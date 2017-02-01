₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,008 members, 3,387,797 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 08:09 PM

DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered (10646 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by Limitednow: 7:16pm
A former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has been arrested by the Department of State Services.

Gabriel Suswam

The ex-governor was arrested over items recovered in cars in a building in Abuja, both of which are said to belong to him.
According to the DSS in a statement by Tony Opuiyo, the search of the building at 44, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja, led to the discovery of keys of 45 exotic cars, 21 Certificates of Occupancy, arms and ammunition.

The statement by the DSS reads in full:



The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that on 24th February, 2017, between 2100 hours and 0242 hours, the Service executed a search warrant, at the property of Dunes Investment and Global Properties Ltd, located at No 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama-Abuja.

The operation was informed by intelligence that some incriminating items were stashed in the boots of cars parked at the property, particularly a Mercedes Benz S550 (BWR 135AH), and Masarati 4.7 (BWR 207 AJ), which were subsequently confiscated.

2. Consequently, on 25th February, 2017, about 1000hours, in the presence of two (2) private security officers employed by Dunes Investment, the cars were searched and the following items were recovered:
Weapons:
(i) Glock pistol with two (2) magazines and a total of Twenty-Nine (29) rounds of ammunition;
(ii) Mini-Uzi with two (2) magazines containing 10 rounds and 4 rounds respectively;
(iii) Forty-two (42) extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and
(iv) One (1) AK-47.



3. Other items recovered include:
i. Twenty-one (21) Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and one (1) Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy;
ii. Twenty-three (23) Luxury designer watches; and
iii. Forty-five (45) keys to various exotic cars.

4. Following this discovery, the Service launched further investigation which revealed that the cars and the recovered items belong to the former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel SUSWAN who has already been invited by the Service and presently helping in the investigations.

5. It is in the light of this latest development that the Service wishes to sound a note of warning to persons and groups that it will no longer tolerate any acts of lawlessness by those who ought to be law abiding and responsible citizens. The Service has also observed with total dismay the inciting utterances of some political actors whose activities heat-up the polity. It also wishes to express its disappointment with these politicians who, in their desperation, are engaged in hate speeches and even sponsorship of radio campaign jingles when the electoral umpire has not authorized such campaigns in line with the Electoral Act. More worrisome is the unpatriotic involvement of some media outfits in these divisive tendencies which negate their constitutional role as the fourth estate of the realm.

6. In line with its statutory mandate of maintaining the peace and internal security of the country, the Service hereby restates its commitment to go after anyone no matter how highly placed who engages in acts capable of causing the breach of peace in the country.

http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/ex-governor-guns-45-exotic-cars-arrested-dss/

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by Limitednow: 7:20pm
Lalasticlala, mynd44
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by sarrki(m): 7:21pm
Never again will Nigeria be ruled by criminals

40 Likes 7 Shares

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by kunlexy1759(m): 7:23pm
That's right.
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by kabrud: 7:23pm
And that is the administration wailers are praying for, day and night because rice was cheap. That administration was just a time bomb, but God intervened because of innocent Nigerians. As sarrki rightly said, criminals should never be allowed to lead this country again.

36 Likes 5 Shares

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by AceRoyal: 7:23pm
sarrki:
Never again will Nigeria be ruled by criminals

The ones ruling us now are saints abi?
Sarrki continue oooo!


May God expose and disgrace all past and present corrupt leaders!

30 Likes 3 Shares

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by AceRoyal: 7:24pm
sarrki:
Never again will Nigeria be ruled by criminals

The ones ruling us now are saints abi?tongue
Sarrki continue ooo!

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by LoveMachine(m): 7:25pm
The wind is blowing and many foul yansh will be exposed.

5 Likes

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by madridguy(m): 7:26pm
Okay
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by QuietHammer(m): 7:27pm
Ipobs, we are waiting for you to come to his defence as usual. Shameless beings

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by Icecomrade: 7:27pm


Reasons why these politicians or bad people kill people privy to their deep secrets.

People should limit the intelligence report to things that affect them.



Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by siraj1402(m): 7:27pm
Blame Buhari again? Thank God he is not around.

4 Likes

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by freeborn76(m): 7:27pm
Whether we bring thieves to justice, or we take justice to thieves, justice must prevail.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by sarrki(m): 7:28pm
AceRoyal:

The ones ruling us now are saints abi?tongue
Sarrki continue ooo!


You are a young guy

Shun all this criminals

They don't have your interest at heart

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by StateReportersng(m): 7:28pm
Nigeria must be a better country, let join hand and fight corruption

2 Likes

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by thestevens: 7:28pm
Hian..I was wondering when his time will come.is been long overdue.

