Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by CastedDude: 8:05pm On Feb 26
Governors Willie Obiano and Rochas Okorocha of Anambra and Imo states respectively seem to have buried their hatchet at the just concluded South East Governors Meeting held today in Enugu. The governors who had been at loggerheads -engaged in online tirades through their media aides over Rochas Okorocha's allegation that three governors from the South East zone are set to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Obiano, who came into office on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said that the APC had “failed at the level of the Federal Government and could not inspire the governors to join the party”.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/rochas-okorocha-and-willie-obiano.html
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by CastedDude: 8:11pm On Feb 26
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by LoveMachine(m): 8:36pm On Feb 26
That's good to see. With no cracks nor leaks we can stand tall and united. Kwenu!
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by ufuosman: 8:36pm On Feb 26
Some youths are killing themselves because of this two people. Don't fight for politicians.
Lesson for those who want to learn.
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by thuggCheetah(m): 8:57pm On Feb 26
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by annnikky(f): 9:01pm On Feb 26
Na dem dem, they'll fight outside n settle inside politics a very devilish game..
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by knostbrown01(m): 9:10pm On Feb 26
naija politicians shaaa
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by knostbrown01(m): 9:13pm On Feb 26
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by Amarabae(f): 9:19pm On Feb 26
Kudos to them. Political parties will not divide the south east.
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by ZombieKilla: 9:21pm On Feb 26
annnikky:No mind the politicians
While their supporters fight on social media they are busy parking the money
But we are smarter
We will settle inside
And allow them fight outside
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by Kingsley1000(m): 9:21pm On Feb 26
i see obiano decamping .............so invariably abagworo,chino and betterAbiastate are gonna reconcile
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by TPAND: 9:33pm On Feb 26
It is for the good of the he land
Yoruba Muslims right now.
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:40pm On Feb 26
Fight for politicians @ ur own peril
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by discusant: 9:43pm On Feb 26
Okorocha the governor of Owerri, the capital of Imo state.
Obiano the governor of Anambra state - gburubguru.
Okorocha has devoted 99.99% of his development projects on Owerri. Other parts of Imo state de "siddon de look" remain glorified villages.
Okorocha aides say the governor wants to build a Mega city in Owerri, to have a city to compete with Anambra and other neighbouring states.
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by WhoRUDeceiving: 9:45pm On Feb 26
discusant:
I hate Okorocha, but mega city is what is needed in the East, and not small mushroom roads in quack villages in a state already small, wasting years and funds that will not take the East unto the world stage.
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by discusant: 10:26pm On Feb 26
WhoRUDeceiving:
Sonofowerribitch, Owerri mega city while Oguta, Okigwe, Orlu remain villages without roads, water, no modern infrastructure lik Owerri is having.
Okay, let the federal govt build Abuja mega city for Nigeria to compete with Los Angeles or London, while Owerri stagnates, or goes back to rural village. Una with Okorocha sabi something more than others?
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by Nukualofa: 10:28pm On Feb 26
Proud To Be IGBO
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by Nukualofa: 10:32pm On Feb 26
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by WizBLANCE(m): 10:37pm On Feb 26
POLITICS IS A DIRTY GAME.... my father made sure these words sink deep into my head... NO PERMANENT ENEMIES.
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by Nukualofa: 10:38pm On Feb 26
Igbos will always look out for their own
Re: Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos by annnikky(f): 10:42pm On Feb 26
