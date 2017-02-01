Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha & Obiano Reconcile After Throwing Shades At Each Other. Photos (9139 Views)

Obiano, who came into of­fice on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said that the APC had “failed at the level of the Federal Government and could not in­spire the governors to join the party”.



Source; Governors Willie Obiano and Rochas Okorocha of Anambra and Imo states respectively seem to have buried their hatchet at the just concluded South East Governors Meeting held today in Enugu. The governors who had been at loggerheads -engaged in online tirades through their media aides over Rochas Okorocha's allegation that three governors from the South East zone are set to de­fect to the ruling All Progres­sives Congress (APC).Obiano, who came into of­fice on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said that the APC had “failed at the level of the Federal Government and could not in­spire the governors to join the party”.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/rochas-okorocha-and-willie-obiano.html 2 Likes

That's good to see. With no cracks nor leaks we can stand tall and united. Kwenu! 4 Likes

Some youths are killing themselves because of this two people. Don't fight for politicians.



Lesson for those who want to learn. 25 Likes

politics a very devilish game.. Na dem dem, they'll fight outside n settle insidepolitics a very devilish game.. 3 Likes

It is for the good of the he land

Yoruba Muslims right now. 18 Likes

Fight for politicians @ ur own peril

Okorocha the governor of Owerri, the capital of Imo state.



Obiano the governor of Anambra state - gburubguru.



Okorocha has devoted 99.99% of his development projects on Owerri. Other parts of Imo state de "siddon de look" remain glorified villages.



Okorocha aides say the governor wants to build a Mega city in Owerri, to have a city to compete with Anambra and other neighbouring states. 2 Likes

WhoRUDeceiving:







I hate Okorocha, but mega city is what is needed in the East, and not small mushroom roads in quack villages in a state already small, wasting years and funds that will not take the East unto the world stage.

Sonofowerribitch, Owerri mega city while Oguta, Okigwe, Orlu remain villages without roads, water, no modern infrastructure lik Owerri is having.



Okay, let the federal govt build Abuja mega city for Nigeria to compete with Los Angeles or London, while Owerri stagnates, or goes back to rural village. Una with Okorocha sabi something more than others? Sonofowerribitch, Owerri mega city while Oguta, Okigwe, Orlu remain villages without roads, water, no modern infrastructure lik Owerri is having.Okay, let the federal govt build Abuja mega city for Nigeria to compete with Los Angeles or London, while Owerri stagnates, or goes back to rural village. Una with Okorocha sabi something more than others?

POLITICS IS A DIRTY GAME.... my father made sure these words sink deep into my head... NO PERMANENT ENEMIES.

Igbos will always look out for their own