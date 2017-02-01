₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has been arrested by the Department of State Services.
http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/ex-governor-guns-45-exotic-cars-arrested-dss/
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by Limitednow: 7:20pm
Lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by sarrki(m): 7:21pm
Never again will Nigeria be ruled by criminals
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by kunlexy1759(m): 7:23pm
That's right.
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by kabrud: 7:23pm
And that is the administration wailers are praying for, day and night because rice was cheap. That administration was just a time bomb, but God intervened because of innocent Nigerians. As sarrki rightly said, criminals should never be allowed to lead this country again.
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by AceRoyal: 7:23pm
sarrki:The ones ruling us now are saints abi?
Sarrki continue oooo!
May God expose and disgrace all past and present corrupt leaders!
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by AceRoyal: 7:24pm
sarrki:The ones ruling us now are saints abi?
Sarrki continue ooo!
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by LoveMachine(m): 7:25pm
The wind is blowing and many foul yansh will be exposed.
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by madridguy(m): 7:26pm
Okay
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by QuietHammer(m): 7:27pm
Ipobs, we are waiting for you to come to his defence as usual. Shameless beings
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by Icecomrade: 7:27pm
Reasons why these politicians or bad people kill people privy to their deep secrets.
People should limit the intelligence report to things that affect them.
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by siraj1402(m): 7:27pm
Blame Buhari again? Thank God he is not around.
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by freeborn76(m): 7:27pm
Whether we bring thieves to justice, or we take justice to thieves, justice must prevail.
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by sarrki(m): 7:28pm
AceRoyal:
You are a young guy
Shun all this criminals
They don't have your interest at heart
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by StateReportersng(m): 7:28pm
Nigeria must be a better country, let join hand and fight corruption
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by thestevens: 7:28pm
Hian..I was wondering when his time will come.is been long overdue.
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by omenkaLives: 7:29pm
Loooooooooooooong overdue!!
They should also look into Ngbede, Tondu, PK, and Ashaver, not forgetting Yemisi herself.
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by budosky(m): 7:30pm
I tire for this una country o..
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by Pecca(m): 7:30pm
holrait
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by oloriooko(m): 7:30pm
PDP thieves, criminals and useless leaders
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by SWORD419: 7:30pm
op u no get camera ni?? where the pinshures
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by aljazira: 7:30pm
His face resembles a compound thief.
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by nrexzy(m): 7:30pm
They should pass capital punishment for people like this using public funds..... e don too much naaa wetin happen
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by queencalipso(f): 7:31pm
Hope they will go after those that are saying buhari was poisoned?
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by SmartyPants: 7:31pm
mini-uzi and ak47 what is this man doing with those?
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by MrSocrate(m): 7:31pm
non'sense. these guys are desperate to ensure that pdp is crippled economically so that by 2019, the party will be too brutalised to wresttle power with apc
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by Iseoluwani: 7:34pm
Nigeria politicians and crime/corruption
Complete the rest
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by kenbee(m): 7:34pm
Thief, Ole, carry am go!
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by ednut1(m): 7:35pm
When dem go arrest tinubu
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by ajalawole(m): 7:35pm
Please who can lecturer me here. A former governor can't own those thing abi
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:35pm
look him up throw the keys away
share his loot to the ordinary average nigerian
|Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by alabiyemmy(m): 7:35pm
If the man had known, he should have decamped to APC long time ago, he would have been spared all these.
