanre4uonly(m), manlygroup(m), espionage48(m), timmydavids(m), smilingface(m), DrIkB, Swissheart(f), lotannam, LegitBoy(m), NwaEzefuNaMba(m), ThinkSmarter(m), Feraz(m), JohnsonEmma(m), medlat(m), Hisgrace1980, Whynotthetruth(m), OLP46(m), anurd1991, EdCure and 56 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.