1 Like

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by omenkaLives: 7:29pm
Loooooooooooooong overdue!!

They should also look into Ngbede, Tondu, PK, and Ashaver, not forgetting Yemisi herself. angry

2 Likes

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by budosky(m): 7:30pm
I tire for this una country o..
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by Pecca(m): 7:30pm
undecidedholrait
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by oloriooko(m): 7:30pm
PDP thieves, criminals and useless leaders

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by SWORD419: 7:30pm
op u no get camera ni?? where the pinshures
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by aljazira: 7:30pm
His face resembles a compound thief.
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by nrexzy(m): 7:30pm
They should pass capital punishment for people like this using public funds..... e don too much naaa wetin happen
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by queencalipso(f): 7:31pm
Hope they will go after those that are saying buhari was poisoned?
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by SmartyPants: 7:31pm
mini-uzi and ak47 shocked what is this man doing with those?
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by MrSocrate(m): 7:31pm
non'sense. these guys are desperate to ensure that pdp is crippled economically so that by 2019, the party will be too brutalised to wresttle power with apc
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by Iseoluwani: 7:34pm
Nigeria politicians and crime/corruption


Complete the rest

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by kenbee(m): 7:34pm
Thief, Ole, carry am go!
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by ednut1(m): 7:35pm
When dem go arrest tinubu

1 Like

Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by ajalawole(m): 7:35pm
Please who can lecturer me here. A former governor can't own those thing abisad
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:35pm
look him up throw the keys away
share his loot to the ordinary average nigerian
Re: DSS Arrests Gabriel Suswam, Guns, Keys Of 45 Exotic Cars, Ammunition Recovered by alabiyemmy(m): 7:35pm
If the man had known, he should have decamped to APC long time ago, he would have been spared all these.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Teach Yourself And Become A Professional Laptop Engineer In Intense 4hr . / trade Between India And Nigeria Hit $16.4b / i

Viewing this topic: olaolaking(m), Arry110, FlexTrex, figel(f), Emmayen(m), otohiba, WHOcarex, Abakeade, Sleezwizz, gabolz(m), toni4691, Olurote(m), Dimmamaero, heftycul(m), LordKushmann(m), femioyewale, kokumo1949, taiwoleye(m), Ayoakinkahunsi(m), mrmatt(m), obiageIi(f), Kdon2(m), cytell56, Okpabana, twin7(m), bayusman, Dozzmani(m), Olive33, elbaraj001(m), Knight2(m), Tafabny(m), nnamdibig(m), ibaka, TBrownAuto(m), animasaun, Sylves1, olabs201(m), bife, Bsideboi(m), Noblesoul123, ransomed, orangeCV, Evante4all, bravehost4u(m), kindnyce(m), Abdhul(m), emmsnice(m), always4peace(m), Klington, oyegbe, akpasubi777(m), hopramaxi(m), olisaemeka1(m), Dorcaslynk, samvega, Spydamannn(m), Skerere, Anjasor(m), masterP042(m), arote(m), Deseo(f), Donbosco46, Cupofgold2, ophilly, proemmanuel, nathanomochi(m), mymoon123, jasawa, Suntzung, engineerboat(m), Naturalle(f), EJanni(f), beejay722, ala234crity(m), Ojix85, SweetJoystick(m), chaste01, doctokwus, shalommmmm, LaurelP(m), GodsOwnFav, Manweyfitquarel(m), PIPPROF(m), rockyeweka(m), Elnino4ladies, sweetjim(m), spinoff, Bethel001(m), Lagaritha(m), atanasofberry(m), Qmerit(m), DuBLINGreenb(m), carls003, damolaobisesan, keeenee, edo3(m), monlawal(m), alorax2(f), Aufbauh(m), burkingx, omniwater, berryPee(m), MrOreo(m), manmoraskk, obicentlis, iceberryose(m), hadeyem22(m), Prdo, baby8ace, henry1981(m), Defaramade(m), mhiztaexpensive(m), easyfem, pragnosis, elvisddon(m), sageer1706(m), kolexworld, Lescott7(m), Amarachii, humble007(m), Chykeboss(m), Sharming95(m), ruxxz, iducletus, kommy27(f), hamrad(m), Stevengerd(m), Eseosa20(m), me69, Mathemagician1(m), volo112, Darklite(m), yekparikpa(m), Ever8054, Dannieln1(m), dhardline(m), surgebitcoin, Ridwan6323, dejt4u(m), Praiseson, Slimpotter(m), pypa(m), kenyguy(m), yak(m), Wishaky(f), ammamat(f), signorjohnson, Alexk2(m), mumynoella(f), pedestal82(m), muffyt05 and 328 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.